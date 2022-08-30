ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REVIEW: The Weeknd – After Hours Nightmare House at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 31

The Weeknd brings his creepy creations to life in a house at Halloween Horror Nights 31, themed to his album “After Hours Nightmare.”. The official description reads, “Prepare to enter the macabre mind of The Weeknd in this haunted house as he stalks your squad through the surreal nightmare of his After Hours music. A slasher carving a smile at an otherworldly rave. Bandaged maniacs performing extreme plastic surgery. A grotesque mannequin masquerade. His nightmare is now yours.”
ORLANDO, FL
‘Disney Dreams of Christmas’ Replacing Illuminations, Food Festival Booths Coming to Fantasyland, and More Announced for Christmas Season 2022 at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris has announced the full lineup of their Christmas 2022 season offerings:. A Dazzling Christmas, and an Unparalleled Atmosphere!. As soon as they enter Disneyland Park, Guests will be entranced by the majestic glittering tree that stands 24 meters high! With Christmas music, garlands and snowflakes flying in the air… an enchanting atmosphere will envelop the area surrounding Main Street, U.S.A. And at nightfall, there will be even more magic in the air at Disneyland Park…
New Lock, Shock, and Barrel Straw Clip and Candy Glow Cube at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It’s time to collect all our Halloween souvenirs at Disneyland. In addition to new popcorn buckets, Disneyland also has a candy-shaped glow cube and a Lock, Shock, and Barrel straw clip. Candy Glow Cube – $6.19...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Studios Florida#Halloween Horror Nights#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Travel Agent#Vacationeer#Universal Parks News#Wdwnt
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Halloween Screams Fireworks Show Returns to Disneyland

Halloween fireworks are back for the season at Disneyland Park! Halloween Screams takes place nightly above Sleeping Beauty Castle featuring friends from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Note that the show only includes fireworks on weekends and other select nights. The projection and fireworks show begins with Zero from...
Hot Topic Releases Halloween Horror Nights Collection

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Hot Topic has released a new collection of Halloween Horror Nights-themed apparel featuring classic Universal Monsters and characters from the lore of the storied event. Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights Characters Lace-Up Bodycon Dress – $35.92.
Two NEW Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort Halloween Refillable Tumblers Available

Two new Cabana Bay Beach Resort refillable tumblers are now available at Universal Orlando Resort! Both feature colorful designs that scream mid-century Halloween. The purple Cabana Bay Beach Resort Halloween refillable tumbler features a friendly scarecrow, and a trick-or-treating mummy. They are shown at the pumpkin patch entrance with a...
ORLANDO, FL
REVIEW: Spicy Firefly Chips Disappoint for Halloween Time at Disneyland

We’ve made it our mission to try all the new snacks showing up around Disneyland for Halloween Time, and now we move to these Spicy Firefly Chips from Refreshment Corner in Disneyland Park!. Spicy Firefly Chips — $5.79. These spice firefly chips are $5.79 and consist of spicy...
Light-Up Graveyard Ghosts Haunted Mansion Statues Arrive at Disneyland Resort

Two new light-up Haunted Mansion statues have arrived in Disneyland Resort. We found these statues at Off the Page in Disney California Adventure Park. Not only can you bring home the ghoulish glow, but these statues also sing “Grim Grinning Ghosts.”. ‘Singing Busts’ Haunted Mansion Statue — $125...
Matterhorn Bobsleds Reopening in Mid-October at Disneyland Park

Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland Park has been closed for almost a month for refurbishment and we now know when it will reopen. It will be closed through October 13, reopening to guests on October 14. We saw scaffolding up on the outside of the ride a few days ago. For...
New Jack Skellington Ear Headband Debuts at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Halloween Town’s Pumpkin King, Jack Skellington, is immortalized on a new ear headband now available at Walt Disney World. Jack Skellington Ear Headband – $29.99. Jack appears on one of the imitation leather ears in...
Goofy Van Disney Vacation Club Billboard Painted Blue at Walt Disney World

Since our last update on the Disney Vacation Club van billboard, we can see some progress with the repainting. The DVC billboard is now bright blue, with protective covering over the wheels and windows of the van. It appears the van will be blue now to match the Disney Vacation Club logo.
