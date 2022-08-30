Raiders Trade CB Trayvon Mullen to Arizona Cardinals

The Las Vegas Raiders have traded former starting cornerback Trayvon Mullen to the Arizona Cardinals for a conditional 2023 draft pick

The Las Vegas Raiders already had made breaking news on the NFL's last cutdown day by releasing former first-round offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood.

They continued making big final adjustments to their roster, trading former starting cornerback Trayvon Mullen to the Arizona Cardinals for a conditional 2023 draft pick.

The pick is currently slated to land in the seventh-round of next year's NFL Draft, but could turn into a sixth-round pick based on Mullen's playing time.

It was also reported that if it wasn't for the trade, then Mullen would have joined Leatherwood in being released.

It may come as more of a surprise for some Raiders fans, with Mullen having shown the ability to be a competent starter.

The Raiders second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Mullen became a full-time starter midway through his rookie season.

He showed promise, only allowing a 55.9 completion percentage in coverage and limiting opposing quarterbacks to a 78.3 QB rating when they targeted him.

Mullen would start all 16 games in 2020, but saw his completion percentage and QB rating against both rise, and he gave up three more touchdowns in coverage.

His 2021 season was something he'd likely rather forget, only playing in five games and only coming off the PUP list a couple of weeks ago as he still was recovering from foot surgery.

The Raiders brass clearly felt better with the corners who had been available for the entire offseason, and Mullen will now play the final season of his rookie deal in Arizona as a result.

Combined with the Leatherwood release, it's an even bigger indication of how the Raiders drafting during the four-year Jon Gruden era went very wrong.

Nine of the 17 top three-round picks from that period are now gone, with some of those being under more dubious circumstances than others.

Mullen will at least have the opportunity to compete on a team in the Cardinals that was in need of more depth at cornerback.

It won't be that long before he gets his chance to return to Las Vegas, with the Cardinals traveling to play the Raiders in Week 2 of the regular season.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin