WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Fountain Testing Spotted for Imminent Return of Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Just yesterday, Disney announced that cast rehearsals for the return of Fantasmic! have begun at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Today, we spotted the most powerful fountain in the show being tested. From a distance, we could see the fountain towering over the restrooms and bus loops at Disney’s Hollywood Studios....
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Spirits of the Coven House at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 31
Spirits of the Coven is an original house at Halloween Horror Nights 31. The official description reads, “A coven of beautiful ﬂapper witches will lure you into their 1920s speakeasy, reveal their haggish true form and turn your scream squad into a witch’s brew. They’ll be cackling; you’ll be screaming.”
WDW News Today
New Mickey Mummy Glow-in-the-Dark Popcorn Bucket and Halloween Popcorn Bucket at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Halloween standard popcorn bucket has debuted alongside the Mickey mummy glow-in-the-dark popcorn bucket at Disneyland. The Mickey mummy popcorn bucket has been available at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort before, but it didn’t...
WDW News Today
Magic Key ‘Skeleton Dance’ Tumbler Arrives for Halloween 2022 at Disneyland Resort
This will leave shivers down your spine! The new Magic Key “Skeleton Dance” is now available in Disneyland Resort, and we found it at French Market in Disneyland Park (although it is available at more locations). Magic Key ‘Skeleton Dance’ Tumbler — $27.99. The new...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: The Weeknd – After Hours Nightmare House at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 31
The Weeknd brings his creepy creations to life in a house at Halloween Horror Nights 31, themed to his album “After Hours Nightmare.”. The official description reads, “Prepare to enter the macabre mind of The Weeknd in this haunted house as he stalks your squad through the surreal nightmare of his After Hours music. A slasher carving a smile at an otherworldly rave. Bandaged maniacs performing extreme plastic surgery. A grotesque mannequin masquerade. His nightmare is now yours.”
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Lil’ Boo Spicy Pumpkin Bun, Tombstone Red Velvet Cake Pop, Bog Slime 2, and More from Spooky Skeletons Food Booth at Halloween Horror Nights 31
The Spooky Skeletons food booth, open only during Halloween Horror Nights 31 is probably one of the most anticipated food booths for the event… for one particularly special food item. The Lil’ Boo’s Spicy Pumpkin Bun is available at this booth, and we’re ready to devour it.
WDW News Today
‘Disney Dreams of Christmas’ Replacing Illuminations, Food Festival Booths Coming to Fantasyland, and More Announced for Christmas Season 2022 at Disneyland Paris
Disneyland Paris has announced the full lineup of their Christmas 2022 season offerings:. A Dazzling Christmas, and an Unparalleled Atmosphere!. As soon as they enter Disneyland Park, Guests will be entranced by the majestic glittering tree that stands 24 meters high! With Christmas music, garlands and snowflakes flying in the air… an enchanting atmosphere will envelop the area surrounding Main Street, U.S.A. And at nightfall, there will be even more magic in the air at Disneyland Park…
WDW News Today
New Lock, Shock, and Barrel Straw Clip and Candy Glow Cube at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It’s time to collect all our Halloween souvenirs at Disneyland. In addition to new popcorn buckets, Disneyland also has a candy-shaped glow cube and a Lock, Shock, and Barrel straw clip. Candy Glow Cube – $6.19...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Halloween Screams Fireworks Show Returns to Disneyland
Halloween fireworks are back for the season at Disneyland Park! Halloween Screams takes place nightly above Sleeping Beauty Castle featuring friends from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Note that the show only includes fireworks on weekends and other select nights. The projection and fireworks show begins with Zero from...
WDW News Today
Hot Topic Releases Halloween Horror Nights Collection
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Hot Topic has released a new collection of Halloween Horror Nights-themed apparel featuring classic Universal Monsters and characters from the lore of the storied event. Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights Characters Lace-Up Bodycon Dress – $35.92.
WDW News Today
Two NEW Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort Halloween Refillable Tumblers Available
Two new Cabana Bay Beach Resort refillable tumblers are now available at Universal Orlando Resort! Both feature colorful designs that scream mid-century Halloween. The purple Cabana Bay Beach Resort Halloween refillable tumbler features a friendly scarecrow, and a trick-or-treating mummy. They are shown at the pumpkin patch entrance with a...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Spicy Firefly Chips Disappoint for Halloween Time at Disneyland
We’ve made it our mission to try all the new snacks showing up around Disneyland for Halloween Time, and now we move to these Spicy Firefly Chips from Refreshment Corner in Disneyland Park!. Spicy Firefly Chips — $5.79. These spice firefly chips are $5.79 and consist of spicy...
WDW News Today
Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Sold Out in September and Most of October
All September dates for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party are now sold out and only a few dates remain in October. Tickets are still available for October 14, 16, 20, 21, 23, 25, 27, and 28. October 30 and 31 of course sold out quickly. For more information on booking...
WDW News Today
Light-Up Graveyard Ghosts Haunted Mansion Statues Arrive at Disneyland Resort
Two new light-up Haunted Mansion statues have arrived in Disneyland Resort. We found these statues at Off the Page in Disney California Adventure Park. Not only can you bring home the ghoulish glow, but these statues also sing “Grim Grinning Ghosts.”. ‘Singing Busts’ Haunted Mansion Statue — $125...
WDW News Today
Matterhorn Bobsleds Reopening in Mid-October at Disneyland Park
Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland Park has been closed for almost a month for refurbishment and we now know when it will reopen. It will be closed through October 13, reopening to guests on October 14. We saw scaffolding up on the outside of the ride a few days ago. For...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Trying the Halloween Time Pistachio-Cherry Churro with Ghost Pepper Grape Sauce at Disneyland
With spooky spirits in the air and Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort in full swing, it’s only right to indulge in some sweet treats. So today we stopped by the New Orleans Square Churro Cart and picked up the all-new Pistachio-Cherry Churro. Pistachio-Cherry Churro – $6.75. Cinnamon churro...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Pumpkin Cold Brew and Grave Stuff from Red Rose Taverne in Disneyland
We’ve been trying a lot of new fall and Halloween themed snacks, and now we look at the pumpkin cold brew and Grave Stuff from Red Rose Taverne in Disneyland Park. This is Cold Brew flavored with Pumpkin, Vanilla and Spices, topped with Whipped Cream. Cold brews served at...
WDW News Today
New Jack Skellington Ear Headband Debuts at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Halloween Town’s Pumpkin King, Jack Skellington, is immortalized on a new ear headband now available at Walt Disney World. Jack Skellington Ear Headband – $29.99. Jack appears on one of the imitation leather ears in...
WDW News Today
Dante from ‘Coco’ Straw Clip Now Available at Disney California Adventure
It’s time to collect all our Halloween souvenirs at Disneyland. In addition to new popcorn buckets, Disneyland also has this new Dante straw clip, inspired by the silly alebrije from Pixar’s “Coco”!. Dante Straw Clip — $7.99. This straw clip can be purchased for $7.99...
WDW News Today
Goofy Van Disney Vacation Club Billboard Painted Blue at Walt Disney World
Since our last update on the Disney Vacation Club van billboard, we can see some progress with the repainting. The DVC billboard is now bright blue, with protective covering over the wheels and windows of the van. It appears the van will be blue now to match the Disney Vacation Club logo.
