Lubbock County, TX

Six teens arrested, SUV runs out of gas during police chase into Lubbock County

By Caitlyn Rooney
 4 days ago

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Six teenagers were arrested after leading police on a chase through three counties early Tuesday morning, according to a sergeant with the Floydada Police Department.

Police told EverythingLubbock.com the incident started after one of the teens flashed a gun at the Floydada Allsup’s and asked an employee something to the effect of, “Have you ever been robbed?”

Police said an officer tried to pull them over, but the vehicle took off into Crosby County. The teens crossed into Lubbock County and ran out of gas, according to reports from the Floyd County Record.

The SUV the teens were driving was reported stolen, according to police. Reports also said officers found two stolen handguns in the vehicle.

Police said all six teens were taken to the the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center. Police said the teens have pending charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading and possession of a stolen firearm.

Five of the teens were reported missing out of South Dakota and one claimed to be homeless, according to the Floydada police.

just an observer
4d ago

Idiots got some bad gas mileage lol. So glad they were caught and the people will get their vehicle back. So tired of these brats.

