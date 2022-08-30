Instant Analysis of the 49ers 2022 53-Man Roster

The 49ers just announced their final cuts.

The 49ers just announced their final cuts as well as their 53-man roster for 2022.

Here are the final cuts:

TE Troy Fumagalli

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

CB Dontae Johnson

WR Marcus Johnson

TE Tyler Kroft

OL Jordan Mills

WR Willie Snead IV

DL Akeem Spence

QB Nate Sudfeld

DL Kemoko Turay

WR Malik Turner

DL Jordan Willis

DL Kevin Atkins

DL Alex Barrett

CB Tariq Castro-Fields

OL Alfredo Gutierrez

RB JaMycal Hasty

S Tayler Hawkins

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

WR Tay Martin

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

LB Segun Olubi

OL Jason Poe

OL Justin Skule

OL Keaton Sutherland

Here is the 53-man roster:

Quarterback (3): Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo, Brock Purdy

Keeping Garoppolo is the smart move, because the 49ers need a backup quarterback who can win a few games if Trey Lance gets injured. Nate Sudfeld isn't that backup, so releasing him was a smart move, too. Not sure it was necessary to carry a third quarterback and give Brock Purdy a spot on the team -- I'm guessing he would have cleared waivers and landed on the practice squad, but we'll never know.

Running back (5): Elijah Mitchell, Jeff Wilson Jr., Trey Sermon, Ty Davis-Price, Jordan Mason.

Jordan Mason asbolutely earned a spot on this team -- the undrafted rookie free agent was arguably the 49ers' best running back this offseason. Trey Sermon might become a good running back one day, but he did not earn a spot on this team, because he's not as good as JaMycal Hasty, and Hasty got cut.

Fullback (1): Kyle Juszczyk

Best fullback in the league.

Wide receiver (5): Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Ray-Ray McCloud, Jauan Jennings, Danny Gray.

Keeping five wide receivers instead of six is a prudent move for a team that runs more than it passes.

Tight end (3): George Kittle, Ross Dwelley, Charlie Woerner

Same three as last season.

Offensive tackle (4): Trent Williams, Mike McGlinchey, Jaylon Moore, Colton McKivitz

Jordan Mills outplayed Moore in camp, but Moore is much younger and has potential to improve, so the 49ers kept him instead. Understandable.

Guard (4): Spencer Burford, Daniel Brunskill, Aaron Banks, Nick Zakelj

Rookies Spencer Burford and Nick Zakelj both improved as the preseason progressed. Undrafted rookie Jason Poe played as well or better than both of them, but the 49ers released him, because they think he'll land on their practice squad. He'd better.

Center (1): Jake Brendel

Replacing Alex Mack will be one gargantuan task.

Defensive line (9): Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, Samson Ebukam, Kevin Givens, Drake Jackson, Charles Omenihu, Hassan Ridgeway, Kerry Hyder.

The odd man out is Kemoko Turay, who's good but not good enough to be in the deepest defensive line in the NFL.

Linebackers (6): Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, Azeez Al-Shaair, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Oren Burks, Curtis Robinson.

The 49ers signed Burks this offseason to replace Marcell Harris, and so far Burks looks like a major upgrade at linebacker and on special teams.

Cornerback (5): Charvarius Ward, Emmanuel Moseley, Samuel Womack, Deommodore Lenoir, Ambry Thomas.

Womack and Lenoir both can play outside or in the slot, so the 49ers kept five cornerbacks instead of six.

Safety (4): Jimmie Ward, Talanoa Hufanga, George Odum, Tarvarius Moore.

The 49ers still could sign Jaquiski Tartt, who recently got released by the Philadelphia Eagles, but that seems unlikely.

Specialists (3): Robbie Gould, Mitch Wishnowsky, Taybor Pepper

No surprises here.