Turnto10.com
McKee signs bill to bring Asian-American history to Rhode Island schools
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Governor Dan McKee signed a bill on at Saturday's Taiwan Day Festival to bring Asian-American history to Rhode Island schools. The ceremonial bill signing took place during the Rhode Island Chinese Dragon Boat Races at the Festival Pier. The new piece of legislation will require...
'All-trimester' abortion clinic set to open in Maryland, one of few in America
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (TND) — An abortion clinic set to open up in Maryland will reportedly offer abortions up to 34 weeks gestation, one of only a handful in the nation to do so. Partners in Abortion Care is planning to open after Labor Day in College Park, Maryland,...
Vendor admits its 'human error' led to ballot mistakes
(WJAR) — A state vendor admits that its "human error" led to incorrect names being listed in four races appearing on some electronic devices used for early voting in Rhode Island. The Rhode Island Board of Elections said four races on the Spanish language ballots on new ExpressVote machines...
On Your Dime: Vanity plate pause stifling cash flow at DMV
(WJAR) — Applications for vanity plates are still on pause in Rhode Island and it’s taking a bite out of the DMV’s budget. The proof is in the personalized plate data obtained by the NBC 10 I-Team. Between 2018 and 2021, the DMV made $2.3 million off...
Rhode Island closes four beaches to swimming due to high bacteria levels
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Health has recommended closing four beaches to swimming due to high bacterial levels. The beaches closed to swimming include Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick, and the Surfer's Rock Area only at Second Beach in Middletown.
Texas woman pleads guilty to role in $2.6M romance scam
(AP) — A Texas woman who participated in internet romance scams that cheated victims out of a total of about $2.6 million has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Federal prosecutors in Rhode Island said Thursday that 31-year-old Dominique Golden, of Houston, personally collected...
Massachusetts state trooper injured in early morning crash in Plymouth
(WJAT) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper was injured in a crash in Plymouth early Thursday morning. The trooper was working a road detail at about 4:30 am when his cruiser was hit. Crews transported the trooper to hospital care. The condition of the trooper was not immediately known.
