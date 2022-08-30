Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
East Hampton set to unveil ‘Platinum Bull’ sculpture, hopes to draw people to area
The sculpture, in the center of Herrick Park, had people in awe, as it was being shined and polished before its official unveiling.
Officials: Large mulch fires in Calverton, Melville under control; no injuries reported
The first fire broke out around 12:58 a.m. near Middle County Road in Calverton.
Suffolk officials poised to issue water emergency amid severe drought
The Suffolk County Water Authority says it will be issuing a Stage 1 emergency starting Friday.
Officials alert residents to rising water levels in Croton River
Officials issued a warning to the community in Croton-on-Hudson about rising water levels in the Croton River.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suffolk Water Authority extends water emergency to all customers; urges them to stop non-essential water use
The emergency to date had included just SCWA’s customers on the East End.
Developer: Proposed $3B project for Ronkonkoma put on hold
The developer of the Midway Crossing air terminal and convention center says it’s now in the state Legislature's hands.
Venetian Shores Spray Park in Lindenhurst getting a new makeover; will reopen next summer
A spray park in Lindenhurst will soon be getting a much-needed makeover.
Bronx residents say designated "litter corrals" are stinking up the neighborhood
Some local neighbors along Mosholu Parkway say the city has been using parks as "litter corrals."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Second leg discovered in Hunts Point DEP facility building
Police are investigating after the remains of a newborn were discovered inside a DEP facility building in Hunts Point.
News 12
Suspect identified in illegal dumping of household trash in Pine Barrens
The Suffolk County Sheriff’s office says it has identified suspects in the illegal dumping of large amounts of household trash in the Pine Barrens found on Aug. 13. According to officials, when illegal dumping is discovered, Pine Barrens enforcement officers send any information they obtain to agencies that are part of the Pine Barrens Law Enforcement Council. The receiving agency then handles the investigation and prosecution of the illegal dumping.
Junior Carnival parade kicks off in Crown Heights
The Junior Carnival parade in Crown Heights has begun.
Disabled Bridgeport woman's house condemned due to 'unlivable' conditions
A disabled Bridgeport woman's home is set to be condemned by the Health Department due to mold, water damage and infestation. The property is owned by a former Bridgeport Fire official.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Four killed, eight hospitalized in Palisades Parkway crash
Just over the Rockland County border with New Jersey, four people are dead after a single car crash on the Palisades Parkway.
News 12
Mural dedicated to Bronx shooting victim unveiled in Morris Heights
A mural dedicated to a shooting victim from the Bronx has been unveiled in Morris Heights. Hednick Wynaar was killed during a drive-by shooting in Allerton on Oct. 31 last year. Kenny Altidor, an artist known for his works depicting fallen NYPD officers, FDNY members and rappers, paid tribute to...
Authorities: 4 killed, 8 injured when van carrying workers overturns
Authorities say a passenger van carrying several warehouse workers overturned on the Palisades Parkway in northern New Jersey, killing four people and injuring eight others.
Controversy stirs at West Point following plaque that refers to KKK
A Ku Klux Klan plaque at the entrance to a science center at West Point is now creating controversy at the military academy.
Bronx native’s luxury footwear collection now on shelves at Macy’s on 34th Street
One Bronx native carried out their high school dream to life and now has their luxury footwear collection on shelves at Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street.
Four killed, eight hospitalized after crash on Palisades Parkway; all southbound lanes shut down
Just over the Rockland County border with New Jersey, four people are dead after a single car crash on the Palisades Parkway.
29 people displaced by morning fire in Paterson involving 4 homes
A fire in Paterson Thursday morning damaged four homes and displaced 29 people. Three of the homes were destroyed and a fourth was damaged.
Redding woman whose 65 goats were seized by the state goes to trial
Authorities are charging Nancy Burton with 65 counts of animal cruelty, one for each goat confiscated.
Comments / 0