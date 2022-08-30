‘Spooktacular’ to celebrate the not-so-spooky at Busch Gardens

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has announced its brand new, family-friendly Halloween celebration called “Spooktacular.”

“Spooktacular” will run Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 10 through Oct. 30. There will be a costume parade, story time and trick-or-treating. Events will run from noon until 4 p.m. on weekends at the Festival Walkway. All are included with daily admission.

Activities include “Kandy’s World,” a show where guests will join the character as she shares her journey to become a real witch. “Storytime with Kandy” will be situated next to the character’s pumpkin patch and her bubbling cauldron, where those young and old will hear her popular story “Room on the Broom.”

A colorful parade of costumes will bring the Spooktacular Costume Parade to life.

Lastly, there will of course be trick-or-treating. Guests can bring their own bag and join in on the fun, or trick-or-treat bags will be available for purchase.

Tickets to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are available online.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.