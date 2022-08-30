ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Ohio man sentenced on federal charges for string of Dayton dollar store robberies

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
DAYTON — A Central Ohio man will spend the next eight years behind bars following a conviction on federal charges for a string of Dayton dollar store robberies in 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

>>FEBRUARY 2021 REPORT: Second robbery in less than a week reported at Dayton Dollar General store

David Joseph Carter II, 22, of Powell was sentenced to 100 months in prison for five robberies at a Dollar General store on Salem Avenue between Feb. 3 and March 7, 2021, a DOJ spokesperson said in a media release Tuesday.

After the armed robbery on March 7, police searched Carter’s apartment and found clothing and shoes he was wearing during the final robbery, the spokesperson said.

Carter later admitted to displaying a gun and robbing the stores five times, according to the DOJ.

>>Area humane society takes in 15 more beagles from 4K rescued from Virginia facility

“Carter victimized the store’s employees and patrons by brandishing a firearm on five separate occasions. These crimes are violent and warrant a significant sentence of imprisonment,” U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker said in a media release.

Additional details were not released.

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

