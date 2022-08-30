Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
Decatur designated a Dementia Friendly Community
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur has been designated a Dementia Friendly Community by the Dementia Friendly Network of America. A Dementia Friendly Community is one that is informed, safe and respectful of people living with the condition. Dementia Friendly Decatur’s mission is to educate people and increase awareness and understanding...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Tandem bikes take to the streets of Decatur
DECATUR — Cyclists visiting Decatur with the Midwest Tandem Rally were greeted with an exceptional display when they arrived Friday: a rainbow over Lake Decatur. “It was beautiful scenery,” said biker Debbie Ptacek. “And the weather was fantastic,” said fellow rider Janeen Earwood. More than 200 tandem...
WCIA
Proposed multi-state pipeline causes concern for county
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County is getting involved in a fight over a private carbon capture pipeline that ends in central Illinois. Navigator Heartland Greenway filed a plan with the Illinois Commerce Commission in July to build a pipeline that transports liquid carbon dioxide through five states, including 13 counties in Illinois. The company said the pipeline would capture carbon dioxide and benefit the environment.
nowdecatur.com
Decatur AFL-CIO to Host Downtown Labor Day Parade and Picnic
September 1, 2022 – In a tradition of celebrating the achievements of working families and celebrating everyday people in Decatur, Illinois – Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly, a central labor council of the AFL-CIO, is hosting the annual Labor Day Parade at 10:00 a.m. on September 5 in downtown Decatur.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wmay.com
Langfelder Tries Again For Referendum To Dissolve Townships Within Springfield
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder is once again looking to put an advisory referendum on the ballot that would dissolve that portion of any and all townships falling within the Springfield city limits… including virtually all of Capital Township. Langfelder had earlier tried to put the referendum on the November...
wmay.com
District 186 Hopes To Reinstate COVID Dashboard Next Week
District 186 officials hope to restore the COVID dashboard to the district’s website by early next week. The district had been posting updates on the number of students and staff who have tested positive for the virus since in-person instruction resumed in 2021. The COVID dashboard was operated in conjunction with the City of Springfield and Sangamon County, through a grant obtained by the city. But the contract for that dashboard expired on July 1st of this year. District 186 says it is working to develop its own listing of student and staff cases by school, and hopes to go live with it next week.
Nursing facility ‘held’ patient against family’s wishes, provided ‘substandard care’
SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A patient says a nursing home and rehab center in Savoy would not release her against her family’s wishes while profiting off of a treatment plan they weren’t properly providing. Champaign-Urbana Nursing and Rehab (CUNR) did not keep up with the care Lori Dixon needed to heal and kept her past […]
Decatur man starts bike drive, reaching all 50 states
DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — One man in Central Illinois is preparing for the holidays, even in September. James Bond lives in Decatur. He wants to continue helping the community after he worked to update a bus stop at Maryland Street and Airport Plaza Drive just a few weeks ago. After making connections with people taking […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Illinois Proud
Pedestrian dead after motorcycle crash in Bloomington Friday
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after being hit by a motorcycle Friday night in Bloomington. According to Bloomington police, just before 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street for a crash. When they arrived, officers learned that a motorcycle collided with a pedestrian.
New bill to require FOID card owners to reapply at 21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Some firearm owners in Illinois may soon need to update their Firearm Ownership Identification. A new bill filed by Representative Terra Costa Howard (D-Glen Ellyn) would require young gun owners to apply for a FOID card again after their 21st birthday. She says this proposal would give law enforcement the chance to […]
kchi.com
Illinois Man Injured In Accident And Arrested
An Illinois man was injured in a rollover accident in Linn county and later arrested by state troopers. At about 12:01 am Saturday (today), 58-year-old Robert B Grieme of Taylorville, IL was injured when he ran off the road. State Troopers report Grieme was northbound on Jewel Drive, north of Brookfield, when he ran off the road and went down an embankment, causing his vehicle to overturn into a ravine. Grieme was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital and later to a Columbia hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested by troopers for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving.
wlds.com
Identity of Jacksonville Man Found Deceased in Rural Sangamon County Released
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has announced the identity of the Jacksonville man found deceased in a vehicle yesterday in rural Sangamon County. Allmon says that 42 year old Nickholas Stambaugh of Jacksonville was pronounced deceased at 8:45 yesterday morning on the Lost Bridge Trail just off of Interstate 55, between Springfield and Rochester.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
wmay.com
Springfield Looks To Take Over Control Of Part Of MacArthur Boulevard — After Improvements
Springfield is seeking to take over control of a portion of MacArthur Boulevard from the state… but only after the state spends millions to upgrade the road. A newly-introduced ordinance calls for the city to deliver a letter of intent to the Illinois Department of Transportation, signaling the city’s desire to accept “future jurisdiction” for MacArthur from Junction Circle north to South Grand Avenue. The city already has some cost-sharing responsibility for that stretch of road.
Central Illinois Proud
Is the Tazewell County Health Department moving to Pekin?
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Board is taking further steps on moving the health department to downtown Pekin, that’s if plans for the area even meet the criteria for the facility. On Wednesday night, the board approved Farnsworth Group to take over the plans for the...
Illinois State Police respond to car on fire
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Illinois State Police and fire units are putting out a vehicle on fire on Interstate 55, said officials. It happened at the northbound milepost marker 105.5 in Sangamon County. One lane is open. State Police are asking drivers to slow down, use caution, and take another route if possible. An […]
Jacksonville man found dead in vehicle
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Jacksonville was found dead in his car Wednesday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the 42-year-old man was found near the Lost Bridge Trail near Interstate 55. Allmon pronounced the man deceased at the scene at 8:45am. The coroner will perform an autopsy Thursday. The incident is […]
newschannel20.com
Man identified from fatal crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the man found dead inside his car off I-55 Wednesday. Nickolas Stambaugh, 42, of Jacksonville was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the coroner, Jim Allmon, an autopsy revealed minor blunt force injuries from the motor vehicle crash...
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
Champaign Police respond to suspicious package
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A suspicious package was reported to Champaign Police at 7:00 a.m. by the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Staley Road. Officials said the item was described as a piece of unattended luggage near highly flammable materials. The Champaign Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit responded to the scene said Officials and inspected the […]
