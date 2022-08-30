Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
Woodbury County's current LEC will be demolished, land sold to City of Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — While the move into Woodbury County's new jail is still a year away, Siouxland News is now learning more about what will happen to the current building afterward. Several people in the planning process for Woodbury County's new Law Enforcement Center (LEC) say it will...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City woman arrested after Nebraska pursuit
CEDAR COUNTY, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a woman from Sioux City following a pursuit in Nebraska. According to NSP, around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, they were alerted that the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a woman who had escaped from custody and stolen a pickup.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux County has new interim Sheriff
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — Sheriff Jamie Van Voorst was sworn in as Sioux County Sheriff on Thursday. The new role for Van Voorst comes after Dan Altena retired from the position of Sioux County Sheriff on August 31. Sheriff Van Voorst says, “I am excited for this opportunity and...
siouxlandnews.com
Garbage collection delayed for the week after Labor day Weekend
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Speaking of the labor day holiday, a reminder from the city of Sioux City. Because the holiday is on Monday, garbage and recycling collection will be delayed by one day all next week. If your bins are usually picked up Monday, next week they'll be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
siouxlandnews.com
Child dies after being rescued from Sioux City backyard pool
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A sad update to a story Siouxland News brought you last week. Police say that the 2-year-old child that was rescued from a backyard pool last month died on August 26th. Sioux City Police and Sioux City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of...
siouxlandnews.com
Teen skateboarder hit by car on S. Lewis Blvd.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police responded to a report of a skateboarder being hit by a car early Thursday morning in the northbound lane of 2400 S Lewis Blvd. Police say the teen was riding a skateboard in the middle of the road around 5:00 a.m. and the driver of the car was unable to avoid hitting him due to the lack of time, along with the darkness of the road.
siouxlandnews.com
MercyOne and nurses reach contract agreement
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and nursing union reps from UCFW Local 222 have reached a new agreement. The last contract was set to expire on August 31, 2022. MercyOne has released a statement to Siouxland News saying:. We are pleased that after several months of...
siouxlandnews.com
Alley Art Festival returns, 50 artists adding murals to downtown Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Alley Art Festival is returning for its 4th year in the alleys way of downtown Sioux City. Saturday, September 24th from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. downtown Sioux City alleyways between 4th 5th, and 6t Street will turn into an artwork full of musicians, artists, and painters showcasing their talents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
siouxlandnews.com
GAME OF THE WEEK: Sioux City East vs Sioux City North
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City East Black Raiders defeat the Sioux City North Stars 28-2 in our Week 2 game of the week. After a first drive touchdown by East, neither defense was giving an inch for the majority of the first half. The Black Raiders were...
siouxlandnews.com
Ronald McDonald House celebrates expansion opening, can help more local families
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's Ronald McDonald House is celebrating the completion of a recent expansion project. The charity added another bedroom, a new family room and modern renovations throughout the house, leaving it more ready than ever to serve families in need. The house first opened in...
siouxlandnews.com
Bulldogs take care of business against Crusaders
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Le Mars improves to 2-0 on the season with a 28-0 win over Bishop Heelan. The Bulldogs will have a bye next week, and the Crusaders will go on the road to face Spencer in week 3.
siouxlandnews.com
TOTT - Fifth annual Log-A-Palooza
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Lindsey Luck sat down with Katie Nickolaou to discuss the upcoming fifth annual Log-A-Palooza. The event will feature live music, an auction and an opportunity to raise money for a local foundation. Log-A-Palooza will be held at the Marquee at 1225 4th St. in Sioux...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
siouxlandnews.com
Hometown Farmer - Bomgaars Family Farm
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — A trip to a Farmers Market as a customer a few years ago set Jared Bomgaars' passion into motion, snowballing into hundreds of plants and birds on his own family farm. "We decided to go to the Orange City Farmers Market one Saturday as customers...
siouxlandnews.com
Winnebago wins big over Pine Ridge
WINNEBAGO, Neb. — The Winnebago Indians have won 10 straight games coming into Friday's matchup with Pine Ridge. And they showcased the same dominance as last year, not letting Pine Ridge cross the 50 yard line on defense. Winnebago comes away with the big win over Pine Ridge, they'll...
siouxlandnews.com
Musketeers back on the ice for first practice of 2022-23 season
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — After a season filled with achievements and wins, including reaching the pinnacle of the USHL, the Sioux City Musketeers make the quick turnaround and got back to work to try and do it all over again. The reigning Clark Cup champs got back on the ice for their first official practice of 2022. First year head coach Jason Kersner along with ten returning players will look to rebuild another championship caliber roster.
siouxlandnews.com
Preview of Morningside vs Northwestern season kickoff
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — To kick off the NAIA football season, the defending national champs and top ranked Morningside Mustangs will open up the season at home against a familiar foe in the Northwestern Red Raiders. These teams have gotten very well acquainted in the past few seasons. With...
siouxlandnews.com
Wolverines come back to take down the Cardinals
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City West defeated South Sioux City Thursday night, Sept. 1st in a non-conference matchup. After falling behind 15-0 early on, the Wolverines rallied off 27 straight points to take a 27-15 lead. Heading into the fourth, the Wolverines unleashed an air raid, with Keavian...
siouxlandnews.com
Huskies steamroll Cossacks in half the time
ELK POINT, S.D. — The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies have outscored their first three opponents on the season 155-0. They've dominated every aspect of the game, and that was on full display against the Sioux Valley Cossacks Friday night. EP-J went up quick, 50-0 and the game was called at...
Comments / 0