ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 20

Sandra Isley
4d ago

Solve the problem... Don't criminalize the issue!!! it wasn't a problem until they started showing up in other parts of the city... you pushed them out of the downtown area instead of fixing the problem... where did you think they would go??? Never thought to your front door... but there they are!!! deal with it!!!

Reply(4)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Shopping carts creating hazards in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro city council members have heard your complaints and witnessed the problem of shopping carts in the middle of streets and on sidewalks for themselves. Now they are talking about changing the ordinance to get this problem under control. It didn’t take FOX8 crews long to find carts from your favorite […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

I-85/40 crash closes 2 lanes in Whitsett

WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — The left two lanes of Interstate 85 South/40 West are closed following a crash late Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 138, near Exit 138 for NC-61. The closure began at 4:47 p.m. and is expected to last until 7:47 p.m. […]
WHITSETT, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

No sitting or standing: New median signs go up in NC city

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — New signs are popping up in dozens of intersections in Greensboro and reminding people to stay off the medians in busy roadways. People in Greensboro’s homeless community feel it’s pushing them out, but city leaders say they want to save lives. “We struggle every day to come up out of this, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

I-40 West crash closes lane in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash early Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 206, near Exit 206 for US-421 close to Greensboro city limits. The closure began at 1:51 p.m. and lasted until 2:48 […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Traffic
Greensboro, NC
Government
FOX8 News

I-85/40 crash shuts down 2 lanes in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two lanes of Interstate 85 North/Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash late Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 143, near Exit 143 for NC-62/Alamance Road. The closure began at 4:56 p.m. and was closed until 7:18 p.m. Given […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Work progresses on Winston-Salem Northern Beltway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Transportation says the largest parts of the Winston-Salem beltway will be completed by fall. The purpose of the multilane freeway is to relieve traffic on U.S. 52 and increase connectivity in the area. “This project is going to make a tremendous difference,”...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Burlington man fatally struck by car in intersection

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man died in a fatal crash late Thursday afternoon, according to the Burlington Police Department. At 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to the intersection of Chapel Hill Road and Tucker Street after getting reports of a crash with injuries. Investigators say that a 22-year-old woman was driving a […]
BURLINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wfmy News 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
FOX8 News

1 injured in Greensboro hit-and-run, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was injured in a hit-and-run in Greensboro on Thursday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. The northbound lanes of US 421weare closed during the investigation and have now reopened. Edgemont Road was down to one lane while the scene was cleared.  The extent of the injuries is […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Utility worker killed in accident in Winston-Salem /Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An equipment operator died while driving a sewer wash truck on the way to a service call in Winston-Salem Monday night. 59-year-old Russell L. Cutrell was driving his work truck with his co-worker James L. Glisson Jr. in the passenger seat before it flipped over on Friedberg Church Road near Candlewood Drive, outside the Winston-Salem city limits around 11:34 p.m.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Victim identified in fatal High Point house fire

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The man killed in a house fire in High Point on Friday has been identified to FOX8 by a family member. According to the High Point Fire Chief, a call came in around 2:40 a.m. Friday about a house fire on West Green Drive. A family member identified the victim […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

I-40 crash closes right lane in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of Interstate 40 East was closed following a crash on Wednesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 195 near Exit 195 for Thomasville Road. The closure began at 3:54 p.m. and lasted until 4:20 p.m. Maps still show a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy