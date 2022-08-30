ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collin County, TX

Texas Man Convicted of Sexual Abuse Charges After Parent Discovered ‘Letter Their Child Had Written to God’

By Colin Kalmbacher
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
CBS DFW

Dallas police officer on leave for attempting to circulate 'challenge coin' with racist images

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - "I'm not having it... it's not going to continue on my watch."Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia moved swiftly on Wednesday to condemn a 'challenge coin' that a white officer working in the department's South Central Division was attempting to circulate. The images on the coin, a culmination of racist stereotypes appearing to mock the Oak Cliff community.  "This coin and it's references... represent a drug dealer called 'doughboy'," explained Black Police Association President Terrance Hopkins. "This character has gold teeth, a grill, an AK 47 assault rifle in one hand and a stack of cash in the...
DALLAS, TX
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
11K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy