Monroe, CT

greenwichfreepress.com

DUI for Man Driving Mercedes with Heavy Front End Damage in Old Greenwich

On Aug 19 around 2:15am Greenwich Police officers patrolling in the area of Tod’s Point spotted a white Mercedes-Benz with heavy front end damage traveling north on Shore Road. A passerby flagged them down to report that the Mercedes had been operating erratically and almost crashed head-on into a...
GREENWICH, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Weapons and Motor Vehicle Violations

On September 1, 2022 at approximately 7:30 pm members of the Narcotics and Vice Division were conducting proactive motor vehicle enforcement on the City’s east side. While traveling south on Helen St. officers observed a silver Acura cross the double yellow line. A motor vehicle stop was conducted at the intersection of Hallett Street and Barnum Avenue.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

State police: Five injured in fiery crash on Merritt Parkway in Trumbull

TRUMBULL — Five people were hospitalized after a car hit the guardrail, traveled onto an embankment and caught fire on the Merritt Parkway in Trumbull early Saturday, according to state police. The crash occurred north of Exit 48 on the northbound side of the Merritt soon before 2:30 a.m.,...
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH

Man arrested for wrong-way, DUI driving in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a wrong-way driver who caused an accident on Route 15 in Milford Thursday morning. Troopers said that at approximately 2 a.m., they received multiple 911 calls reporting that a car was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 15, near exit 55. Shortly after receiving these reports, […]
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Driver Suspected of Going Wrong Way on Merritt Parkway Arrested

State police arrested a man who is accused of driving the wrong way on the Merritt Parkway from Milford to Stratford Thursday morning and he is suspected of having been under the influence. State police received the initial 911 call just before 2 a.m. about a vehicle going the wrong...
STRATFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vehicles#Thefts#Property Crime#Ct#Old Castle Drive#Lexus#Acura Mdx#Indian
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Driving Wrong Way While Under Influence In Milford

A 59-year-old Fairfield County man is accused of driving the wrong way on a Connecticut highway while under the influence. Troopers in New Haven County received 911 calls about a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes on the Merritt Parkway (Route 15) near Exit 55 in Milford at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, Connecticut State Police reported.
WTNH

Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer. Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and […]
WATERBURY, CT
New Britain Herald

Woman charged with embezzling about $80K from Plainville company

PLAINVILLE – A Farmington woman has been accused of embezzling more than $80,000 from a Plainville business. Police allege Christine Anthony, 36, voided transactions in which clients of Connecticut Solid Surface paid the company for work that was performed before essentially duplicating the transaction, charging it to her personal account instead of the kitchen and bathroom remodeling company where she worked, according to the warrant for her arrest.

