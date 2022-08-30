Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Three men hospitalized following stabbing incident in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County man was arrested late Friday night after being accused of stabbing two people at a Malden residence. Allen Wolfingbarger, 45, of Charleston has been charged with malicious assault, according to a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court. Deputies reported responding...
Metro News
Two wounded, one in custody in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Two men are recovering from stab wounds and a third is in custody after an altercation Friday night in Kanawha County. Deputies say the incident occurred just before midnight at a home along Gap View Drive in the Campbell’s Creek community. One of the victims was stabbed in the chest and the second victim was stabbed in the back. Their condition is not known. Deputies said they were “serious, but not life threatening.”
Man arrested after 2 stabbed in Campbell’s Creek, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people were injured and a man was arrested after a stabbing in Campbell’s Creek Friday night. According to the Metro 911, the incident happened around 11:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 in the 100 block of Gab View Drive in Campbell’s Creek. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says two male […]
WSAZ
Stabbing sends two men to the hospital
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office confirms two men were stabbed during an altercation in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County. It took place along Gap View Drive. One man was stabbed in the chest and the other was stabbed in the back. They...
Ohio man charged with drug crimes, armed robbery in Huntington
Editor’s Note: The Huntington Police Department says the suspect’s name is Tavoyn Billy Morrison. Information originally released from the HPD stated the suspect’s name as “Tayvon Billy Morrison.” This article has been updated to reflect the correct information. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – An Ohio man is facing multiple charges in Cabell County, West Virginia. According […]
WSAZ
Guns, drugs, cash found inside home; man arrested
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Columbus, Ohio is facing several felony charges after his arrest following a raid by police in Huntington. Members of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force and the Huntington Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Kanawha Terrace around 6 a.m. September 2.
Sheriff warns of phone scam posing as Kanawha County deputies
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be aware of a telephone scam impersonating their office. According to the KCSO, deputies have received reports of individuals getting a call from a scammer claiming to be with the KCSO. The scammer then tells the victim they’ve missed jury duty and […]
Metro News
Charleston police make arrest in fatal shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston police arrested a man Tuesday following a shooting at a home near Kanawha City. According to the Charleston Police Department, officers were called to the 700 block of Lower Donnally Road around 4:40 p.m. Officers found 76-year-old Vestal Frederick Harper leaving the scene upon their arrival. Officers stopped Harper and detained him.
WOWK
Police respond to possible shooting in Milton
MILTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police and Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a possible shooting in Milton. Dispatchers said the call came in from the 1100 block of Courtney Lane shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night. They said there is one possible victim.
lootpress.com
Man Sentenced to Prison for Interstate Stolen Property Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Millard Patrick, 53, was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for aiding and abetting the interstate transportation of stolen property. According to court documents and statements made in court, Patrick admitted to participating...
WSAZ
Accident involves school bus
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car and a school bus collided Friday afternoon at an intersection in Cabell County. The accident happened at the intersection of 16th Street and Washington Boulevard. Officials say the bus was loaded with children but no injuries have been reported. Traffic is moving but slowly...
WSAZ
Charleston sees more than 10 shootings in a month
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A string of shootings this month in Charleston has residents voicing their concerns, and city leaders are looking for solutions including City Councilman Chad Robinson. Robinson lives a few doors down from the scene of a deadly shooting Tuesday. “The situation in the last few weeks...
wchstv.com
Charleston police release name of woman shot and killed in Kanawha City; suspect arrested
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATE, 7:15 p.m. 8/30/22. Charleston police have released the name of a woman shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Kanawha City and the suspect who has been charged in her death. Nancy Belcher, 72, was found with multiple gunshots and pronounced dead about 4:45 p.m....
Community remembers woman shot and killed in Kanawha City
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – “Selfless. Kind. Wonderful.” These are just a few of the words neighbors and friends used to describe Nancy Belcher, or otherwise known as Debbie to close friends. “It’s a loss for the whole community, and everybody loved Debbie. She was a wonderful, wonderful person,” said Baine Smith, a neighbor. On Tuesday, […]
WVNT-TV
Elderly woman attacked, three charged with malicious wounding
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to WV State Police Rainelle Detachment, an elderly woman was taken to CAMC to be treated for serious injuries after she was attacked by three people. According to State Trooper J.W. Gilkeson, an 87-year-old woman accidentally hit a dog with her car near...
Metro News
Huntington police identify body found in Ohio River
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Huntington Police Department announced Friday the identity of a person whose body was found in the Ohio River earlier this week. A fisherman spotted the body of 51-year-old Christopher S. Delbart on Tuesday. Officers said Delbart lived in the Guyandotte area. Police said they have...
wchsnetwork.com
Boone County man sentenced for stolen mine equipment
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Boone County man was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for attempting to damage property at a mining site. A federal jury previously found Brandon Beverly, 46, of Whitesville, guilty on charges related to stolen specialized mine equipment. The related incidents happened in May and June 2019, resulting in more than $5,000 in damages.
WOWK
Reported shooting in Milton turns out to be death by natural causes
UPDATE (8:18 p.m.) – Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells 13 News that there was no shooting. He said the person died of natural causes. MILTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police and Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a possible shooting in Milton.
UPDATE: Man facing murder charge after woman fatally shot in Kanawha City
UPDATE: (9:19 P.M. Tuesday, Aug. 30) – Vestal Fredrick Harper was arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court Tuesday evening. Harper was charged with 1st degree murder and is being housed in the South Central Regional Jail with no bond. He is set to appear in court on September 7th, 2022 at 3:15 p.m. If found […]
wchstv.com
Man who ran 'drug house' connected to Charleston officer's murder denied reduced sentence
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man with ties to the investigation of the murder of a Charleston police officer had hoped for a modified sentence from a Kanawha County judge on Wednesday. Richard Chapman, 45, who is currently serving two drug sentences, one from Putnam County and one from...
