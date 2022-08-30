ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MN

T’Hawk gridders look to repeat

By Ted Anderson Herald-Review
Grand Rapids Herald Review
Grand Rapids Herald Review
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School football team may have a target on its back this season after capturing the Section 7AAAA championship last season, but that is the way it likes it.

Thunderhawk head coach Greg Spahn, who is beginning his ninth season at the position, said

“Last year went really well; we were able to overcome an incredible amount of adversity,” said Spahn. “We had some young guys step up and we ended up playing in the state tournament for the first time since 2006. In our game at state, we carried a lead into the fourth quarter and lost it with about 90 seconds to go in the game.

“Everybody that’s back is pretty hungry and have a sour taste in their mouth after that last game. Hopefully we can replicate and expand on that success.”

Spahn said Grand Rapids was definitely hurt by the graduation of some fine football players, but he said the Thunderhawks return a good core in their bid to repeat as section champions this season. The Thunderhawks lost most of both the offensive and defensive lines to graduation and Spahn said those spots need to be filled.

“We lost almost our entire defensive line and we lost three starters on the offensive line,” Spahn said. “So we have some holes to fill up front. We lost J.D. Weston who was the defensive player of the year and he was an incredibly dominant player for us and we need to replace him. But the other guys that are coming back are working really hard.”

Another big loss was bruising running back Jack Cleveland, Spahn said.

He said linemen Jason Mutchler, Evan Johnson and Jace Dorr will be starting up front in the early going while Ben Harker also will likely start on both sides of the ball. A player Spahn feels will be among the best lineman in the district both offensively and defensively is Wyatt Christensen.

The Thunderhawks return some potent offensive players to include explosive running back/safety Owen Glenn, quarterback Ethan Florek, linebacker/running back Aiden Chandler, Danny Markovich and Kaydin Metzgar.

“I think we have guys that have a heck of a lot of game experience, not just regular season experience but postseason experience and that pressure that comes with it,” Spahn explained. “That pressure is privileged, it is just something that you have earned and our boys really welcome because if you are playing in a pressure situation in a pressure game, it means that you are playing for something pretty big. All those guys that we have coming back were on the field in those games last year.”

Spahn was asked what the keys will be to a successful season for Grand Rapids and he said, “It always comes down to blocking and tackling; if we can block, if we can tackle, if we can be fundamentally sound and protect the football, we are going to be all right.

“We also need to have confidence in one’s self and really over-believing; if we can over-believe we might think we can go on another run here pretty quick. We also need to stay healthy, we have to be able to make sure that everybody is taking care of themselves and try to avoid that injury bug. If we do those things, we are going to be all right.”

Spahn said Hermantown, North Branch and Cloquet will all be tough in Section 7AAAA again this year. He added that Duluth Denfeld is always dangerous because it has great players.

“The section is probably pretty wide open,” Spahn said.

Making up the coaching staff for the Thunderhawks besides Spahn are defensive coordinator Bill Kinnunen, Troy Gunderson, special teams, defensive backs and wide receivers, Chad Anderson, linebackers and running backs, Reed Larson, varsity quarterbacks and defensive line, Ben Simula, head junior varsity coach and offensive and defensive line coach, Dylan Gessell, Mike Valentine and Dane Kennedy,

“I think we have one of the best coaching staffs in the state,” Spahn explained. “These guys are committed to the kids and they are committed to their craft.”

Spahn said if the first two weeks are any indication, this will be a team with incredible focus that will work hard and remain positive.

“They have welcomed the freshman class with open arms and they have been doing absolutely everything that we have asked of them,” the coach said. “One of the key indicators is how clean the locker room is when they leave. We talked about that on the first day of practice that we keep it clean so much that your grandmother would cook off it. And every day since that locker room has been spotless.

“It is a group that really embraces doing the little things right and it embraces the process to compete and really be great. I am just looking forward to seeing how that plays out on the field.”

Regular Season Opener

Grand Rapids will open the season on Friday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. on the road versus Mora. Spahn said Mora is an extremely well-coached football team that plays power football much like North Branch. He said the Thunderhawks will have to be sound defensively and sound assignment-wise.

“They started six sophomores last year on their varsity so they are going to have some experience coming back,” Spahn explained. “They are going to be tough. Mora is a traditional football school and they have the history there that they can draw on. They will have good numbers and they will have talented players. Their quarterback looks to be pretty good and they have a couple good backs. It is going to be a challenge and we are going to have to play disciplined, fundamental football.”

Spahn said the plan for the Thunderhawks is to open it up more offensively this season, but the goal is always to establish a tough running game first.

“We want to establish the run,” Spahn said. “We talk about balanced football as far as run/pass ratio, and I would argue that balance is more how many players do you have that are a threat to do something with the football. Right now, they can’t key on any one of our guys. It is up to us as coaches to find ways to highlight their talent and that is what we have been doing and continue to do as we prepare for Mora.”

Asked what the Thunderhawks need to do to come away with a win versus Mora, Spahn said, “We have to limit our turnovers, No. 1, we have to be able to keep the ball with high scoring efficiency and we have to play sound defensive football and read our keys. We need to continue to be fundamentally sound and tackle well. If we can do those things, hopefully the kids will be running around having a little bit of fun.”

