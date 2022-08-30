ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nittany Valley Sports Centre to host kids program

By Rebecca Parsons
 4 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – On Monday, August 30, the Nittany Valley Sports Centre (The Centre) began a partnership with the Youth Service Bureau (YSB) to host the Active Monday Program each week.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, YSB found that youth were experiencing increased stress and feelings of isolation. As a direct response to this need in our community, the prevention and residential teams came together and created a program called Active Mondays.

This Program provides a safe and supportive environment for youth to learn new sports and skills, have positive interactions with peers and the YSB Team, and most importantly to create a fun atmosphere for kids. The event is free and YSB can help with transportation.

Activities range from basketball, field hockey, hiking, and more. The program is open to youths aged 10 and up. You can check out the Nittany Valley Mobile Outreach for the full schedule of Active Mondays .

“Our partnership with The Centre provides so many new opportunities for the youth who participate in this program!” Ty Barrickman, Assistant Director of Residential Services said. “We will now have a consistent space to meet that will allow us to expand the number of youth we serve through Active Mondays. With the resources The Centre is providing, we will be able to teach youth new sports and games that we would not have had access to otherwise.”

“We’re really excited to partner with the Youth Service Bureau on this project.” Danny Orton, Director of Business Development with the Nittany Valley Sports Centre shared. “At the core of the Centre’s mission, we look to provide opportunities and outreach for children across the region. The impact that sports can have on our youth is immeasurable.”

“The sporting vehicle can provide; teamwork, comradery, exercise, social adjustment, friendships, enjoyment, challenges and real-life tasks to solve-all crucial to the overall wellbeing of our youth. Providing as many opportunities as possible has been our charge over past few years and we`re hopeful that our partnership with the YSB will continue to provide more pathways for kids to be involved.”

The Centre is a locally owned and operated indoor sports facility promoting fair play and opportunities for all while working hard to be an active part of the community. It offers recreational and competitive sports activities including skills training, leagues, and speed and agility classes.

In addition, it hosts team-building events, meetings and charity/awards dinners for local businesses, churches, and civic organizations.

For more information about Active Mondays and how you can get involved, you can contact Haley Rhone, Prevention Manager at hrhone@ccysb.com or call 814-237-5731.

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

