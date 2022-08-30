Read full article on original website
marioncoherald.com
Suspects arrested in Friday evening shooting incident, JP unharmed
Two suspects have been arrested following a Friday evening shooting aimed at Marion County Justice of the Peace Lena Pope. Pope was not physically injured in the incident. According to a press release from Marion County Sheriff David Capps, Pope was in route to Smith Bockmon Rd. at approximately 7 p.m. to conduct an inquest when her vehicle was fired upon by Joseph Faulk.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help in finding man, woman wanted on vehicle theft charge
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help in locating a 32-year-old man and 28-year-old woman who are accused of stealing a pickup truck. Sheriff Woods, in his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, asked for assistance in finding Jonathan Whitaker and Kristina Visnich who are wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle.
Florida Man Arrested After Renting U-Haul And Just Keeping It
A 19-year-old Florida man has been arrested after renting a U-Haul truck and well, just keeping it. According to investigators, a deputy responded to the U-Haul rental store on S Pine Avenue in Marion County, in reference to a U-Haul rental truck that had not
villages-news.com
Woman followed by stranger’s vehicle from Clermont to Sumter County
A woman frantically sought help from a deputy after she was followed by a stranger’s vehicle from Clermont to Sumter County. The woman had been driving a beige 2017 Toyota Camry on Wednesday night when she spotted a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car at Bevilles liquor store in Bushnell. The woman rolled down her window and appeared to be in “emotional distress.” She said a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu had followed her from Clermont to Webster. She said she did not go home, because she did not want to the driver to discover where she lived.
villages-news.com
Villagers’ son with lengthy criminal history served with multiple warrants
A Villages couple’s son with a lengthy criminal history has beens served with multiple warrants. Sean Vincent Sheehan, 44, who is already serving time with the Florida Department of Corrections, was returned this week to the Sumter County Detention Center due to a court order. While at the jail, Sheehan was served with multiple Sumter County warrants, charging him with fleeing to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest and theft.
WCJB
Driver found unresponsive on Marion County roadside, declared dead at hospital
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after his car was found in Marion County Friday. At 3:15 p.m., a Department of Transportation road ranger came across a car on the side of the road. It was sitting on the west shoulder of I-75 South by the weigh station...
click orlando
Victims ID’d in Lake County beating deaths
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identities Thursday of the two people beaten to death near Clermont. Deputies said Sandra Gaudino, 38, and Ty Finister, 17, were both killed at a mobile home located at 244 Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort.
Citrus County Chronicle
Wildwood man convicted of killing Inverness woman in fatal Sumter County crash
A jury found a Wildwood man guilty of leading police in an August 2017 vehicle chase and causing a four-vehicle collision near his hometown that killed a woman from Citrus County. Sumter County court records show jurors on Wednesday, Aug. 31, convicted 33-year-old Anthony Nepoleon Brown of Laura Lee Price’s...
WCJB
Deputies follow kidnapping suspect across county lines
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - A kidnapping victim is safe after Columbia County and Gilchrist County deputies worked together to catch a violent suspect. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies say around 4 a.m. on Thursday, they responded to reports that Frank Desalvo, 50, had beaten and kidnapped someone from a home near Fort White.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Man arrested for battery, kidnapping near Trenton
Multiple law enforcement agencies worked to apprehend a man accused of battery and kidnapping a female early Thursday morning. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) release, Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) deputies arrested Frank Desalvo, 50, following a domestic dispute that started near Fort White around 4 a.m. and ended near Trenton.
ocala-news.com
30-year-old Ocala convicted felon indicted for illegally possessing firearm
United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg has announced the arrest of 30-year-old Ricky Darnell Franklin, Jr. from Ocala on an indictment charging him with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Franklin faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison, if convicted. He had been indicted on May...
Man charged in connection with Clermont double homicide
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested and charged after two people were killed in Clermont Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a call around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon regarding a homicide on Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort in Clermont.
Citrus County Chronicle
After found with pistol, narcotics, Inverness man tells deputies he was going to drug deal
An Inverness man and repeat felon taken into custody for allegedly concealing a loaded pistol alongside a baggie of various narcotics told authorities he was on his way to a drug deal. Brian John Murphy, 42, also admitted to Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies during an Aug. 21 traffic stop...
WCJB
Marion County sheriff’s deputies released a list of the number of people arrested for DUIs in August
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies released a list of people who were arrested for DUIs. Sheriff’s deputies are naming every person who blew over the legal limit in August. In total, 15 people were arrested for driving under the influence of either drugs or alcohol.
WCJB
Victim remembered after deadly shooting in NE Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are investigating the murder of a man who was shot and killed Thursday night. They say the shooting took place at Gardenia Garden Apartments located off of NE 8th Avenue around 10:41 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a Black male deceased in his...
WCJB
GPD investigates deadly shooting at NE Gainesville apartment complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Thursday night in the northeast part of the city. Officers say someone called 911 around 10:40 p.m. to report that a person had been shot on Northeast Eighth Avenue outside Gardenia Garden Apartments. When officers arrived, they...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Aug. 29, and Aug. 30
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Aug. 29. Shawn Scott Cohen, 41, Spring Hill, arrested Aug. 29 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
villages-news.com
Wawa employee charged with pocketing $25,000 from cash register
A Lady Lake woman has been charged with pocketing more than $25,000 from the cash register at a Wawa convenience store and gas station where she was working. Kristina Calkins, 36, who lives at Recreation Plantation on County Road 466, is facing a charge of grand theft following her arrest last week by Ocala police.
palmcoastobserver.com
Fugitive arrested after standoff at Town Center apartment complex
Deputies arrested a 33-year-old fugitive after a two-hour standoff at a Town Center apartment on Aug. 31. The suspect, Leroy Capers Sampson Jr., surrendered after Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputies breached the third floor of the Central Landings at Town Center apartment complex in Palm Coast at about 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31, according to an FCSO news release. Sampson had barricaded the apartment's door with a couch.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for openly carrying gun at Campus Walk Apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Hassan Albert Muhammad, Jr., 24, was arrested early this morning for openly carrying a pistol and resisting arrest. A Gainesville Police Department officer who was on foot patrol at Campus Walk Apartments, looking for a stolen bicycle, reported that he saw Muhammad walking toward him with a pistol hanging out of his right front pocket. The officer reported that he told Muhammad to stop and place his hands on a nearby wall and that Muhammad initially complied, saying he had a permit. The officer wrote that he removed the pistol and placed it on a chair, then asked Muhammad for his permit. After Muhammad said it was in his wallet in his back pocket and the officer reached for the wallet, Muhammad allegedly ran.
