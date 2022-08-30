Read full article on original website
Wasilla man dead after Alaska State Troopes tried to arrest him
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU). - A man is dead tonight after Alaska State Troopers tried to arrest him this afternoon for sexual abuse of a minor and sexual assault. According to a trooper dispatch, at 1:45 p.m., investigators with the a-s-t child abuse investigation unit attempted to arrest 63-year-old Jimmy Janeway at home.
Fairbanks police searching for person of interest in homicide case
Grand jury indicts man charged in fatal drunk driving incident
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage grand jury indicted 23-year-old Matthew Davis Wednesday on charges related to his fatal drunk driving accident on Aug. 21. Davis told investigators he was so intoxicated he could not remember driving the night he crashed into and killed a young couple in the Fairview neighborhood. The Anchorage Police Department reported that a grand jury returned a true bill on two counts of murder, two counts of manslaughter, driving under the influence, and leaving the scene of an accident for Davis.
DPS announces first Black Alaska State Trooper colonel
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - During a press conference to announce leadership changes within the Department of Public Safety Wednesday morning, Commissioner James Cockrell announced that Capt. Maurice “Mo” Hughes has been promoted to Alaska State Trooper colonel, the first Black person to serve at a rank above captain for the troopers.
Sons of missing Tennessee hunter join search efforts in Alaska
DEADHORSE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the past seven days, Liz Keel says her house in Tennessee has been packed with people making calls as they help her try and find her husband of 38 years Steve Keel, who disappeared on August 27 when he was on a hunting trip outside of Deadhorse.
Parks Highway interchange crash seriously injures 4 juveniles
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A T-bone collision at the intersection of the Glenn Highway and the Parks Highway in Palmer has seriously injured four juveniles, according to the Alaska State Troopers. Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that four juveniles were in a 2015 Toyota Corolla that turned left from...
Ellie's Furcast: Alaska Rescue Kitties
Families devastated by addiction remember loved ones at Park Strip memorial
For the past seven days, Liz Keel says her house in Tennessee has been packed with people making calls as they help her try and find her husband of 38 years Steve Keel, who disappeared on August 27 when he was on a hunting trip outside of Deadhorse.
Kake man drowns after driving vehicle into lake
Alaska state revenue commissioner resigning
Polaris Snowmobiles issues fire risk notice for 230,000 machines
Governor issues disaster declaration for Mat-Su flooding
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a disaster declaration for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough that primarily impacted the community of Houston in early August. Houston Mayor Virgie Thompson issued a disaster declaration on Aug. 9. Thompson estimated at the time that some 60 homes were impacted by the flooding of Willow Creek, the Little Susitna River, and other riverine bodies of water flowing from the Talkeetna Mountains.
Alaska Rescue Kitties
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Unfortunately, the number of cats and kittens awaiting rescue is a large problem in Alaska. From cats being placed in dumpsters, to being locked in a box and thrown in a river to drown, even to being shot at; one local rescue has seen it all.
Mariculture in Alaska receives $49M in federal grant funding
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The marine farming industry is about to be growing in Alaska thanks to the billion-dollar Build Back Better Regional Challenge. One of 21 winners, the Alaska Mariculture Cluster — led by Southeast Conference — was recognized for the ways they take steps towards entrepreneurial support, workforce development, infrastructure, and innovation, all in order to increase economic growth. The mariculture program was one of nearly 530 applicants to the Build Back Better Program.
Program helps Alaska Natives get their voices heard on Election Day
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - According to the Alaska Federation of Natives, 22% of Alaska’s voters are Alaska Natives. That gives the indigenous population of the state some clout when it comes to election time. Except, not all registered Native voters will vote. You can see this in Alaskan villages...
Labor Day Weekend Is Here
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A break in the weather provided sunshine and blue sky for southcentral, at least for the first half of Friday. A heavy dose of rain is in the weekend outlook for the southeast portion of the state.
Colorado nonprofit certifies local Alaskan veterans as umpires
CHUGIAK, Alaska (KTUU) - Back in early August the Great Alaska Showcase brought the youth softball community to the Loretta French Sports Complex in Chugiak. At the event, 24 college coaches worked with 165 athletes aged 10-18, offering tips and techniques for playing softball. But the players weren’t the only...
City of Palmer sees sales tax benefit from Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - As the snow begins to creep down the mountains, the Alaska State Fair enters its final weekend. The fair puts the small town of Palmer in the spotlight during its now three-week run, but does the town itself benefit from the festivities? The short answer is yes.
Heavy rain for Yakutat and Southeast Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A total of 6.8 inches of rain fell over the past 30 days in Anchorage. That is nearly double what Anchorage usually sees in the month of August. Now, September is here and it is normally the wettest month. We will be monitoring how the weather pattern develops here this month.
