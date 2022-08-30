Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Stuff the Jeep Supply Drive helps give back to teachers with providing school supplies
COOS BAY, Ore. — Members of a Jeep club spread up and down the South Coast will use a weekend supply drive to give back to local teachers. But they're not stuffing the truck, let's be clear; they're stuffing the Jeep. Hundreds of Jeep lovers in the Oregon's Bay...
nbc16.com
Some Reedsport residents to experience water outages Tuesday
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport Water Department will be repairing a water line on Hemlock Court beginning 8 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. All residents from Heather Court and Hemlock Court north on Ranch Road who are on City water service will experience water outages until the repair is complete.
nbc16.com
City to hold Roseburg Sesquicentennial Time Capsule Ceremony
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg will hold a Roseburg Sesquicentennial Time Capsule Ceremony on Monday, Oct. 3, outside City Hall. City residents are invited to the ceremony, which will be held at 9 a.m. to mark the 150 years that have passed since Roseburg was incorporated by the Oregon Legislative Assembly on Oct. 3, 1872. Brief speeches will be made by Mayor Larry Rich, City Manager Nikki Messenger and possibly others.
nbc16.com
YMCA of Douglas County selects new CEO
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The YMCA of Douglas County Board of Directors announced it has selected Steven Stanfield as its new CEO. While his title may be new, Stanfield is not a stranger to the local Y. He served as the organization’s fitness and aquatics director from 2014 to 2017 before continuing his career in Central Oregon, where he worked as the recreation director for Sunriver Owners Association and operations manager at Waldorf School of Bend.
nbc16.com
Coos Bay teen wins Miss Oregon High School America; prepares for national contest
COOS BAY, Ore. — A Coos Bay's pageant princess brings home her latest crown, and it's a state title. Karli Kennedy now prepares for a new level of competition. Karli Kennedy celebrated a milestone birthday turning 16 on August 11, and less than 2 weeks later, she was crowned Miss Oregon High School America.
nbc16.com
School resource officer added to South Umpqua School District
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The South Umpqua School District has named Douglas County Sheriff's Office Deputy Taylor Vian as the district's school resource officer (SRO). Deputy Vian will begin his full-time assignment on September 6, says the district. His office and primary location will be at South Umpqua High School, but he also plans to be a regular presence at the district’s five campuses. He will also attend school events and activities as time allows.
nbc16.com
Night paving on Stephens Street starts September 6; drivers should anticipate minor delays
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Starting September 6, contractors begin night paving Stephens Street. A three-quarter mile stretch of North Stephens Street will narrow travel down to one lane in each direction. According to the Roseburg Public Works Department, work will start just north of Diamond Lake Boulevard to Garden Valley...
nbc16.com
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Myrtle Creek
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — Around 3:45 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 1, 2022), crews from Douglas Forest Protective Association and Myrtle Creek Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire near the intersection of Clarks Branch Road and NE Dole Road in Myrtle Creek. The fire was suppressed with minimal spread to...
nbc16.com
No growth since Thursday for 7.75-acre Martin Creek Fire near Glendale
GLENDALE, Ore. — Additional resource crews from Coos Forest Protective Association and Oregon Department of Forestry's Western Lane District arrived Thursday to assist Douglas Forest Protective Association with mop-up progress throughout the day on the confirmed 7.75-acre wildland fire located about 7 miles northwest of Glendale near Martin Creek Rd.
nbc16.com
Coos County Youth Sports calls out to the public to help fund youth soccer fall season
Coos County Youth Sports makes a call to the public to help get children out on the field for fall soccer season. The non-profit, home to more than a thousand young athletes across the county, has already sponsored 40 athletes ahead of the kick-off of the 2022 season. Now they're...
