ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Oregon West Conference football 2022: Projected all-league teams, players of the year

By Mitchell Forde
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RU0nv_0hbYg1Qp00

By Mitchell Forde | Photo by Leon Neuschwander

Predicted all-league selections and top award-winners for Oregon West Conference football in 2022

League preview, predicted standings

Vote for best player in the Oregon West

Breaking down every team in the state

Offensive player of the year: Heath Nichol, Sweet Home

Defensive player of the year: Eli Brown, Stayton

Lineman of the year: Teagan Allen, Cascade

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB - Heath Nichol, sr., Sweet Home

RB - Jacob Bell, sr., Cascade

RB - David Griffith, sr., Philomath

WR - Brady Nichols, sr., Sweet Home

WR - Hadyn Petersen, sr., Cottage Grove

WR - AJ Sargent, sr., Marist Catholic

TE - Brock Hubert, sr., Stayton

OL - Teagan Allen, sr., Cascade

OL - Matthew Prescott, sr., Junction City

OL - Sam Keen, jr., Marist Catholic

OL - Dante Thanhardt, sr., Marist Catholic

OL - Joe Bottorff, jr., Cottage Grove

Defense

DL - Giovanni Abdelsayed, sr., Philomath

DL - Nathan Aker, jr., Sweet Home

DL - Gabe Erickson, sr., Stayton

DL - Brock Hubert, sr., Stayton

LB - Parker Nelson, sr., Marist Catholic

LB - Aiden Hazen, jr., Marist Catholic

LB - Ty Borde, jr., Stayton

LB - Trenton Wymore, sr., Cascade

DB - Kaleb Burnett, sr., Junction City

DB - Eli Brown, sr., Stayton

DB - Brady Nichols, sr., Sweet Home

DB - Drew Salnas, sr., Marist Catholic

Oregon West predicted standings, 10 questions

Vote: Who is the best player in the Oregon West?

Players to watch, outlook for every team

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#2022 League#Sweet Home Defensive#Marist Catholic Lb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
852K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy