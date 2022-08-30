ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stony Brook, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stony Brook University#Marine Life
News 12

Suspect identified in illegal dumping of household trash in Pine Barrens

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s office says it has identified suspects in the illegal dumping of large amounts of household trash in the Pine Barrens found on Aug. 13. According to officials, when illegal dumping is discovered, Pine Barrens enforcement officers send any information they obtain to agencies that are part of the Pine Barrens Law Enforcement Council. The receiving agency then handles the investigation and prosecution of the illegal dumping.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
News 12

Mural dedicated to Bronx shooting victim unveiled in Morris Heights

A mural dedicated to a shooting victim from the Bronx has been unveiled in Morris Heights. Hednick Wynaar was killed during a drive-by shooting in Allerton on Oct. 31 last year. Kenny Altidor, an artist known for his works depicting fallen NYPD officers, FDNY members and rappers, paid tribute to...
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy