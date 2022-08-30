Read full article on original website
Here is a Look at Maine’s 20 Most Populated Towns
A few months back I remember putting together the list of the 20 least populated towns in the state, and wondering where in Maine most of these actually are. This is not an issue when it comes to the polar opposite of that list: the 20 most populated towns. The list is a "Who's Who" of towns that most of us either visit regularly, work in, live in, or certainly know of.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police, local officials locate and recover human remains presumed to be of 42-year-old Meghan Marohn
State Police and local officials have located and recovered human remains presumed to be of 42-year-old Meghan Marohn, who was reported missing on March 29. According to Massachusetts State Police, on Thursday evening, a civilian discovered partial remains in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee. Lee Police, the State Police Detective Unit Assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, and the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section responded to the scene. Police have since located additional related remains.
wabi.tv
Dozens of rescued beagles are coming to Maine
PORTLAND Maine (WMTW) - Nearly 100 beagles rescued from a facility in Virginia are coming to Maine this weekend. Around 4,000 beagles were removed from the Envigo breeding facility earlier this year and they are being distributed to animal welfare organizations across the country. Envigo RMS LLC bred dogs to...
wgan.com
Former Governor Paul LePage
We speak with Erin Courtney from MTA about expected traffic heading into Labor day Weekend. Keeping you informed about what is happening inside Augusta with the experts from Maine Policy Institute.
Beloved Maine schooner must sell to avoid retirement
CAMDEN, Maine — Each year in Camden, the harbor fills with old, wind-propelled ships, just as it was at the turn of the last century. But through the forest of masts and rope that sprouted on the wharfs for the 2022 Windjammer Festival, a special guest came in to dock.
WCVB
Massachusetts woman's death in Maine vacation home ruled homicide
LOVELL, Maine — A Massachusetts woman who died at a Maine vacation home in February was the victim of a homicide, officials said Thursday. Officials responded on Feb. 24 to a home in Lovell, Maine, to conduct a welfare check on 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts. Lingard was in Lovell vacationing at her family’s home.
Do You Know These 30 Unwritten Maine Rules That All the Locals Know?
Every state has rules and laws, that is just a fact. However, locals always know some other "rules" that may not legally be enforced but are honored by other residents. Still being new to Maine, I am not even close to knowing all the unwritten rules (or lets be real, even all the enforced laws) in Maine. So, what did I do?
foxbangor.com
Bus driver shortage affects Maine schools
FILE — The ongoing bus driver shortage is causing problems as students head back to the classroom. The most recent incident comes in Lewiston where 300 students were forced to find another way home after two bus routes were canceled early in the week. Rowell Garages’ transportation director Jenny...
wabi.tv
Summer tourism rebounds in Maine but challenges remain
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (WMTW) - Summer in Maine is known for beautiful days and lots of tourists. As we start the unofficial end to summer with the Labor Day weekend, Hospitality Maine says 2022 has been another great year, about on track with a robust 2019. We all know what happened...
earnthenecklace.com
Mike Slifer Leaving NEWS CENTER Maine: Where Is the WCSH Meteorologist Going?
Mike Slifer has been Portland’s go-to weather guy for three years. However, the young meteorologist is now moving to the next step of his career. Mike Slifer announced he is leaving WCSH 6 and WLBZ 2 in September 2022. Those who have been following Slifer’s forecasts and weather reports at NEWS CENTER Maine had several queries about his announcement. They primarily want to know where the weather anchor is going and if he will stay in Maine. Here’s what Mike Slifer said about leaving NEWS CENTER Maine.
There’s a Mysterious Corn Maze in Maine With a Sign That Simply Says ‘Enter’
In the last decade or so, corn mazes have become big business across many parts of the country. That includes Maine, where many local farms has seized the opportunity to bring in some extra cash during the fall months by offering up family friendly corn mazes or turning those corn fields into something haunted. The Treworgy corn maze in Levant has become a destination for its yearly theme, including the 2022 maze in the likeness of Winnie the Pooh. But there are a handful of other mazes that exist across the state that are far more under the radar, including one spotted in Mapleton that feels more ominous than inviting.
WMTW
Busy holiday weekend arrives with heavy traffic in Maine
The Labor Day holiday weekend has arrived, and more than a million vehicles are expected to use the Maine Turnpike from Friday through Monday. The Maine Turnpike Authority says Friday will likely be the busiest day. The heaviest traffic is expected at the following times:. Friday northbound between 3 p.m....
Can You Be Buried With Your Pet in Maine?
As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
penbaypilot.com
Former Big Al’s Super Values in Wiscasset to be Sweetz & More
Heading to Boothbay Harbor this summer like they do every year from home in Holderness, New Hampshire to their standing reservation at Brown’s Wharf Inn, Steve and Ellen Jackson were disappointed to see Big’s Al’s Super Values store on Route 1, Wiscasset was closed and for lease. Ellen, who has taught elementary school 33 years in New Hampshire, always stopped at Big Al’s to stock up on school supplies, her husband said.
All These 100% True Facts About Maine Sound 100% Made Up.
If exaggeration was a place you could live, it'd be Maine. We come from the land of fishing stories. We've all grown up hearing tall tales from our grandparents, parents, siblings, you name it. Even our beloved Paul Bunyan. Was he real? Maybe. Although, I've never heard of anyone else who was 47 axe handles tall. But even with all our folklore, Maine's real stories can be just as bizarre.
Down East
Best of Maine 2022
Readers first voted in a write-in round, from which the top five vote-getters in each category became finalists (give or take, in the event of ties). Then, thousands of voters picked the winners in a multiple-choice final round this summer. READERS’ PICKS. Garden Center/. Nursery. Waldoboro. FINALISTS. Westbrook, South...
WMTW
New law aims to make Maine homes safer
September is Safe Homes Awareness Month and the Maine Department of Public Safety is working to raise awareness about a new law. The law took effect on Aug. 8 and is designed to help Mainers secure their prescription drugs and weapons by establishing the Safe Homes Program. It will educate people on the importance of safe prescription drug and weapons storage and make storage devices more affordable.
WGME
Maine sees some drought relief due to recent rain
Our recent rain has helped the drought... at least for some. York County is no longer in a severe drought. Severe drought conditions continue for coastal Cumberland County and the Midcoast, but there is some improvement. This is a drop from about 20% of Maine being in a drought to...
WCVB
Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
Gov. Mills and Sen. Collins Visit Houlton to Celebrate LP Factory Expansion
Maine Gov. Janet Mills and U.S. Sen. Susan Collins were in Aroostook County Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of the newly converted Louisiana-Pacific (LP) Building Solutions facility in New Limerick. In February 2021, LP Houlton announced a plan to expand production of SmartSide, an advanced engineered wood siding used...
