GNK gridders look to improve

COLERAINE — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School football team was young and experienced last season, and it showed on the field.

The Titans turned the ball over too much, and when they needed a big play, they never got it.

This year, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Mark Gibeau sees his teams’ fortunes turning around when the Titans open play on Friday with a home game against Deer River at Angelo Taddie Field in Nashwauk.

According to Gibeau, his seniors, Brett Williams, Mason Marx, Ethan Eiden, Blake Pederson, Conner Green, Jarri Blaize, Caden Moe, Seth Ritter, Carter Cline, Morgan Majewski, Conner Perryman, Carter Haithcock, Maverick Simpson and Gino Troumbly will be the key to this season’s team.

“We have to have the leadership on our line,” Gibeau said. “Marx and Pederson are our two returning seniors on the line, so we have to lean on those guys.”

That line will be protecting junior quarterback Derek Gibeau.

“He was our backup last year,” Gibeau said. “We started grooming him. As with most sophomores, he came into a new system a little. This year, he’ll take the reins. He’s made a lot of improvement since week one.”

Making his job easier will be running backs Aiden Duffy, Jace Kammeier and John Duffy.

“We have a corps of guys who have experience from last year,” Gibeau said. “Aiden had the majority of that load. Jace and John saw some carries last year. Now that they’re a year older and a year stronger, I’m hoping that pays off.”

If the offensive line plays up to expectations, Gibeau wants to see a high-tempo offense.

“We’d like to be able to play fast,” he said. “We have skilled players, but we’re not going to shy away from what has made us successful in the past — playing power football.

“We’ve brought back a lot of guys who saw playing time last year. I feel we’re ahead of where we were last year.”

Juniors on the team, other than Gibeau and Duffy, include Cole Donahue, Jace Kammier, Gage Roberts, Austin Hare, John Haigstrom, Ashton McKenney, David Drobnick, Carter Williams and Layn Hused.

Joining John Duffy from the sophomore class will be Louis Champlain, Cole Hart, Brayden Austad, Shawn Oouthoudt, Jacob Honeycut, Jacob Johnson, Hayden Clow, Ethan Wellings, Gage Olson, Mike Mell, Ty Wells and Adian Thorson.

Defensively, Gibeau believes his ends will play well.

“That should take the pressure away from our linebackers,” Gibeau said. “We’ll see, but for us, it’s about playing hard nosed, and being able to stop the run. I feel our defensive backs will play well enough to stop the pass.

“We want to play hard-nosed defense, get some three-and-outs and dictate the game a little bit.”

Special teams will play a big role for the Titans, too.

“That’s the same every year,” Gibeau said. “It’s one-third of the game. We stress it all of the time. We don’t want to give up points, and we want to turn the field over. We should be OK on special teams.

“A lot of guys work hard at it, and that’s what you need there.”

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin did finish 2-7 last season, but there were a couple of reasons for that.

“It was hanging onto the ball and controlling games,” Gibeau said. “We lost four games by a score. It’s not like we were being blown out. Our youth showed last year, and we couldn’t make the big play when it mattered.”

The Titans’ schedule doesn’t do them any favors.

After Deer River, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin plays Moose Lake-Willow River, Hinckley-Finlayson and Mesabi East.

“For us, if we can get out to a good start, that should set the tone for the season,” Gibeau said. “Our schedule, especially at the beginning, is tough. If we can play well during those times and get one of those games, we’ll be off to a good start.

“I know we can finish strong, but we have to make the big play when it counts.”