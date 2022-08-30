Read full article on original website
Woman allegedly kicked and urinated on MPD officers during arrest, broke camera in squad car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after allegedly assaulting MPD officers and damaging a squad car. The incident unfolded Sept. 1 when Memphis Police responded to a disorderly conduct call in the 3000 block of Thomas Street. The suspect, Janae Patrick, 25, was refusing to leave, police...
Kait 8
Jonesboro murder suspect trial pushed back
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The trial for a murder suspect in a 2021 Jonesboro murder was pushed back. Online court records said a trial for Dangelo Lewis would take place on Nov. 28. Lewis was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Devonte Wesson in Nov. 2021. Jonesboro...
KFVS12
Drugs, guns, stolen property seized from home in Steele, police say
STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Steele say they have seized a large quantity of suspected marijuana, illegal guns, ammunition, pills, drug paraphernalia and stolen property from a home early Friday morning, September 2. The search took place at a home on North First Street. After the search, 35-year-old William...
Burglars strike Memphis bank, walk out with duffle bag, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are on the run after burglarizing a Memphis bank, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the thieves shattered the glass front door of Bank of America on Summer Avenue around 12:13 a.m. on Saturday, August 20. A representative from the bank...
Kait 8
Police investigate shots fired call
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police investigate a report of shots fired Thursday evening. The Jonesboro Police Department told us shortly after 9 p.m. that it was looking into a report of shots fired near Belt Street and Melrose Street., north of East Johnson Avenue. Region 8 News is following this...
MPD: Victim tracks down stolen car, suspect caught after crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An 18-year-old is facing charges after police say a man used an AirTag to track down his stolen car Wednesday afternoon. Memphis Police said it started when officers responded to a stolen vehicle call at the St. Regis Apartments on Poplar Avenue at 5:25 p.m. The victim told officers he parked his Hyundai […]
Three charged in officer shooting in southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested and charged three people in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Southwest Memphis. Police say Keyon Moore, Zancarrion Johnson and Kayvus Jones are responsible for the shooting Wednesday on Horn Lake Road. According to police, the three men were on Otsego Drive when Officer Jesse Acosta drove past them […]
3 charged after Memphis Police officer ambushed, shot, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three have been charged after a Memphis Police officer was shot Wednesday afternoon in southwest Memphis. Another police officer was injured in a crash while responding to the shooting scene. The incident unfolded during a stolen vehicle investigation, MPD said. Officers were chasing two allegedly stolen...
Woman walks to McDonald’s after shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman went to a Frayser McDonald’s early Friday, looking for help after she’d been shot. Police say they found the victim when they responded to the restaurant at 3149 Thomas St. at 3:50 a.m. She told police she was shot and pistol-whipped inside an abandoned house by an unknown man. She […]
$10K reward to find suspects who shot man for his car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police hope a $10,000 reward will help them find the individuals who shot a man dead on a Raleigh street last month. Investigators say Terry Henderson Jr. was shot multiple times at Kerwin Drive and Battlefield Drive around 11:50 p.m August 12. They said Henderson was already dead when they arrived […]
KATV
Arkansas man arrested in stabbing death of wife
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 57-year-old Marked Tree man was arrested in the stabbing death of his wife, our content partner Region 8 News reported. The stabbing occurred on the corner of Gary and Pecan Street around 8:50 p.m. Monday, said Marked Tree Police Chief Chris Madden. It was...
actionnews5.com
Woman found dead in street after shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was shot and killed Thursday morning, Memphis police say. Officers were called to an area of Oakville Drive, not far from Lamar Avenue, where a woman was found in the street. She was pronounced dead at the scene. There’s no word on a possible...
Video shows moment of police car crash with civilian
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– WREG has obtained a jaw-dropping video that shows the moment an MPD cruiser collides with a car while rushing to assist a fellow officer who was shot. Radio traffic minutes before the crash shows the immediacy officers had when responding to the man down call of one of their own. The hard-to-watch video […]
actionnews5.com
New court date for man convicted in 2016 murder pushed back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis judge will not revisit the life sentence of a man convicted of murder until a later time. Kwasi Corbin is serving a life sentence for the death of Myneshia Johnson, a mother, and soon-to-be high school graduate. She was shot and killed near Beale...
WATCH: Surveillance video shows moment Memphis Police chases suspects through Memphis neighborhood after officer was shot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men are in custody Thursday after allegedly shooting a Memphis Police officer and leading police on a high-speed chase Wednesday. The officer who was shot was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and was able to be released the same day. Another officer...
Woman found shot and killed in street, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a man down call Thursday morning in the Oakville community. Authorities arrived to the intersection of Oakville Street and Delmar at 9:37 a.m., finding a woman shot to death. When FOX13 arrived to the scene, a witness informed that he heard commotion...
City Watch issued for missing 3-year-old boy, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) has issued a City Watch alert for a missing 3-year-old boy. Ketas Mebane was last seen with his aunt, Antwanett “Shantai” Thompson, after leaving a family member’s house in the 1500 block of Cella in Orange Mound Wednesday evening.
Kait 8
Man arrested following discovery of runaway kid in home
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – A man was arrested after Osceola police said a runaway kid was being held inside a home. According to a news release, on Thursday, Aug. 25, officers searched a home on the 400-block of East Union in reference to a runaway kid. The search warrant indicated the kid was being held by 19-year-old Necohlous Vornes.
Suspect captured by deputies after traffic stop turns into chaos
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An attempted traffic stop turned into chaos as two Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy vehicles were damaged by a suspect attempting to escape. Shelby County deputies said they spotted a stolen Kia in a McDonald’s drive-thru in Hickory Hill right around the lunch hour Monday afternoon. Detectives said 19-year-old Saleem Wilkins along with two […]
actionnews5.com
Men kidnap mother, baby at Target to force ATM withdrawal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mother was loading groceries into her car at Target on Wednesday when two armed men ambushed her and her one-year-old baby, forcing them to travel to a nearby ATM to withdraw money. Around noon, Memphis police responded to the robbery at Target located off Highway...
