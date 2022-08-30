SIOUX CITY, Iowa — After a season filled with achievements and wins, including reaching the pinnacle of the USHL, the Sioux City Musketeers make the quick turnaround and got back to work to try and do it all over again. The reigning Clark Cup champs got back on the ice for their first official practice of 2022. First year head coach Jason Kersner along with ten returning players will look to rebuild another championship caliber roster.

