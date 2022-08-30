ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Watch this hilarious animal rescue video as man dressed as ostrich ‘escapes’ Thai zoo

By Aspen Pflughoeft
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DDmWa_0hbYgBAq00

Workers at a zoo in Thailand practiced their animal escape plan with the help of a full grown man dressed in an ostrich costume, video showed.

The Chiang Mai Zoo in northern Thailand tested their contingency plan for capturing escaped wild animals with a live simulation on Aug. 23, the zoo posted in a news release.

But instead of practicing with a real escaped ostrich, the simulation involved a man in an ostrich costume , a video from Thai PBS showed. With a bulbous sphere around his waist covered in black fabric and decorated with a fake feathered tail, the man painted his face white and wore a hat designed to mimic the flightless bird’s long neck.

The simulation began when the “ostrich” fell out of the animal show area, the release said.

Multiple zookeepers corralled the impostor ostrich with screens while another chased after the escapee with a large fishing net, video showed.

And the escaping “ostrich’’ ran — though not as fast as the actual bird, which can sprint up to 43 mph, according to the Smithsonian .

Still, the zookeepers successfully captured the fake bird, removing his hat to reveal the man underneath and laughing together, the video showed.

The Chiang Mai Zoo did a similar animal escape drill in 2019 with a person dressed as a kangaroo, wearing a bear onesie, red boxing gloves, and black face paint for a nose, an earlier news release showed.

Whether the zoo’s other animals — including giant pandas, hippos, and penguins — will be part of future escape drills is unknown, reported The Guardian.

The Chiang Mai Zoo is about 430 miles north of Bangkok.

Loose wallaby hopping around Ohio town has evaded capture for days, police say

10-foot python slithering through Texas neighborhood wrangled by cops, photos show

Fugitive flamingo seen on Texas coast 17 years after escaping Kansas zoo during storm

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man dressed as ostrich runs amok in Thailand zoo in animal escape drill

An animal escape live drill in a zoo in Thailand led an employee to ran amok dressed as an ostrich, who was later pinned down with a giant fishing net. The photos of the drill were shared by the Chiang Mai zoo wherein the team was participating in a “wild animal management plan” and reacting to various emergency situations, including an event of an ostrich falling out of its nest.Wuttichai Muangman, the zoo’s director, said that the animal care worker who was dressed as the native African bird enacted “falling out” of its animal show area, starting a chase to...
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Ohio State
IFLScience

Zoo Worker Dons Ostrich Costume For Escape Drill Training In Thailand

Many a disguise has been donned in the line of duty, from Batman’s pursuit of criminals as the Dark Knight to everyone’s favorite essential worker from the pandemic. Recently, it fell to one man in Thailand to dress as an eight-foot ostrich and stage an escape to keep the Chiang Mai Zoo on top of its “wild animal management plan”.
ANIMALS
DogTime

150 Dogs Rescued From the Arizona Desert

A tragic report from Arizona’s Family: Authorities rescued 150 dogs living in the middle of the Arizona desert. Responders found the dogs in “a campground full of trash and debris… kept in cages and handmade kennels,” per the report. Apparently, the dogs belonged to a couple living in the desert about 60 miles outside the city of […] The post 150 Dogs Rescued From the Arizona Desert appeared first on DogTime.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
dailyphew.com

This Dog Was Too Injured To Move From A Moving Train, But His Brave Friend Came To Rescue Him

When this dog’s canine friend got injured and stranded on the tracks, he stayed with her under the passing trains for two days, saving the pooch from certain death. A group of animal rescuers from Uzhgorod, Ukraine, received a call saying two dogs were spotted on the railway track. Denis Malafeyev, who shared the touching story on Facebook, wrote: “When we arrived, it turned out that one of the dogs, the female, was injured and couldn’t move.” All this time, the healthy canine was trying to protect her. “The male dog heard the sound of the approaching train, came close to the female dog and laid down next to her… Both of them pushed their heads towards the ground, and let the train pass”.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Rescue#The Zoo#Wildlife#Ostrich#Thai#The Chiang Mai Zoo#Pbs
Miami Herald

Detailed list of what FBI took from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago office, storage is unsealed

Federal agents pulled more than two dozen documents marked “CONFIDENTIAL,” “SECRET,” and “TOP-SECRET” from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago office, along with empty folders with banners reading “CLASSIFIED,” government photos and scores of magazines and other media clippings, according to a newly unsealed document filed in federal court.
PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Pets
dailyphew.com

An Adorable Labrador Who Was Considered A Stubborn And Unruly Dog ​​At The Shelter Where He Lived, Found A Job As A Rescue Dog

The most adored search dog in the service of firemen is a homeless labrador retriever who was once thought to be rebellious, obstinate, and unsociable with other people. Bailey has been described by staff members at Dogs Trust in Loughborough, England, as “rebellious, unyielding, unsociable, nasty and defiant.” However, they believed the dog might be trained to save humans since he shown a remarkable ability for discovering concealed objects.
PETS
dailyphew.com

This Woman Keeps Two Pet Tigers In Her Backyard – And They’re As Loving And Playful As Kittens

Tigers are fearsome jungle cats that are near-universal symbols of ferocity, strength, and courage, but 57-year-old Janice Haley of Orlando, Florida has a different perspective on the matter. To her, these dangerous animals are also cuddly kitties. When you see her play with her two exotic pets, 400-pound Bengal tiger Janda and 600-pound white Bengal tiger Saber, you’ll understand why – they’re about as loving and playful as their tiny domesticated cousins.
ORLANDO, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
26K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy