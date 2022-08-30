ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PCB continues construction on the ‘Y’ intersection roundabout

By Thomas Shults
 4 days ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — For almost a year and a half construction has been ongoing at the ‘Y’ intersection. Officials believe a roundabout will make the area safer.

“I think it’ll be a very positive impact for the community,” Corradino Group Assistant Program Manager Scott Passmore said. “So not having this traffic light at this busy intersection should move traffic much more efficiently.”

Passmore said the roundabout can be driven on by December.

Investigators searching for driver in school bus hit-and-run

For the past few months crews have added water and sewer lines underground. Phone lines will also be added. Once the roundabout is finished Passmore said construction will broaden.

“The roundabout has been kind of the focus area of the project,” Passmore said. “And we’re working in three directions out of there once all that underground was completed. So yeah, we do have most of the underground complete within the roundabout area.”

Passmore said there will eventually be more room for bikes and pedestrians in the area. He said it’s important to add those to accommodate tourists in the summer.

“We will have dedicated bicycle lanes, sidewalks and transit facilities throughout this corridor with the eventuality of having that throughout the Front Beach Road corridor,” Passmore said.

WMBB

WMBB

