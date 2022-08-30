Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Firearms Expert Reacts To Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Guns
In the latest video in the Firearm Expert Reacts series, Jonathan Ferguson--a weapons expert and Keeper of Firearms & Artillery at the Royal Armouries--breaks down more of the guns of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and compares them to their real-life counterparts. Firearms Expert Reacts playlist - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y4T78VQoWUs&list=PLpg6WLs8kxGMgYb13XjPgOKbm5O-CDq7R. If...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty Mobile Season 8 Start Times And Details
Activision has announced Call of Duty Mobile's Season 8: Train to Nowhere, which features an undercover agent theme and a limited-time spy event. The season will include a new battle pass, weapon, new perk, operator skins, and more. Season 8 start time. Season 8: Train to Nowhere will go live...
Gamespot
Diablo, Overwatch, Call Of Duty Coming To Game Pass If Microsoft's Deal To Buy Activision Blizzard Goes Through
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has confirmed that Microsoft intends to add Activision Blizzard's catalog of games to Game Pass--including Overwatch, Diablo, and Call of Duty--if its proposed deal to buy the gaming giant goes through. Spencer confirmed this in a blog post. He reiterated Microsoft's belief that its proposal...
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Mirage Confirmed, Reveal Coming September 10
Ubisoft has officially announced Assassin's Creed Mirage following a leak. This is the next entry in the series, separate from Assassin's Creed Infinity (codename), which is coming sometime later. Assassin's Creed games usually leak prior to their official announcement, and this proved to be true once again with Mirage. While...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Vanguard September 1 Patch Notes Include Map Fixes And EX1 Improvement
Call of Duty Season 5: Last Stand recently went live in Vanguard, and now a new update on September 1 brings more stability and improvements for multiplayer and Zombies mode. These changes include map updates across both modes, and there's an improvement to the season's newest assault rifle. According to...
Gamespot
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass Includes Spider-Gwen, Says Leak
Recent leaks suggest that Spider-Gwen will be joining Fortnite in the upcoming battle pass for Chapter 3, Season 4. Several prominent Fortnite dataminers, including ShiinaBR and Hypex, shared the apparent leak today on Twitter. According to those sharing the leak, Miles Morales will later be available in the Fortnite Item...
Gamespot
Ubisoft Changes Plans On Decommissioning Its Old Games
Ubisoft has temporarily hit the pause button on its plan to decommission online features for more than a dozen of its games, which included Far Cry, several Assassin's Creed titles, and Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands. Ubisoft explained that it was looking to "focus its resources" on its more modern titles, but there was concern that several of the affected games--such as Assassin's Creed: Liberation HD and Silent Hunter 5--would be virtually unplayable without an online component.
Gamespot
Halo Infinite's Split-Screen Co-Op Has Been Canceled, As Studio Focuses On Live Service
Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries is growing and improving the game in a number of exciting ways, but unfortunately for some, the promised local couch co-op feature has been canceled. The studio confirmed today that it has canceled local campaign co-op for Halo Infinite because it is choosing to allocate...
Gamespot
How To Watch Ubisoft Forward 2022: Start Times And What To Expect
Forgoing a livestream event during the typical E3-timeframe, Ubisoft will instead reveal what's next for the company at an upcoming event on September 10. There is certainly plenty for the company to talk about, with Ubisoft's long-delayed pirate game Skull & Bones slated for a November release and the recent announcement of Assassin's Creed Mirage. Here's what you need to know about the event.
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Season Of Plunder Patch Notes Detail Resilience Fixes And Golgoroth's Awful Scream
Destiny 2's Season of Plunder added plenty of pirate-themed content and activities when it launched last week, but it also brought a few bugs with it that resulted in Titans and Warlocks being squishier than usual. The Resilience stat, which dictates how much of a damage reduction your Guardian can receive in PvE, appeared to be broken.
Gamespot
Best PlayStation Plus Games To Play Right Now
PlayStation Plus changed during summer 2022, going from one plan to three, with each plan offering various benefits including cloud saves, game trials, and, crucially, a bunch of games to download and play. If you have PlayStation Plus Premium, you’ve got hundreds of games at your fingertips, and if you’re suffering from choice paralysis, then have no fear, each month we’ll round up the new additions and guide you on what to play first.
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass Friends And Family Bundle Officially Confirmed by Microsoft
Microsoft has officially confirmed its Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family Plan, which it had begun testing in Ireland and Colombia last month. Under the new subscription plan, up to four people will be able to share an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, with all the perks of that service included.
Gamespot
Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #4
The most dangerous person in the Marvel Universe has thrown in with some of the most dangerous people in the Fortnite universe. But what does Doom really want? And how far will he go to get it?. Each first print issue contains a redeemable code to unlock a bonus digital...
Gamespot
The Last Of Us Part 1: What's New And Is It Worth It?
The Last of Us Part I, or sometimes called The Last of Us remake, returns one of the most critically acclaimed games of all time to the spotlight. Following the game's original launch in 2013, its PS4 remaster in 2014, and The Last of Us Part II in 2020, this PS5 remake seeks to bring the original and beloved game more in line with the recent sequel using a variety of modernizations. It also comes just months before the HBO adaptation debuts as one of the brand's marquee original series in 2023.
Gamespot
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - Everything We Know
Square Enix isn't stopping with merely bringing Cloud Strife's journey to a new generation of players--a remake of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 is coming and with it, the story of the legendary hero Zack Fair. Revealed during 2022's Final Fantasy 7 25th Anniversary Celebration, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is a faithful remake of 2007's Crisis Core. The game delves deep into what happened leading up to the events of Final Fantasy 7, as well as how Zack is an incredibly important part of Cloud, Aerith, Tifa, and Sephiroth's history. Here is everything you need to know about the game before it hits shelves later this Winter.
Gamespot
The Last Of Us PS5 - Is It Worth It?
The Last of Us is an excellent game, but is the $70 dollar remake worth you time and money? Jake Dekker breaks down out all the new additions and shares his thoughts on Naughty Dog's controversial remake. In this video Jake breaks down everything from the improved visuals to the...
Gamespot
Back 4 Blood Separates Itself From Its Heritage With New Story Missions
When Back 4 Blood launched almost one year ago, whether you loved it, hated it, or landed somewhere in between, what was never in doubt was where the idea came from. Turtle Rock birthed the co-op horde shooter genre that, these days, gets about one or two new games added to it annually. Even its name, Back 4 Blood, is an obvious callback to Left 4 Dead, the common ancestor of the many games like it. But with its newly launched Act 5 expansion included in the game's Annual Pass, Back 4 Blood is shedding itself of its lineage in a way that only its rogue-ish card system previously attempted.
Gamespot
This Week's Free Game Is Available Now At Epic
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Gamespot
New Tales From The Borderlands Has Me Cautiously Optimistic
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers. Having had a chance to see a 30-minute gameplay presentation of New Tales from the Borderlands, I'm cautiously optimistic about the upcoming consequence-driven episodic adventure game. What I saw has left me intrigued--even if it didn't quite match the irreverent charm of the original game. I'm willing to give the game the benefit of the doubt but I am a little worried that this sequel may not live up to the narrative highs of its predecessor.
The Vampires
The Vampires
