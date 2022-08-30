ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reminder: Deer lottery application deadline Sept. 8

By Ted Anderson
Grand Rapids Herald Review
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds firearm and muzzleloader hunters who want to harvest antlerless deer in a deer permit area designated as antlerless permit lottery this hunting season to purchase their license by Thursday, Sept. 8.

Hunters who purchase their license on or before this date are automatically entered into the lottery for the deer permit area or special hunt area they declare.

Successful applicants will receive a postcard in the mail authorizing them to take an antlerless deer using their regular license in that antlerless permit lottery area. No application is needed to take antlerless deer in permit areas with either sex, two-deer limit, three-deer limit or five-deer limit designations.

Hunters who want to participate in special firearm or muzzleloader deer hunts also need to apply for permits that are issued through a lottery. That application deadline is also Sept. 8.

More information about designations and regulations for deer permit areas, as well as details about special hunt opportunities, are available on the DNR website and in the 2022 Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations Handbook, which is available in print wherever DNR licenses are sold.

Minnesota Department Of Natural Resources

Questions?

Call 651-296-6157 or 888-646-6367

Email us: info.dnr@state.mn.us (link sends email)

Grand Rapids, MN
