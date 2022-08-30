ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

California school district must recognize religious group that excludes LGBTQ+ students, court rules

By Brooke Migdon
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
Story at a glance

  • A federal appeals court on Monday ruled that the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) must be recognized by the San Jose Unified School District as an official student group.
  • The school district revoked the organization’s recognition in 2020 over concerns that statements of faith and “sexual purity” required to be signed by student leaders violated the district’s nondiscrimination policy.
  • FCA members may only hold leadership positions if they certify their belief of a number of Christian values, including that marriage is a union between one man and one woman.

A federal appeals court on Monday ruled that a Northern California school district must officially recognize a religious student group that requires its leaders to abide by a statement of faith and an interpretation of “sexual purity” that includes an understanding of marriage as a union only between one man and one woman.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit on Monday in a 2-1 decision said the San Jose Unified School District likely violated the constitutional rights of three chapters of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) when it revoked the groups’ recognition as an official club in 2020.

Months earlier in 2019, a teacher at one of the district’s high schools raised concerns about the group after discovering that its student leaders were made to sign a statement certifying that they believed sexual relationships should exist only between married, heterosexual couples.

The teacher argued in messages sent to the school’s principal that the group’s views infringe on the rights of LGBTQ+ students, faculty and community members to “feel safe and enfranchised on their own campus,” according to court documents.

FCA leaders are also required to believe that an individual’s gender identity is assigned by God at birth.

The San Jose Unified School District subsequently revoked the FCA’s Associated Student Body (ASB) recognition, concluding that the group’s positions on sex and gender violate the district’s nondiscrimination policy.

Only organizations with ASB recognition are included in school yearbooks, provided an official faculty advisor and given priority access to on-campus meeting spaces.

All students regardless of religion or any other characteristic are welcome to become FCA members and participate in FCA events, according to court documents, but members who want to serve in a leadership role must personally affirm the group’s “Statement of Faith” and abide by its standard of “sexual purity.”

“The Bible teaches that the appropriate place for sexual expression is in the context of a marriage relationship,” the FCA’s “Sexual Purity Statement” reads. “The biblical description of marriage is one man and one woman in a lifelong commitment.”

Following the chapters’ de-recognition, the FCA sued the San Jose Unified School District for religious discrimination, seeking a preliminary injunction that would temporarily prevent the district from revoking its ASB status.

On Monday, the appellate court ordered that the FCA be reinstated as an official club for the current school year while litigation continues in the lower district court.

Judge Kenneth Kiyul Lee, a Trump appointee, wrote for the majority that the case has pitted “two competing values that we cherish as a nation: the principle of nondiscrimination on the one hand, and the First Amendment’s protection of free exercise of religion and free speech on the other hand.”

However, Lee argued, the school district “cannot – and does not – advance its interest in non-discrimination by discriminating.”

According to Lee, the school district did not apply its nondiscrimination policy equally when it revoked recognition from the FCA, and student groups like the Senior Women Club remain recognized despite excluding male students by design.

“The club’s constitution limits membership based on gender identity,” Lee wrote. “Even though the Senior Women Club explicitly stated its intention to exclude males from membership … the School District still granted it ASB recognition. This alone shows selective enforcement.”

The San Jose Unified School District has said it is reviewing the court’s opinion and will determine its next steps “as soon as possible,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

It said the most important consideration will be how to continue implementation of its nondiscrimination policies.

Comments / 253

angela davis
4d ago

I'm glad they are free to be a religious group that believes that a man and woman are the normal! Since when did being a normal person become a debate???; I bet the LGBT people have a group and that's acceptable but believing a man and woman are normal is discrimination?? That makes me sick!

Reply(30)
96
News Lover
3d ago

The group’s recognition shouldn’t have been revoked in the first please. They have the right to believe what they want to believe. LGBTQ+ always make things about themselves. Get over it!

Reply(18)
43
hsawaknow
4d ago

Just because schools and the alphabet soup things want to shove their agenda down kids throats doesn't mean all kids have to accept it!!!

Reply(11)
55
 

University of Kansas offers 'Angry White Male Studies' class

The University of Kansas is offering a course in the fall called "Angry White Male Studies" that will examine the "rise" of the "angry white male" in the United States. The course will be offered during the Fall 2022 term with the goal of teaching about the "prominent figure" that is "the angry white male," Campus Reform reported.
Vice

Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports

The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
Washington Examiner

Federal court ruling on gender identity upends civil rights law

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a recent federal court decision wrongly distorts the original intention of the American with Disabilities Act to accommodate gender ideology.]. In a shocking and first-of-its-kind reading of a more than 30-year-old disability law, a federal judge ruled that the...
NBC News

California jury awards $1M to teen whose school district failed to protect her from bullies in middle school

A jury awarded $1 million in damages last week to a teenager after determining a California school district failed to protect her from bullies while in middle school. Eleri Irons, who is now 18, attended El Segundo Middle School when three classmates bullied her between November 2017 and June 2018, according to a lawsuit filed against the El Segundo Unified School District in April 2019.
TheDailyBeast

Book Ban Backfire: Texas School District Forced to Pull the Bible

A Texas school district has pulled dozens of challenged books from its library shelves—including the Bible—just before the start of the academic year under a new policy introduced by conservative leaders.“Attached is a list of all books that were challenged last year. By the end of today, I need all books pulled from the library and classrooms,” Keller Independent School District executive curriculum director Jennifer Price instructed principals in an email Tuesday, obtained by The Texas Tribune. “Once this has been completed, please email me a confirmation. We need to ensure this action is taken by the end of today.”The...
Comments / 0

