Fergus Falls, MN

Earl A. Beyer

Earl A. Beyer, age 87 of Starbuck, Minnesota, formerly of Morris, MN, and Alexandria, MN, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Minnewaska Lutheran Home in Starbuck, MN. Visitation for Earl A. Beyer will be held Friday, September 9, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at Fron...
STARBUCK, MN
Shirley Ann (Williams) Sell

Shirley Ann Sell, age 69 of Alexandria, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Visitation for Shirley Sell will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home. Memorial services for Shirley Ann Sell will be at 11:00 a.m. on...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Dwaine Christensen

Dwaine J. Christensen, age 99 of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2022, at Brandon Assisted Living in Brandon, MN. Visitation for Dwaine Christensen will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, MN. Funeral services...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
Rose To Koehl Connection Leads Owls In Rout Of Chargers

Rose To Koehl Connection Leads Owls In Rout Of Chargers

HANCOCK – Davin Rose threw five first half touchdown passes and the Hancock Owls opened their 2022 season with a dominant 44-6 rout of Brandon-Evansville. On fourth-and-long from their own 26, Rose connected with Chase Evink for a 74-yard touchdown on the Owls first possession of the game. He then connected with Jackson Koehl on four scoring strikes, giving Hancock a 36-0 lead at halftime.
HANCOCK, MN
Tigers Comeback Falls Short In Season Opener, Sebeka Routs CGB

Tigers Comeback Falls Short In Season Opener, Sebeka Routs CGB

MORRIS – A fourth quarter comeback fell short for Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta in a 26-24 season opening loss to Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead on Thursday from Big Cat Stadium. Trailing 14-0, Owen Anderson's one-yard touchdown run with 26 seconds left in the first half got the Tigers on the board, but the Lakers scored twice in the third quarter to push the lead to 26-8. Drew Huebner scored on a one-yard plunge, then hit Tyler Berlinger on a four-yard scoring strike to get the Tigers within two with just under four minutes remaining, but that's as close as they would get.
MORRIS, MN

