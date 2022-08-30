Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Middleburg woman arrested after stabbing man with knife in vehicleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
New fast-casual restaurant coming to MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Man lands in Clay County Jail on drug possession, auto theft chargesZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Clay High Blue Devils defeat Ridgeview, 33-22Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Related
First Coast News
Police: Man in his 50s shot dead in home in Phoenix neighborhood in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot to death in a home in the 1000 block of East 13th Street in Jacksonville's Phoenix neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Sgt. Hopely with JSO said officers responded to a call of a gunshot victim at 1:51 p.m....
News4Jax.com
JSO: Man dies after being shot on Jacksonville’s eastside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died from being shot Saturday afternoon in the Phoenix neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to Sgt. Hopely, when officers arrived at the scene on East 13th Street around 1:51 p.m. they found in man in his 50s suffering from a severe gunshot wound. Hopely didn’t specify how many times the victim was shot.
One dead in shooting in Jacksonville Eastside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting on 1000 East 13th Street near UF Health. At 1:51 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene finding a man in his early 50s suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home. Personnel from Jacksonville Fire and...
Police: One seriously injured in Murray Hill area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was seriously injured in a Murray Hill area shooting on Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police responded to a reported shooting inside a home around 8:20 a.m. at 5000 Kingsbury Street. Investigators believe the victim and the suspect knew each other but their exact relationship is unknown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shooting in New Town near Checkers by Kings Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries near near the Checkers by Kings Road and Rushing Street in New Town, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is reporting a shooting in the same location. JSO detectives are on scene and...
After a burglar was killed, residents at apartment complex say front gates remain open
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 12:40 p.m. Thursday Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to shots fired at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Kernan Blvd, JSO Sergeant Hinson said. A suspect tried to enter an apartment to burglarize it, but the resident was there and opened fire, Hinson said....
Police search for missing woman last seen in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking for help locating 24-year-old Emily Ann Sheridan, who was last seen on Thursday evening. Sheridan was last seen around 7 p.m. near 6th Avenue North and 8th Street in Jacksonville Beach, police said. She was last seen wearing a red striped shirt with leggings. Sheridan has red hair and brown eyes. She is about 5’4” tall.
Jacksonville Beach restaurant owner dies after pool accident on Father’s Day
PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned that the owner of Buddha’s Thai Bistro has passed away after a tragic pool accident on Father’s Day. Sarunyu Boonsanong, known as “Guy” to the Jacksonville Beach community, remained in the ICU for 74 days before he died on Aug. 31.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One dead in shooting after attempted burglary at apartment complex on JTB and Kernan
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 12:40 p.m. Thursday Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to shots fired at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Kernan Blvd, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant Hinson said. A suspect tried to enter an apartment to burglarize it, but the resident was there and opened fire,...
News4Jax.com
Family traumatized after escaping mobile home fire on Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two adults and a “pediatric patient” were hospitalized Saturday morning after a mobile home fire on Jacksonville Westside, firefighters said. Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said firefighters were called to Vista Verde Street around 8:20 a.m. to the mobile home, which sustained significant damage in the fire.
'Definitely foul play,' sergeant says about an unidentified body found in vacant house on Jacksonville's Eastside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Employees at a construction company are searching for answers after they said their co-worker was found dead in a home they were renovating on Jacksonville's Eastside Tuesday morning. Sergeant Steve Rudlaff with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's homicide unit said the body was in such a state...
Victim suffers traumatic injuries after falling through roof of Orange Park Mall
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone fell through the roof of Orange Park Mall Thursday morning. According to Clay County Fire Rescue, personnel was dispatched to the mall at approximately 8:30 a.m. Clay County Fire Rescue said an adult fell from the upper level of the roof about 9 to 10 feet into the mall. The person suffered traumatic injuries and has been transported to the hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shooting in Oceanway, suspect in custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 1:30 p.m. Friday a man was shot in Oceanway on the 2000 block of Kaylor Lane, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant B. L. Barnes said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Barnes said an adult male suspect is in custody and...
Friends, coworkers of man found dead in Eastside home say he was always positive and reliable
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friends and co-workers of the man found dead in a home he was helping renovate on Jacksonville's Eastside Tuesday morning described him as a really good guy and always positive. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Tuesday the body was in such a state when they responded...
First Coast News
JFRD: Body found on Jacksonville's Eastside
A body was found on Jacksonville's Northside at the 1700 of East 24th Street, Jacksonville Fire Rescue Captain Eric Proswimmer confirmed. JFRD responded and is on the scene. A group who gathered at the crime scene told First Coast News they worked with the man who was found dead who was renovating the home.
Yulee home buyer planned to move into new house last year; she's still waiting for the keys as company blames delays on supplies
YULEE, Fla. — One homeowner owner in Yulee was planning to move into her forever home late last year, but she says it's taken forever to move in. "There's so much that's not done," said Jessica. She only wanted us to use her first name. She says the process...
Tips pouring in from the community on shooting death of Raines graduate, Rashaud Fields
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tips are pouring in from the community as investigators work to learn who shot and killed a high school athlete. Rashaud Fields was 18 years old when he was gunned down at a park on Jacksonville’s Northside. Field’s mother, Janice, says she wants the community...
Body camera footage in July JSO officer-involved shooting has yet to be released
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A promise to release video of police shootings earned headlines and high praise two years ago but the timeline hasn’t always lived up to that pledge. More than a month after police shot and killed 40-year-old Bobby James Brown in North Jacksonville, that video has still not been released.
Man falls from Orange Park Mall roof, knocked unconscious
A 43-year-old man fell from the roof onto a lower portion of the roof at the Orange Park Mall at approximately 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Clay County Fire and Rescue said. They estimate the man fell roughly 12 feet.
Off-duty Columbia County dispatcher credited with saving neighbor's life after collapse from heat exposure
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — An off-duty dispatcher in Columbia County is credited with saving the life of her neighbor. It happened Monday when Bethany Duffany heard screams coming from her neighbor's home in Lake City. Duffany jumped her fence and found Rhonda Stone unconscious in her yard. "God just...
Comments / 0