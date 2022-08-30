ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers Kicker Zane Gonzalez Done for the Season

By Schuyler Callihan
Unfortunate news for the Panthers kicker.

Carolina Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez was walking on crutches in the locker room following the preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills. He injured his groin while kicking into the practice net on the sideline and had to be carted off the field.

Tuesday evening, the Panthers placed the 27-year-old kicker on injured reserve, ending his 2022 season.

The Panthers brought in a number of kickers on Monday including Eddy Pineiro and Brian Johnson who both have experience working with special teams coordinator Chris Tabor.

Gonzalez made his final 17 field goals in 2021.

