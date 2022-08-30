ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Panhandler left paralyzed after he was tased by Atlanta cop awarded $100M

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t0296_0hbYjXsr00

A panhandler who was left paralyzed after an Atlanta cop shot him with a stun gun was awarded $100 million by a federal jury last week.

Jerry Blasingame, 69, requires 24-hour care, costing up to $1 million per year, after the officer shot him with a taser, causing him to fall and break his neck when his head slammed into the pavement in 2018, according to WXIA-TV and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution .

He’s additionally amassed $14 million in medical expenses since the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VT09a_0hbYjXsr00
11alive.com

The jury found that Atlanta police officer John Grubbs used an excessive amount of force when he encountered Blasingame on July 10, 2018 as he was begging for money from drivers passing by.

Blasingame took off running as the officer approached him, but was pursued by Grubbs who fired his stun gun at him from about ten feet away, hitting him in the back of the head and causing him to fall on his face and paralyzing him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yOriu_0hbYjXsr00
Atlanta PD

“Since he’s not under arrest, he can run or do whatever he wants to do,” Blasingame’s attorney, Ven Johnson, said. “Jerry then fell again, face forward, face planted in smashing his head, multiple facial fractures, brain injury and broke his neck.”

Body cam footage of the incident shows Blasingame lying on the ground unconscious.

The jury ordered that the Atlanta Police Department pay the quadriplegic $60 million while Grubbs pay $40 million.

Grubbs has been a member of the force since 2014 and remains employed by the department, records show.

The Georgia NAACP said this is the largest settlement it has ever seen. They said they hope the case sets a precedent for holding police departments and officers liable for using excessive force.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09M3Fe_0hbYjXsr00
APD officer Jon Grubbs was ordered to pay Blasingame $40 million.
NBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WbX35_0hbYjXsr00
Blasingame now requires around-the-clock medical care, costing him up to $1 million per year.
11alive.com

“Do you really think that it’s a good idea to have somebody that’s $100 million liability on your force still interacting with the citizens?” Georgia NAACP President Gerald Griggs told WXIA-TV.

The Atlanta Police Department has declined to comment on the verdict.

“We’re really, really happy for Jerry, because what we now see as a quadruple pathetic, in other words, a quadriplegic with just a little bit of movement in his arms, hopefully now he will have money to fund his care so that he can live the rest of his life as best as he can possibly live,” Johnson said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Tased#Violent Crime#Panhandler#Wxia Tv
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
47K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy