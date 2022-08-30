ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WAND TV

Decatur designated a Dementia Friendly Community

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur has been designated a Dementia Friendly Community by the Dementia Friendly Network of America. A Dementia Friendly Community is one that is informed, safe and respectful of people living with the condition. Dementia Friendly Decatur’s mission is to educate people and increase awareness and understanding...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Tandem bikes take to the streets of Decatur

DECATUR — Cyclists visiting Decatur with the Midwest Tandem Rally were greeted with an exceptional display when they arrived Friday: a rainbow over Lake Decatur. “It was beautiful scenery,” said biker Debbie Ptacek. “And the weather was fantastic,” said fellow rider Janeen Earwood. More than 200 tandem...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Proposed multi-state pipeline causes concern for county

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County is getting involved in a fight over a private carbon capture pipeline that ends in central Illinois. Navigator Heartland Greenway filed a plan with the Illinois Commerce Commission in July to build a pipeline that transports liquid carbon dioxide through five states, including 13 counties in Illinois. The company said the pipeline would capture carbon dioxide and benefit the environment.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
nowdecatur.com

Decatur AFL-CIO to Host Downtown Labor Day Parade and Picnic

September 1, 2022 – In a tradition of celebrating the achievements of working families and celebrating everyday people in Decatur, Illinois – Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly, a central labor council of the AFL-CIO, is hosting the annual Labor Day Parade at 10:00 a.m. on September 5 in downtown Decatur.
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
Macon County, IL
Government
Decatur, IL
Health
Decatur, IL
Government
County
Macon County, IL
City
Decatur, IL
wmay.com

District 186 Hopes To Reinstate COVID Dashboard Next Week

District 186 officials hope to restore the COVID dashboard to the district’s website by early next week. The district had been posting updates on the number of students and staff who have tested positive for the virus since in-person instruction resumed in 2021. The COVID dashboard was operated in conjunction with the City of Springfield and Sangamon County, through a grant obtained by the city. But the contract for that dashboard expired on July 1st of this year. District 186 says it is working to develop its own listing of student and staff cases by school, and hopes to go live with it next week.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Decatur man starts bike drive, reaching all 50 states

DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — One man in Central Illinois is preparing for the holidays, even in September.  James Bond lives in Decatur. He wants to continue helping the community after he worked to update a bus stop at Maryland Street and Airport Plaza Drive just a few weeks ago. After making connections with people taking […]
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulances#Service Area#Medical Services#General Health#Decatur Ambulance Service#Abbott Ems#Decatur Macon County#Hshs St Mary#Das
Central Illinois Proud

Pedestrian dead after motorcycle crash in Bloomington Friday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after being hit by a motorcycle Friday night in Bloomington. According to Bloomington police, just before 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street for a crash. When they arrived, officers learned that a motorcycle collided with a pedestrian.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New bill to require FOID card owners to reapply at 21

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Some firearm owners in Illinois may soon need to update their Firearm Ownership Identification.   A new bill filed by Representative Terra Costa Howard (D-Glen Ellyn) would require young gun owners to apply for a FOID card again after their 21st birthday. She says this proposal would give law enforcement the chance to […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
kchi.com

Illinois Man Injured In Accident And Arrested

An Illinois man was injured in a rollover accident in Linn county and later arrested by state troopers. At about 12:01 am Saturday (today), 58-year-old Robert B Grieme of Taylorville, IL was injured when he ran off the road. State Troopers report Grieme was northbound on Jewel Drive, north of Brookfield, when he ran off the road and went down an embankment, causing his vehicle to overturn into a ravine. Grieme was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital and later to a Columbia hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested by troopers for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Identity of Jacksonville Man Found Deceased in Rural Sangamon County Released

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has announced the identity of the Jacksonville man found deceased in a vehicle yesterday in rural Sangamon County. Allmon says that 42 year old Nickholas Stambaugh of Jacksonville was pronounced deceased at 8:45 yesterday morning on the Lost Bridge Trail just off of Interstate 55, between Springfield and Rochester.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
wmay.com

Springfield Looks To Take Over Control Of Part Of MacArthur Boulevard — After Improvements

Springfield is seeking to take over control of a portion of MacArthur Boulevard from the state… but only after the state spends millions to upgrade the road. A newly-introduced ordinance calls for the city to deliver a letter of intent to the Illinois Department of Transportation, signaling the city’s desire to accept “future jurisdiction” for MacArthur from Junction Circle north to South Grand Avenue. The city already has some cost-sharing responsibility for that stretch of road.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Is the Tazewell County Health Department moving to Pekin?

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Board is taking further steps on moving the health department to downtown Pekin, that’s if plans for the area even meet the criteria for the facility. On Wednesday night, the board approved Farnsworth Group to take over the plans for the...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Illinois State Police respond to car on fire

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Illinois State Police and fire units are putting out a vehicle on fire on Interstate 55, said officials. It happened at the northbound milepost marker 105.5 in Sangamon County. One lane is open. State Police are asking drivers to slow down, use caution, and take another route if possible. An […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Jacksonville man found dead in vehicle

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Jacksonville was found dead in his car Wednesday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the 42-year-old man was found near the Lost Bridge Trail near Interstate 55. Allmon pronounced the man deceased at the scene at 8:45am. The coroner will perform an autopsy Thursday. The incident is […]
JACKSONVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Man identified from fatal crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the man found dead inside his car off I-55 Wednesday. Nickolas Stambaugh, 42, of Jacksonville was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the coroner, Jim Allmon, an autopsy revealed minor blunt force injuries from the motor vehicle crash...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police respond to suspicious package

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A suspicious package was reported to Champaign Police at 7:00 a.m. by the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Staley Road. Officials said the item was described as a piece of unattended luggage near highly flammable materials. The Champaign Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit responded to the scene said Officials and inspected the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy