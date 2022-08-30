Read full article on original website
Bypass bridge in Roseburg to finish construction Friday
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A bridge over the South Umpqua River intended to provide a detour for a soon-to-be replaced bridge is on schedule to open Friday morning, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT says Melrose Road at the South Umpqua River in Roseburg is on schedule to reopen...
LABOR DAY TRAFFIC DELAYS NEAR REEDSPORT/WINCHESTER BAY
Visitors to the southern Oregon coast should expect traffic congestion and delays heading north on U.S. 101 through Reedsport on Labor Day. Dan Latham of the Oregon Department of Transportation said in recent years, northbound traffic has backed up from Reedsport through Winchester Bay during peak traffic hours on the final day of summer holiday weekends, when many travelers are headed home. Latham said ODOT expects the heaviest traffic to occur on Monday between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
85% of Roseburg Public School District classrooms do not have central air conditioning, officials say
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The heat is causing problems in Roseburg classrooms because several of Roseburg Public School District's classrooms do not have air conditioning. Officials said 85% of classrooms in the district do not have central air conditioning. "It kind of is a concern because it's really like, people can...
RED FLAG WARNING FOR PARTS OF SOUTHERN OREGON
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of southern Oregon including the Umpqua National Forest from 11:00 a.m. through 11:00 p.m. Friday. An Urgent Fire Weather Message from the National Weather Service said strong gusty winds are expected. The Warning area includes eastern Douglas County, almost all of Josephine and Jackson counties, the Rum Creek Fire and all areas east of there. Winds will gust to 25 miles per hour west of the Cascades and up to 40 miles per hour east of the Cascades. Higher elevations could see gusts to 50 miles per hour.
Upscale RV and Golf resort opens in Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Bar Run, an upscale new golf course and RV resort, has opened in Roseburg. The 18-hole course is now open to the public with the RV and Cottage accommodations becoming available September 1. “We look forward to welcoming guests from near and far to Bar Run...
Hwy. 42 Fatal, Douglas Co., Aug. 31
On Monday, August 29, 2022 at approximately 9:37 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 42 near milepost 75. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound Ford Escape, operated by Maranatha Singleton (23) of Roseburg, struck a pedestrian, Laura Pennington (59) of Roseburg, who was in the lane of travel. Pennington sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Singleton was uninjured and cooperated with investigators at the scene. Hwy 42 was closed for approximately 3 hours while Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Winston Police Department, Douglas County ADAPT Mobile Crisis Unit and ODOT.
ROSEBURG SETS NEW HIGH FOR AUGUST 30TH
Roseburg set a new record high temperature for the date on Tuesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury got to 99 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. The record high for August 30th had been 96 degrees, set in 2007. High temperatures are slated to be in...
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE WRECK
A Portland man was hospitalized after a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said a 39-year old had borrowed a friend’s motorcycle then crashed it in the 7800 block of Hayhurst Road in the Yoncalla area. The man’s right leg appeared to be broken. He was transported by ambulance to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield. He was listed in serious condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson. The motorcycle appeared to be totaled and was released to its owner.
NBPD Chief Gary McCullough, Aug. 31
City of North Bend release – Please join Police Chief Gary McCullough for the North Bend Police Department’s inaugural “Talk of the Town” on Wednesday, 5:30 p.m., August 31, 2022, at The Liberty Theatre. There will be refreshments and community conversation about happenings and operations within the police department. This is the first of bimonthly “Talk of the Towns” where City of North Bend departments will rotate to host and engage with the community we serve.
Pedestrian dies on Highway 42 in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was killed Monday night on Highway 42 near milepost 75 after she was hit by a car, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers were called to the scene after an eastbound Ford Escape hit a pedestrian, 59-year-old Laura Pennington, who was in the lane. Emergency personnel pronounced Pennington dead at the scene.
MAN JAILED FOR ID THEFT, COMPUTER CRIMES
A Roseburg man was jailed on identity theft and computer crime charges by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 11:20 a.m. 38-year old Christopher Page was contacted in the 400 block of Northwest Cecil Avenue. Page was detained for allegedly using a victim’s credit cards at two businesses in Roseburg. Charges included two counts each of unauthorized use of a credit card, identity theft, second-degree attempted theft and computer crime. Page was released later in the day.
Police logs, Sept. 1
According to an entry on the CBPD log for Aug. 30, 3:40 a.m., Hull St. & John Topits, “CBPD served two warrants,” on 50-year old Matthew Wade Livingston charging Curry Co. SO FTA on Disorderly Conduct II; Medford PD charging FTA on Unlawful Use of Weapon, “Livingston cited in lieu of custody.”
Car crash on Highway 42 leaves pedestrian dead
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A pedestrian is deceased after being struck by a car Monday night, Oregon State Police said. According to OSP, they responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at milepost 75 of Highway 42 at about 9:37 p.m. on August 29. Troopers said their investigation showed an eastbound Ford Escape driven by a 23-year-old operator struck Laura Pennington, 59, of Roseburg, who was in the roadway. Police said Pennington suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Sheriff: Dillard man dies in Hwy 42 crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Just before 1 p.m. Friday (Aug. 26, 2022), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 42 near milepost 64. Police say a westbound Chevrolet pickup driven by Bruce Wayne Tims, 56, of Dillard, went into the ditch, through...
TRANSIENTS CITED FOR ALLEGED DOG PROBLEM AT DUCK POND
Two transients were cited for an alleged dog problem incident in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at 9:30 a.m. officers approached the pair at their camp at the duck pond to post it for cleaning. They were approached by two adult pit bulls and a pit bull puppy. All three dogs were not on a leash.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED SCHOOL BUS INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged incident on a school bus Wednesday afternoon. An RPD report said just before 3:20 p.m.38-year old Amber Edwards allegedly got onto a school bus near the intersection of West Lookingglass Road and West Godeck Avenue to argue with the bus driver and refused to leave.
WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED MULTIPLE INCIDENTS
A woman was jailed for alleged multiple incidents by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. A DCSO report said just before 10:25 a.m. 68-year old Suzanne Dickson was contacted at her residence in the 2800 block of Fisher Road, northwest of Roseburg. The report said the deputy had probable cause to detain the suspect for a case taken on August 21st where she allegedly cut a panel of a victim’s wire fencing and went on his property. In the second case, Dickson reportedly trespassed onto the victim’s property and stole his game camera.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING WINSTON INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an incident in Winston early Monday. An RPD report said at 12:30 a.m. Winston officers contacted the suspect in the 100 block of Northwest Douglas Avenue and knew he was a suspect in an RPD restraining order violation case. RPD officers responded and took the 42-year old suspect into custody. During a search, the man allegedly was found to have a butterfly knife in his possession.
LEANING DOWN TO GRAB PUPPY LEADS TO VEHICLE CRASH
Leaning down to grab a puppy led to a single vehicle accident Saturday morning. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 7:00 a.m. a 29-year old man was driving on Old Melrose Road when the small animal jumped down by his feet. As the man reached down, his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a field near San Souci Drive.
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY DAMAGING HALLOWEEN DECORATIONS
A Roseburg man was jailed after allegedly damaging Halloween decorations in front of a home early Friday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 12:00 a.m. the 24-year old was contacted in the 800 block of Southeast Jackson Street where the incident allegedly took place. He was charged with second-degree counts of criminal trespass and criminal mischief. Bail was set at $7,500.
