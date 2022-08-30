Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Related
greenwichfreepress.com
DUI for Man Driving Mercedes with Heavy Front End Damage in Old Greenwich
On Aug 19 around 2:15am Greenwich Police officers patrolling in the area of Tod’s Point spotted a white Mercedes-Benz with heavy front end damage traveling north on Shore Road. A passerby flagged them down to report that the Mercedes had been operating erratically and almost crashed head-on into a...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Weapons and Motor Vehicle Violations
On September 1, 2022 at approximately 7:30 pm members of the Narcotics and Vice Division were conducting proactive motor vehicle enforcement on the City’s east side. While traveling south on Helen St. officers observed a silver Acura cross the double yellow line. A motor vehicle stop was conducted at the intersection of Hallett Street and Barnum Avenue.
NewsTimes
Danbury police: Waterbury woman allegedly threatened man at gunpoint in ‘road rage’ incident
DANBURY — A Waterbury woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly threatening to kill a man during a “road rage” incident, according to police. Danielle Barnaby, 43, of Wood Street, was charged with threatening, reckless endangerment and breach of peace, Sgt. John Krupinsky said in an email. Officers...
sheltonherald.com
State police: Five injured in fiery crash on Merritt Parkway in Trumbull
TRUMBULL — Five people were hospitalized after a car hit the guardrail, traveled onto an embankment and caught fire on the Merritt Parkway in Trumbull early Saturday, according to state police. The crash occurred north of Exit 48 on the northbound side of the Merritt soon before 2:30 a.m.,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Several seriously injured in fiery car accident in Trumbull
Connecticut State Police say several people were seriously injured after a car crashed and caught fire in Trumbull.
Man arrested for wrong-way, DUI driving in Milford
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a wrong-way driver who caused an accident on Route 15 in Milford Thursday morning. Troopers said that at approximately 2 a.m., they received multiple 911 calls reporting that a car was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 15, near exit 55. Shortly after receiving these reports, […]
Know Him? Man Wanted For Multiple Stamford Break-Ins, Police Say
Police in Fairfield County are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man wanted for multiple break-ins. The break-ins occurred in Stamford between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. According to Sgt. Sean Scanlan, of the Stamford Police, the person entered multiple units at 18 Vernon Place...
NBC Connecticut
Driver Suspected of Going Wrong Way on Merritt Parkway Arrested
State police arrested a man who is accused of driving the wrong way on the Merritt Parkway from Milford to Stratford Thursday morning and he is suspected of having been under the influence. State police received the initial 911 call just before 2 a.m. about a vehicle going the wrong...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Connecticut
15-Year-Old Drove Stolen Car That Crashed Into Naugatuck Police Cruiser: PD
A 15-year-old crashed a stolen car into a police cruiser in Naugatuck Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The crash happened in the area of Elm Street and sent a police officer to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries. Police said Wednesday that Naugatuck officers around 4:30 p.m....
Serious Injuries Reported After Fiery Merritt Parkway Crash In Trumbull
Several serious injuries were reported after a fiery single-vehicle crash on a stretch of the Merritt Parkway. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 on the northbound side of Route 15 in the Town of Trumbull. Upon arriving, Connecticut State Police troopers observed a 2017 Ford Fusion facing the...
Man Accused Of Driving Wrong Way While Under Influence In Milford
A 59-year-old Fairfield County man is accused of driving the wrong way on a Connecticut highway while under the influence. Troopers in New Haven County received 911 calls about a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes on the Merritt Parkway (Route 15) near Exit 55 in Milford at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, Connecticut State Police reported.
Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer. Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cops: Man who smashed glass door of Main Street bar to steal liquor is charged with burglary
A Riverhead man has been charged in the July 16 burglary of a Main Street bar. Riverhead Police said an investigation led to the arrest of Tramaine Gonzalez, 42, on a charge of burglary in the third degree in connection with the incident. Police said Gonzalez used a brick to...
State Police Announce Times, Locations For Labor Day Weekend DUI/Sobriety Checkpoints
As drivers gear up for the long Labor Day weekend, Connecticut State Police are increasing patrols to catch drunk, impaired, and reckless drivers. State police said troopers throughout the state will be conducting roving DUI patrols from midnight Friday, Sept. 2, and continuing through Monday night, Sept. 5. Troopers will...
New Britain Herald
Woman charged with embezzling about $80K from Plainville company
PLAINVILLE – A Farmington woman has been accused of embezzling more than $80,000 from a Plainville business. Police allege Christine Anthony, 36, voided transactions in which clients of Connecticut Solid Surface paid the company for work that was performed before essentially duplicating the transaction, charging it to her personal account instead of the kitchen and bathroom remodeling company where she worked, according to the warrant for her arrest.
Naugatuck police arrest teen in connection with crash that injured officer
Naugatuck police arrest teen in connection with crash that injured officer.
NewsTimes
CT State Police investigating death of Hebron suspect four days after trooper used stun gun to get him into custody
HEBRON—State police are investigating the death of a 38-year-old Hebron man who was found dead four days after a trooper used a stun gun to take him into custody while investigating a domestic violence complaint in Canterbury on Aug. 24, reports said. Two troopers from Troop D in Danielson...
Connecticut State Police needs your help naming 2 new K-9 officers
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Connecticut State Police (CSP) is asking for input on naming two new K-9 officers. Troopers put out a Facebook post Friday afternoon, asking for name suggestions for two handsome pups, both male German Shepherds. Some of the names their followers have suggested are job-related, like...
Register Citizen
Madison fires three police officers, including two woman suing department for discrimination
MADISON — Town officials have voted to fire three officers in the Madison Police Department — including two female officers who filed a discrimination lawsuit last year — who had been accused of “harassing and unprofessional conduct,” the department said in a statement Friday. The...
Police: 57 catalytic converters stolen from 19 school buses in Trumbull
Several dozen catalytic converters were stolen from school buses in Trumbull, police say.
Comments / 0