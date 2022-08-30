Disneyland Paris has announced the full lineup of their Christmas 2022 season offerings:. A Dazzling Christmas, and an Unparalleled Atmosphere!. As soon as they enter Disneyland Park, Guests will be entranced by the majestic glittering tree that stands 24 meters high! With Christmas music, garlands and snowflakes flying in the air… an enchanting atmosphere will envelop the area surrounding Main Street, U.S.A. And at nightfall, there will be even more magic in the air at Disneyland Park…

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO