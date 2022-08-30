ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester, NY
Government
Greece, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
City
Greece, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Penfield High School opens clothing closet for students in need

​​PENFIELD, N.Y. — ​Penfield Central School District has opened a free clothing closet for any students in need at Penfield High School. Penfield High Principal LeAnna Watt is making sure her 1,400 high schoolers have what they need to be successful, including everything from sneakers and sweatshirts to winter coats and boots. She helped organize a walk-in closet at the high school that is stocked with gently used clothing and school supplies for anyone who needs it.
PENFIELD, NY
WHEC TV-10

Teen rescued from Genesee River

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A call about a young teen swimming in the Genesee River turned into a rescue for several University of Rochester peace officers. It happened early Sunday morning. Friday morning News10NBC met with the officers to talk to them about how they were able pull the...
ROCHESTER, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

Museum’s Haunted Attraction Returns to Lyons

The Museum of Wayne County History in Lyons opens its doors on October 28 and 29 for the return of their haunted attraction, Terror Behind Bars. The walk-through haunt, located in the old Wayne County Jail and Sheriff’s Residence (now Museum of Wayne County History) at 21 Butternut Street in Lyons, takes place from 6-9 PM on October 28th and 29th. Tickets are $10 per adult and $5 for students and are available both at the door and online at waynehistory.org/hauntedjail. The ticket sale begins today.
LYONS, NY
visitfingerlakes.com

Naples Grape Pie: A Finger Lakes Must-Have for Family Gatherings

Unique to the Finger Lakes, Grape Pies were created in the 1950s and credited to long time Naples, NY resident Irene Bouchard. Best made with grapes freshly picked in the late summer and early fall, the rich purple color and texture reminds me a bit of blueberry pie, only better. Once you bite into a slice of this deliciously juicy, sweet but tart pie you are sure to crave a whole pie!
NAPLES, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Outgoing RCSD Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small breaks silence

​​ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​Outgoing Rochester City School District Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small is speaking out for the first time since she was in negotiations with the school board to leave the district. In a post on Twitter, Myers-Small says it has been her honor and privilege to...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rising Storm Brewing Co. outlines plan for Daisy Flour Mill

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill”: Bill Blake, a co-founder of Rising Storm Brewing Co. in Livonia said that this will be the new name of the business of the Daisy Flour Mill. Blake said Rising Storm will renovate the bar, add seating and space to the second floor, convert […]
LIVONIA, NY
