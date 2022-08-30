Read full article on original website
Roman Reigns Retains Undisputed Title Thanks to Solo Sikoa Interference at WWE Clash at the Castle (Pics, Video)
– Drew McIntyre had all of Cardiff, Wales behind him tonight at WWE Clash at the Castle, but it was not enough to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Roman Reigns was successful in beating McIntyre for the match, thanks to interference from what appears to be the newest member of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa.
WWE News: Big Names Sitting Ringside at Clash at the Castle, Cody Rhodes on Road to Recovery Video, Top 10 SmackDown Moments
– A number of big names were shown sitting ringside tonight at WWE Clash at the Castle, including WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. Also in attendance were the newly crowned UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards and undefeated boxing champion Tyson Fury. Fury announced that he would be attending the...
Hall’s WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 Review
Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. It’s the first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years and that means it is time for one of the biggest WWE shows of the year. The main event is a showdown between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title, with McIntyre almost having to win. Other than that, Sheamus vs. Gunther should be a heck of a hoss fight. Let’s get to it.
Solo Sikoa Reportedly Getting Called Up In Immediate Future
Solo Sikoa’s days in NXT are reportedly at an end, with a main roster call-up coming very soon for him. PWInsider reports that Sikoa, who is the brother of The Usos, will be called up “ASAP” according to one source who noted he will be joining the Smackdown roster.
Tyson Fury Is Open To Possibility Of Full-Time WWE Career, Triple H Weighs In After Clash At The Castle
As previously noted, Tyson Fury appeared at today’s WWE Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, where he punched out Austin Theory to prevent a Money in the Bank cash-in. During the postshow media scrum, Fury addressed the possibility of joining WWE in a full-time role after his boxing career, with Triple H also commenting on it.
Hall’s Rampage Review – 9.2.22
It’s the final show before All Out and now we get to find out who else is in the Trios Titles tournament final. Hangman Page is subbing in for the injured Evil Uno, who was taken out by a pair of crutches shots on Dynamite. With that rather intense injury out of the way, let’s get to it.
Wild Boar Talks About His NXT Release And Upcoming Match Goals
With NXT Europe preparing to launch soon, a number of NXT UK Superstars have been released from contracts. Wild Boar is among the names of the released, and spoke to PWMania about his experiences and what he’s preparing for going forward. “Being under contract afforded me a lot of good things. When I had that injury they really helped me out over at WWE. I couldn’t have asked for better care. I’m very grateful for my time there. On the flip side of that, there wasn’t a lot of chance for me to wrestle how I really wanted to. Now I’m hustling to get work and show the world what I’ve become in the past 4 and a half years,” he said.
WWE News: WWE Says It Is ‘Wrestling,’ Drew McIntyre Talks Clash at the Castle Match
– WWE has officially declared itself “wrestling’ on social media. Twitter is currently in the midst of a trend where companies and more have been sharing tweets that describes their brand in one word. The WWE Twitter account posted to describe itself, perhaps surprisingly to anyone who knows how focused on “sports entertainment” as it is, as:
Spoiler On WWE Star Returning to Company
A former WWE star is set to return to the company very soon, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Braun Strowman is returning to the company, with several sources confirming that he will be at Monday night’s episode of Raw in Kansas City. Strowman is a former...
Ryan Katz Confirms He’s Returning To WWE
Ryan Katz has confirmed that he’s heading back to WWE. Katz, who was a creative producer for NXT before he was released in January as part of the company’s NXT cuts, confirmed on the latest episode of the Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast he co-hosts with Road Dogg, acknowledged that he is returning to the company in a similar capacity as he previously had.
Billy Gunn On Working With Chyna In WWE, His Turning Point In His Battle With Addiction
In a recent interview on The Sessions, Billy Gunn discussed working with Chyna in WWE, the turning point in his battle with addiction, and much more. You can read his comments below. Billy Gunn on working with Chyna in WWE and his reaction to Chyna’s passing: “My best friend. She...
AMERICAN Pickers ratings have plummeted by a shocking 200,000 viewers after the network made a risky move. American Pickers returned on July 9 with Mike Wolfe, his brother Robbie and Danielle Colby after being on a break since March. Ratings for the History channel show declined ever since fan-favorite Frank’s...
Note on Solo Sikoa Making His WWE Main Roster Debut at Clash at the Castle
– As noted, WWE NXT Superstar Solo Sikoa made his WWE main roster debut tonight at WWE Clash at the Castle. He assisted his cousin Roman Reigns to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event. PWInsider reports that Solo Sikoa will be on the road with WWE regularly moving forward, and he’s officially part of The Bloodline now.
Seth Rollins Beats Matt Riddle at WWE Clash at the Castle (Pics, Video)
– Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle finally met inside the ring to culminate their heated rivalry today at WWE Clash at the Castle. Rollins’ mind games and manipulation for Riddle paid off, as he survived Riddle’s angry onslaught to pick up a clean, decisive victory. Rollins managed to...
Drew McIntyre Warns Tyson Fury To Stay Out Of His Match at WWE Clash At The Castle
Drew McIntyre knows Tyson Fury will be at ringside for his match at WWE Clash At The Castle, and he has some advice for Fury. Fury spoke with Gorilla Position for a new interview from Cardiff and talked about how Fury, who has teased a match with McIntyre, will be at ringside. McIntyre made fun of Fury accidentally calling the event Battle at the Castle, saying:
GCW/Black Label Pro 4 Cups Stuffed Results 9.2.22: Jon Moxley Confronts Nick Gage, More
GCW and Black Label Pro teamed up for their 4 Cups Stuffed show in Friday with Jon Moxley & Nick Gage coming face to face, plus more. You can see the full results from the FITE TV-airing show, which took place in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, below courtesy of Fightful:. *...
Drew McIntyre Discusses WWE Possibly Splitting Up the Universal & WWE Championships
– During are recent interview with Alex McCarthy for Inside The Ropes, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre discussed WWE potentially splitting up the Universal and World Heavyweight Championship. Below are some highlights:. Drew McIntyre on not knowing about plans to split up the titles: “I mean, there’s no talk to me...
Drew McIntyre on How He Plans to Represent the WWE Titles as Champion
– Ahead of today’s WWE Clash at the Castle event, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre spoke to The Independent on his main event title matchup against Roman Reigns, his plan on taking the titles to defend them on all the shows, and more. Below are some highlights:. On how Clash...
WWE Clash at the Castle Post-Show Press Conference Livestream
– WWE is streaming a live press conference for Clash at the Castle. You can check out the livestream below:
Details On Warner Bros. Discovery’s Plans For TNT & TBS, How AEW May Be Affected
TNT and TBS are under new ownership due to Warner Bros. Discovery’s merger, and new details lay out potential plans for the networks and how AEW would factor in. Warner Bros. and Discovery merged back in March and since then, WBD CEO David Zaslaz has been shaking up the existing structures in order to make the new company profitable. That has seen a lot of controversial moves such as the cancelling of the Batgirl movie and several shows on HBO Max getting cancelled, with others like Batman: Caped Crusader likely to be shopped to other networks instead of HBO Max.
