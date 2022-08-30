Oregon West Conference football 2022: Projected all-league teams, players of the year
By Mitchell Forde | Photo by Leon Neuschwander
Predicted all-league selections and top award-winners for Oregon West Conference football in 2022
Offensive player of the year: Heath Nichol, Sweet Home
Defensive player of the year: Eli Brown, Stayton
Lineman of the year: Teagan Allen, Cascade
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB - Heath Nichol, sr., Sweet Home
RB - Jacob Bell, sr., Cascade
RB - David Griffith, sr., Philomath
WR - Brady Nichols, sr., Sweet Home
WR - Hadyn Petersen, sr., Cottage Grove
WR - AJ Sargent, sr., Marist Catholic
TE - Brock Hubert, sr., Stayton
OL - Teagan Allen, sr., Cascade
OL - Matthew Prescott, sr., Junction City
OL - Sam Keen, jr., Marist Catholic
OL - Dante Thanhardt, sr., Marist Catholic
OL - Joe Bottorff, jr., Cottage Grove
Defense
DL - Giovanni Abdelsayed, sr., Philomath
DL - Nathan Aker, jr., Sweet Home
DL - Gabe Erickson, sr., Stayton
DL - Brock Hubert, sr., Stayton
LB - Parker Nelson, sr., Marist Catholic
LB - Aiden Hazen, jr., Marist Catholic
LB - Ty Borde, jr., Stayton
LB - Trenton Wymore, sr., Cascade
DB - Kaleb Burnett, sr., Junction City
DB - Eli Brown, sr., Stayton
DB - Brady Nichols, sr., Sweet Home
DB - Drew Salnas, sr., Marist Catholic
