Charleston, WV

wchstv.com

Three men hospitalized following stabbing incident in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County man was arrested late Friday night after being accused of stabbing two people at a Malden residence. Allen Wolfingbarger, 45, of Charleston has been charged with malicious assault, according to a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court. Deputies reported responding...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Two wounded, one in custody in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Two men are recovering from stab wounds and a third is in custody after an altercation Friday night in Kanawha County. Deputies say the incident occurred just before midnight at a home along Gap View Drive in the Campbell’s Creek community. One of the victims was stabbed in the chest and the second victim was stabbed in the back. Their condition is not known. Deputies said they were “serious, but not life threatening.”
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested after 2 stabbed in Campbell’s Creek, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people were injured and a man was arrested after a stabbing in Campbell’s Creek Friday night. According to the Metro 911, the incident happened around 11:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 in the 100 block of Gab View Drive in Campbell’s Creek. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says two male […]
CAMPBELL, OH
WSAZ

Stabbing sends two men to the hospital

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office confirms two men were stabbed during an altercation in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County. It took place along Gap View Drive. One man was stabbed in the chest and the other was stabbed in the back. They...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man charged with drug crimes, armed robbery in Huntington

Editor’s Note: The Huntington Police Department says the suspect’s name is Tavoyn Billy Morrison. Information originally released from the HPD stated the suspect’s name as “Tayvon Billy Morrison.” This article has been updated to reflect the correct information. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – An Ohio man is facing multiple charges in Cabell County, West Virginia. According […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Guns, drugs, cash found inside home; man arrested

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Columbus, Ohio is facing several felony charges after his arrest following a raid by police in Huntington. Members of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force and the Huntington Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Kanawha Terrace around 6 a.m. September 2.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Charleston police make arrest in fatal shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston police arrested a man Tuesday following a shooting at a home near Kanawha City. According to the Charleston Police Department, officers were called to the 700 block of Lower Donnally Road around 4:40 p.m. Officers found 76-year-old Vestal Frederick Harper leaving the scene upon their arrival. Officers stopped Harper and detained him.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK

Police respond to possible shooting in Milton

MILTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police and Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a possible shooting in Milton. Dispatchers said the call came in from the 1100 block of Courtney Lane shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night. They said there is one possible victim.
MILTON, WV
lootpress.com

Man Sentenced to Prison for Interstate Stolen Property Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Millard Patrick, 53, was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for aiding and abetting the interstate transportation of stolen property. According to court documents and statements made in court, Patrick admitted to participating...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Accident involves school bus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car and a school bus collided Friday afternoon at an intersection in Cabell County. The accident happened at the intersection of 16th Street and Washington Boulevard. Officials say the bus was loaded with children but no injuries have been reported. Traffic is moving but slowly...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Charleston sees more than 10 shootings in a month

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A string of shootings this month in Charleston has residents voicing their concerns, and city leaders are looking for solutions including City Councilman Chad Robinson. Robinson lives a few doors down from the scene of a deadly shooting Tuesday. “The situation in the last few weeks...
CHARLESTON, WV
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

Community remembers woman shot and killed in Kanawha City

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – “Selfless. Kind. Wonderful.” These are just a few of the words neighbors and friends used to describe Nancy Belcher, or otherwise known as Debbie to close friends. “It’s a loss for the whole community, and everybody loved Debbie. She was a wonderful, wonderful person,” said Baine Smith, a neighbor. On Tuesday, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNT-TV

Elderly woman attacked, three charged with malicious wounding

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to WV State Police Rainelle Detachment, an elderly woman was taken to CAMC to be treated for serious injuries after she was attacked by three people. According to State Trooper J.W. Gilkeson, an 87-year-old woman accidentally hit a dog with her car near...
RUPERT, WV
Metro News

Huntington police identify body found in Ohio River

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Huntington Police Department announced Friday the identity of a person whose body was found in the Ohio River earlier this week. A fisherman spotted the body of 51-year-old Christopher S. Delbart on Tuesday. Officers said Delbart lived in the Guyandotte area. Police said they have...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Boone County man sentenced for stolen mine equipment

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Boone County man was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for attempting to damage property at a mining site. A federal jury previously found Brandon Beverly, 46, of Whitesville, guilty on charges related to stolen specialized mine equipment. The related incidents happened in May and June 2019, resulting in more than $5,000 in damages.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK

Reported shooting in Milton turns out to be death by natural causes

UPDATE (8:18 p.m.) – Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells 13 News that there was no shooting. He said the person died of natural causes. MILTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police and Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a possible shooting in Milton.
MILTON, WV

