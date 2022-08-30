ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JSO: Man dies after being shot on Jacksonville’s eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died from being shot Saturday afternoon in the Phoenix neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to Sgt. Hopely, when officers arrived at the scene on East 13th Street around 1:51 p.m. they found in man in his 50s suffering from a severe gunshot wound. Hopely didn’t specify how many times the victim was shot.
Action News Jax

One dead in shooting in Jacksonville Eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting on 1000 East 13th Street near UF Health. At 1:51 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene finding a man in his early 50s suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home. Personnel from Jacksonville Fire and...
First Coast News

Police: One seriously injured in Murray Hill area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was seriously injured in a Murray Hill area shooting on Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police responded to a reported shooting inside a home around 8:20 a.m. at 5000 Kingsbury Street. Investigators believe the victim and the suspect knew each other but their exact relationship is unknown.
First Coast News

Shooting in New Town near Checkers by Kings Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries near near the Checkers by Kings Road and Rushing Street in New Town, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is reporting a shooting in the same location. JSO detectives are on scene and...
First Coast News

Police search for missing woman last seen in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking for help locating 24-year-old Emily Ann Sheridan, who was last seen on Thursday evening. Sheridan was last seen around 7 p.m. near 6th Avenue North and 8th Street in Jacksonville Beach, police said. She was last seen wearing a red striped shirt with leggings. Sheridan has red hair and brown eyes. She is about 5’4” tall.
News4Jax.com

Family traumatized after escaping mobile home fire on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two adults and a “pediatric patient” were hospitalized Saturday morning after a mobile home fire on Jacksonville Westside, firefighters said. Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said firefighters were called to Vista Verde Street around 8:20 a.m. to the mobile home, which sustained significant damage in the fire.
Action News Jax

Victim suffers traumatic injuries after falling through roof of Orange Park Mall

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone fell through the roof of Orange Park Mall Thursday morning. According to Clay County Fire Rescue, personnel was dispatched to the mall at approximately 8:30 a.m. Clay County Fire Rescue said an adult fell from the upper level of the roof about 9 to 10 feet into the mall. The person suffered traumatic injuries and has been transported to the hospital.
First Coast News

Shooting in Oceanway, suspect in custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 1:30 p.m. Friday a man was shot in Oceanway on the 2000 block of Kaylor Lane, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant B. L. Barnes said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Barnes said an adult male suspect is in custody and...
First Coast News

JFRD: Body found on Jacksonville's Eastside

A body was found on Jacksonville's Northside at the 1700 of East 24th Street, Jacksonville Fire Rescue Captain Eric Proswimmer confirmed. JFRD responded and is on the scene. A group who gathered at the crime scene told First Coast News they worked with the man who was found dead who was renovating the home.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

