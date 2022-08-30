ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Comments / 0

Related
nbc16.com

Some Reedsport residents to experience water outages Tuesday

REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport Water Department will be repairing a water line on Hemlock Court beginning 8 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. All residents from Heather Court and Hemlock Court north on Ranch Road who are on City water service will experience water outages until the repair is complete.
REEDSPORT, OR
nbc16.com

City to hold Roseburg Sesquicentennial Time Capsule Ceremony

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg will hold a Roseburg Sesquicentennial Time Capsule Ceremony on Monday, Oct. 3, outside City Hall. City residents are invited to the ceremony, which will be held at 9 a.m. to mark the 150 years that have passed since Roseburg was incorporated by the Oregon Legislative Assembly on Oct. 3, 1872. Brief speeches will be made by Mayor Larry Rich, City Manager Nikki Messenger and possibly others.
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

YMCA of Douglas County selects new CEO

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The YMCA of Douglas County Board of Directors announced it has selected Steven Stanfield as its new CEO. While his title may be new, Stanfield is not a stranger to the local Y. He served as the organization’s fitness and aquatics director from 2014 to 2017 before continuing his career in Central Oregon, where he worked as the recreation director for Sunriver Owners Association and operations manager at Waldorf School of Bend.
ROSEBURG, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, OR
City
Coos Bay, OR
City
Burns, OR
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Industry
Coos Bay, OR
Business
Coos Bay, OR
Industry
nbc16.com

School resource officer added to South Umpqua School District

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The South Umpqua School District has named Douglas County Sheriff's Office Deputy Taylor Vian as the district's school resource officer (SRO). Deputy Vian will begin his full-time assignment on September 6, says the district. His office and primary location will be at South Umpqua High School, but he also plans to be a regular presence at the district’s five campuses. He will also attend school events and activities as time allows.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Crews respond to vehicle fire in Myrtle Creek

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — Around 3:45 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 1, 2022), crews from Douglas Forest Protective Association and Myrtle Creek Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire near the intersection of Clarks Branch Road and NE Dole Road in Myrtle Creek. The fire was suppressed with minimal spread to...
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Fishing#Commercial Fishermen#Fisherman#Coast Guard
nbc16.com

No growth since Thursday for 7.75-acre Martin Creek Fire near Glendale

GLENDALE, Ore. — Additional resource crews from Coos Forest Protective Association and Oregon Department of Forestry's Western Lane District arrived Thursday to assist Douglas Forest Protective Association with mop-up progress throughout the day on the confirmed 7.75-acre wildland fire located about 7 miles northwest of Glendale near Martin Creek Rd.
GLENDALE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy