Oakland, CA

Rolling Stone

Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
Bay News 9

US advisers endorse updated COVID boosters that target the newest omicron strains. Shots now await CDC signoff (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported the CDC made the recommendation.)

WASHINGTON (AP) — US advisers endorse updated COVID boosters that target the newest omicron strains. Shots now await CDC signoff (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported the CDC made the recommendation.). Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed...
Bay News 9

Medicaid expansion hits roadblock in Texas

Texas has the country's highest rate of people without health insurance in the nation. One reason for that is that Texas is one of a dozen states that refused to expand Medicaid under the Obama-era Affordable Care Act. But lawmakers reached a breakthrough last year when the Texas Legislature extended...
Bay News 9

Texas to receive updated COVID-19 boosters next week

TEXAS — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week signed off on an advisory panel’s recommendation for updated COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna. Health experts said some of those doses could be available as soon as Friday. For Texas, the Department of State...
Bay News 9

DHS confirms two cases of West Nile virus in animals

WISCONSIN — Two animals in Wisconsin have tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV) — a bird in Milwaukee County and a horse from Trempealeau County. Two animals in Wisconsin have tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV) — a bird in Milwaukee County and a horse from Trempealeau County.
Bay News 9

Salem doctor weighs in on physician shortage in rural Ohio

SALEM, Ohio — Dr. Mike Sevilla has a lot of hometown pride. “I wanted to give back to the community that has given me so much," he said. Sevilla has been a primary care physician at the Family Practice Center of Salem for 20 years. “This was what my...
SALEM, OH

