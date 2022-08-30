Read full article on original website
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Brighton Ax Murder - 40 Year Old Murder Case Goes to rialA.W. NavesBrighton, NY
From Hong Kong to Honeoye Falls, independent bookstore Bleak House Books to reopen in rural Western New YorkD.J. EatonHoneoye Falls, NY
Hungry for Breakfast? These 4 Spots Have You Covered—Hidden Gems to Check OutAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Fall in Rochester Is Approaching—Take Part in These Fun Activities to Make the Most of It!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
Competitive marching band: World championships arrive in Rochester
Fans and attendees will get the chance these corps perform for free on Friday.
200-ton floating museum Nao Trinidad to dock in Rochester Friday night
The life-size replica weighs 200 tons, is over 95 feet long, and has four masts, five sails along with five decks. Here's when tours start:
Wegmans School of Pharmacy holds White Coat Ceremony for first-year students
Those who spoke at the ceremony said that this is the beginning of each student's future in the pharmacy field.
Rochester rally demands transparency on RCSD’s plan for over $1B budget
Those who attended the rally gave examples of what the budget should be spent on.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Penfield High School opens clothing closet for students in need
PENFIELD, N.Y. — Penfield Central School District has opened a free clothing closet for any students in need at Penfield High School. Penfield High Principal LeAnna Watt is making sure her 1,400 high schoolers have what they need to be successful, including everything from sneakers and sweatshirts to winter coats and boots. She helped organize a walk-in closet at the high school that is stocked with gently used clothing and school supplies for anyone who needs it.
iheart.com
"Racist Party" Host Removed From the Board of the Landmark Society
The Rochester woman who hosted an alleged racist party is now off the board of the Landmark Society. Its Board of Trustees has announced an unanimous vote to remove Mary Nicosia. She was suspended from the board right after she was named as one of the hosts of the party...
WHEC TV-10
Outgoing superintendent Lesli Myers-Small posts letter on Twitter, said job was “opportunity of a lifetime”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Outgoing Rochester City School District Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small posted a letter on Twitter Friday morning saying that serving as the superintendent has been an “opportunity of a lifetime”. Myers-Small served half of her four-year contract and it isn’t clear why she left.
WHEC TV-10
Teen rescued from Genesee River
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A call about a young teen swimming in the Genesee River turned into a rescue for several University of Rochester peace officers. It happened early Sunday morning. Friday morning News10NBC met with the officers to talk to them about how they were able pull the...
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
Museum’s Haunted Attraction Returns to Lyons
The Museum of Wayne County History in Lyons opens its doors on October 28 and 29 for the return of their haunted attraction, Terror Behind Bars. The walk-through haunt, located in the old Wayne County Jail and Sheriff’s Residence (now Museum of Wayne County History) at 21 Butternut Street in Lyons, takes place from 6-9 PM on October 28th and 29th. Tickets are $10 per adult and $5 for students and are available both at the door and online at waynehistory.org/hauntedjail. The ticket sale begins today.
visitfingerlakes.com
Naples Grape Pie: A Finger Lakes Must-Have for Family Gatherings
Unique to the Finger Lakes, Grape Pies were created in the 1950s and credited to long time Naples, NY resident Irene Bouchard. Best made with grapes freshly picked in the late summer and early fall, the rich purple color and texture reminds me a bit of blueberry pie, only better. Once you bite into a slice of this deliciously juicy, sweet but tart pie you are sure to crave a whole pie!
spectrumlocalnews.com
Outgoing RCSD Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small breaks silence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Outgoing Rochester City School District Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small is speaking out for the first time since she was in negotiations with the school board to leave the district. In a post on Twitter, Myers-Small says it has been her honor and privilege to...
Rochester Police Accountability Board member calls for executive director to be reinstated
Dwyer Reynolds sued the board back in July, claiming the board violated New York State’s Open Meetings Law multiple times.
Rochester man shot on Iroquois St.
Shortly after 11 a.m., officers responded to Iroquois Street for the report of a person shot.
Former RSCD superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small announces exit from district in farewell letter
Dr. Lesli Myers-Small was the first Black woman to hold the title of RCSD superintendent in a permanent capacity.
Sticky Soul & BBQ on Culver Rd. in Rochester closes
According to Nielsen, the current owner of the restaurant ran out of money and closed the business ahead of schedule.
Rising Storm Brewing Co. outlines plan for Daisy Flour Mill
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill”: Bill Blake, a co-founder of Rising Storm Brewing Co. in Livonia said that this will be the new name of the business of the Daisy Flour Mill. Blake said Rising Storm will renovate the bar, add seating and space to the second floor, convert […]
‘New Yorkers no longer feel safe’: Rep. Lee Zeldin speaks at scene of smash-and-grab in Rochester
Zeldin said that crimes such as the smash and grab too often go unnoticed or unreported, causing people to become numb to crime.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester boaters say end of summer doesn't mean end of boating season
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As summer nears its end, so do opportunities of being out on the water. For many boaters, Labor Day weekend marks the end of boating season, and for boat renters, the end of their busiest season. “So we still are open we still are renting boats...
Rochester police block off Lyell Avenue
The roadway has been closed to traffic as a police vehicle and tape blocked off the road.
“Let it burn”: Geneva councilman clarifies comments made to fire chief
GENEVA, NY (WROC) Last Wednesday at a Geneva City Council budget meeting, the Geneva Fire Department was asking the body for more funding, in particular for gear. One councilman then replied in the event of a fire just, ‘let it burn then,’– that comment caused the community to demand clarification. “Well, let it burn then, […]
