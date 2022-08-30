ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Deadline

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Breaks ‘SNL’s Directing Emmy Streak; Could Triumph Signal Main Variety Win?

Saturday Night Live has won the Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series for the last five years and ten times since 2010. But its winning streak was broken by HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show after Bridget Stokes won in the category at tonight’s Creative Arts Emmy awards. Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Photos: Chip & Joanna Gaines, ‘Queer Eye’ & ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Plus RuPaul, Simone Boseman & More The win could be a sign of things to come as A Black Lady Sketch Show is up against regular winner SNL in the main variety category at the Primetime Emmys next week. Could...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: Why the Producers Tried to Keep Burt Reynolds’ Role Small

Gunsmoke producers were so threatened by Burt Reynolds’ raw charisma that they admitted to holding him back on the classic tv western. According to a recent MeTV article, the producers even openly said they kept Reynolds sidelined. Reynolds played Native American blacksmith Quint Asper. He was introduced to the show in 1963 during season 8. Though a supporting character, he quickly became a breakout fan favorite. Supposedly, acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino was named after Reynolds’ character.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Did Mike Wolfe Just Reveal Massive Season 24 News?

Finding a unique way to capture both the history of America and the antics of a reality show, the History Channel found success in American Pickers. Featuring hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, the pair traveled all over the country, finding and educating viewers on a past many of them didn’t even know existed. From cars to children’s toys, the series incorporated hundreds of years’ worth of history into a single episode. And with 23 seasons and over 300 episodes, American Pickers appeared to be a hit until the announcement of Fritz’s firing. Since the departure of Fritz, the series found itself struggling with viewers, even with Wolfe returning. Still, as the ratings aren’t what they used to be, recently, Mike Wolfe dropped a hint about what the future might hold.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Mcculloch
Person
Chevy Chase
Person
Dan Aykroyd
Person
John Landis
Person
Kim Coates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Film Series#Film Star#Hall#Trimuse Entertainment#Nickelodeon
Outsider.com

James Brolin Reveals Secret of His 24-year Marriage With Barbra Streisand

He married music legend Barba Streisand in 1998 and now, Marcus Welby, M.D. star James Brolin opens up the secrets to his strong 24-year marriage. During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, James Brolin spoke about the “keys” to keeping his relationship with Streisand strong and successful. “I think everybody needs to be a negotiator,” he explained. “Everybody needs to have patience and know when to take a walk.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

James Caan’s Estate Makes Touching Announcement Following ‘Godfather’ Actor’s Death

Although receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in 1978, actor James Caan continued to expand his career, starring in films like Misery, Elf, and Get Smart. While Caan worked in Hollywood for over 60 years, his iconic moment came in The Godfather, which landed him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Sadly, at the age of 82, the actor passed away back in July. Leaving behind a legacy of memorable moments on the silver screen, celebrities showered the late star with love and support. And now, while his family remembers his life and his list of accomplishments, it seems that his Twitter account will remain active thanks to his assistant.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

WATCH: John Williams Reveals Theme Music From ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Legendary composer John Williams surprised fans with new music from the upcoming 5th installment of the Indiana Jones franchise. On Friday, at his Maestro of the Movies concert in Los Angeles, Williams debuted “Helena’s Theme.” This is a track he crafted for Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character in the 2023 movie. A fan, Charles Ozeas, posted footage of Williams unveiling the musical piece to his Youtube channel.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Glen Powell Thinks His Mom Is ‘in the Midst’ of Watching the Movie for a 14th Time

On National Cinema Day, Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell received a very interesting message from his mother at the movies. She might have been watching her son’s film starring Tom Cruise for the second or third time. But the 14th time? That’s what Powell infers in this tweet that he sent out on Saturday. Now, you also can see a tweet from Regal Cinemas talking about the deal happening on Saturday.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert: How to Watch the Show Live

A tribute concert for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins is scheduled for Saturday at Wembley Stadium in London. And there are a number of ways for you to see it. Streaming platforms like Paramount Plus will air it as will other locations. Foo Fighters and Hawkins’ family are working together to make this tribute happen. This concert in London will be the first of two taking place.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’: How to Stream the Baz Luhrmann Biopic Now

Elvis, the summer blockbuster about the legendary rock pioneer is finally streaming, even though it’s still playing in theaters. This is the first high-profile biopic about Elvis Presley in many years. Some may remember when Kurt Russell played the King for John Carpenter’s Elvis in 1979. The new film is a much bigger production. It focuses on Presley’s relationship with his eccentric manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The film is helmed by The Great Gatsby (2013) director Baz Luhrman. He brings a lot of flair and energy to the life of the iconic performer.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood’s New Documentary Advocates Plant-Based Diet

Clint Eastwood is a man known for his work in Westerns and rather stoic characters, but he’s showing another side of himself. You see, Eastwood is an animal lover who wants to help them stay alive. He’s got a part in a new documentary titled Why on Earth and it comes from filmmaker Katie Cleary.
PETS
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler’s First Emmy Award Win Will Shock You

With a career that spans five decades, Henry Winkler is a bedrock of classic tv, but he only recently won his first Emmy. It’s tough to believe the iconic Fonz on Happy Days didn’t win the coveted award until 2018. It was at the 70th annual Emmy Awards when Winkler finally won for best supporting actor in a comedy series. It was for his portrayal of Gene Cousineau in HBO’s Barry. The Television Academy shared the big moment on their Youtube channel.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

