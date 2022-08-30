Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wave 3
LMPD: 15-year-old taken into custody after crashing reported stolen car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 15-year-old was taken into custody Saturday morning after crashing a reported stolen car. Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were notified Friday night that a car in the Shelby Park area was reported stolen from Clay Street. When officers approached the vehicle, the driver...
Wave 3
Officer involved crash on Westport Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An off-duty officer was involved in an accident Saturday afternoon on Westport Road near Ahland. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the off-duty officer was traveling westbound on Westport Road and was hit by a woman traveling eastbound. The woman crossed the center median on...
Oldham County Police looking for suspect in liquor store robbery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are searching for a man who robbed a Prospect liquor store and fled in a silver Nissan sedan toward Jefferson County on Sept. 2. Around 10 a.m., Oldham County Police responded to the call of a robbery at Prospect Liquors in the 13000 block of West Highway 42.
wvih.com
Body Found In Backyard
A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That is off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
WLKY.com
25-year-old shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to a call of a shooting around 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Earl Avenue. Police...
WLKY.com
Woman has car stolen from outside her home, police say viral TikTok challenge may be to blame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A viral Tik Tok trend is continuing to wreak havoc in Louisville. It's called the Tik Tok Kia challenge, to steal Kia's and Hyundai's using a USB cable or a phone charger. According to LMPD, in July alone, 52 Kia's and Hyundai's were reported stolen. Less...
Wave 3
Shelby Park neighbors upset after multiple cars stolen in area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shelby Park neighbors are concerned after multiple car thefts have occurred in the area, with some happening in broad daylight. John Williams dropped his keys while on a jog in the neighborhood. Once Williams realized he didn’t have them, it was too late. His car was gone.
953wiki.com
DEPUTIES RESPOND TO BURGLARY IN PROGRESS; SOLVE MULTI COUNTY BURGLARY RING
The thefts occured in Jefferson and Jennings Counties. Jennings County Sheriff's Office Deputies Sgt. Thomas Mellencamp, Deputy John Amis and Reserve Deputy Steve Marsh were dispatched to a call of a burglary in progress in the 1100 Block North County Road 75 East on Thursday evening. Upon Deputies arrival they located Mary Wood (36 of Austin, Indiana) and took her into custody on the preliminary charge of possession of stolen property.
k105.com
Leitchfield man dies while transporting building on Caney Creek Rd. Another man seriously injured.
A Leitchfield man has died and another man was seriously injured in an accident while moving a building on Caney Creek Road. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 5:10, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt and Justin Cockerel, along with Sgt. Clay Boone, the Caneyville and Leitchfield Fire Departments and EMS responded to the accident in the 1900 block of Caney Creek Road, about 125 yards west of the Layman Road intersection.
wdrb.com
Man found dead in backyard of home in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That's off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
'He didn't deserve this': Police searching for suspect in New Albany father's shooting
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A southern Indiana toddler will grow up without her father, as New Albany investigators search for answers following a deadly shooting at a home early Thursday morning. Police say 25-year-old Dajour Drones was found shot to death around 2 a.m. near his home in the...
WLKY.com
Bullitt County firefighter injured in crash defying all odds
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — For Terrell Bryant, a Bullitt County firefighter that has spent the past three decades running into burning buildings, picking up change is now a grueling task. "Oh, I lost one," he tells his physical therapist, who encourages him to keep going, picking up coins and...
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating death in Pleasure Ridge Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man found in a Pleasure Ridge Park backyard has caused Louisville Metro Police Department to launch a death investigation. LMPD said their Third Division responded to reports of a body in the backyard of a home in the 7600 block of Norwich Blvd just before 7 p.m. on Friday.
Wave 3
Man taken to hospital after being found shot in vehicle near Central High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot in the Russell neighborhood near Central High School on Wednesday afternoon. Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of South 11th Street and West Chestnut Street on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in accident on Preston Highway in Okolona
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old motorcyclist killed in an accident on Preston Highway in Okolona has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Nathan Young died of multiple blunt force injuries in the accident, which happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday at Preston Highway and Oaklawn Drive. A spokesperson...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday night. Around 10:15 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Earl Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. Police arrived...
wdrb.com
2 men show up at hospital with injuries after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were injured in a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Thursday night. According to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Alicia Smiley, the victims were dropped off at University Hospital with gunshot wounds around 10 p.m. They sustained non-life threatening injures, police say. An investigation indicated that...
WLKY.com
Motorcyclist killed in Okolona crashed identified as 20-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man killed on his motorcycle in Okolona on Tuesday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the victim was 20-year-old Nathan Young. Louisville Metro Police Department said its seventh division responded to a crash on Preston Highway at Oaklawn Drive just after 6...
wdrb.com
Four people sent to hospital after hit and run on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a driver running from police hit several cars Tuesday morning. Shively Police said an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop around 1:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway at Gagel Avenue. The driver did not stop, and the officer...
Wave 3
Man shot and killed in New Albany identified
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A homicide investigation is underway in New Albany after a man was shot and killed overnight. Chief Todd Bailey of the New Albany Police Department said officers called to the 1300 block of Beechwood Ave. just after 2 a.m. on a report of a shooting. They found the victim, identified as Dajour Drones, 25, of New Albany, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
