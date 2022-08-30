ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

The 2022 Permanent Housing Placement National Challenge

By Kyara Brown
 4 days ago

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — Homelessness and housing instability are persistent problems for 38,000 veterans, nationwide.

But the Veterans Administration in North Dakota and non-profit partners are doing their part to minimize that number.

The VA has launched the 2022 Permanent Housing Placement National Challenge.

They are striving to provide housing to veterans experiencing homelessness or are on the brink of homelessness.

North Dakota Veterans Cemetery to observe 30th anniversary in Mandan

Veterans in need will be enrolled in the Supportive Services for Veteran Families program, to receive assistance in secured housing.

Groups leading the efforts say landlords in rural communities are the key to success in this movement.

“That partnership is just so incredible what it allows us to do. So, I just want landlords to feel supported, to not feel nervous, to have this opportunity to be a part of something so incredible and so amazing,” said
Andrea Olson, the Executive Director for Community Action Partnership of North Dakota.

The state is halfway to the regional goal of housing 136 veterans.

