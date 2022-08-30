Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Your Health: Tips to prevent caregiver burnout
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are 53 million informal caregivers in the United States. An informal caregiver is an unpaid person who is taking care of a spouse, partner, family member, friend or neighbor who has health problems and is unable to take care of themselves. However, 21% of these caregivers report their own health as fair or poor as a result of caregiving.
WILX-TV
Your Health: Building healthy eating habits in people with autism
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One in 44 children in the United States has autism, and as they get older and go out on their own, sticking to the healthy routines they adopted during childhood can be tough. But there are some lessons parents can reinforce to put young adults with...
WILX-TV
Ingham County Health Department stresses importance of immunization going into school year
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Vaccination rates are at an all-time low in Michigan, making the state vulnerable to issues thought to be a problem of the past. In response, the Ingham County Health Department (ICHD) has launched a new campaign to remind residents to ‘Take Your Shot.’. “We are...
WILX-TV
Saluting the trades: Highlighting the service skillsets like cosmetology
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we head into Labor Day weekend, we at News 10 are saluting the trades. This time we are highlighting the service trades, especially the ones that are being taught through career and technical educational programs. At Wilson Talent Center, their cosmetology program, students are exposed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WILX-TV
Michigan educators look to reverse trend of falling test scores
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is new evidence the pandemic has created a setback for young students. A report from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the Nation’s Report Card, found test scores for 9-year-olds saw the biggest drop in decades. As kids start their first...
WILX-TV
WILX Launches New Fall Line-up & Daytime News Program, NBC Daily
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, September 12, 2022, WILX’s new daytime fall line-up will include NBC News Daily, a brand new one-hour, innovative, midday NBC News program featuring live reports on national and international news events and the “most talked about” stories of the day. You can also expect timely, relevant Consumer, Financial and Health segments. This new hourlong program will be anchored by the teams of Vicky Nguyen and Morgan Radford.
WILX-TV
Lansing residents celebrate Michigan Chicken Wing Festival
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Chicken lovers were treated to an event all weekend at the annual Michigan Chicken Wing Festival. Residents got to satisfy the appetite of a mouth-watering event which happened during the 2022 Labor Day weekend. Not only did they have dozens of flavors, but they also had sweet treats, games for the entire family, and live music.
WILX-TV
MSU Museum introduces new exhibits in strategic rebrand
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The MSU Museum is going to be adding some new science-focused exhibits. One of them, called 1.5 Degrees Celsius, is about climate change. Museum director Devon Akmon said it’s all part of a new strategic plan. “We are really thinking about the role of the...
WILX-TV
National Blood Donation Week kicks off in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - September 1 marks the start of National Blood Donation Week. This week is all about educating people about the importance of blood donation and how it can help save lives. Thursday morning Lansing Community College is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood...
WILX-TV
CATA offers new hires $2,500 and $5,000 signing bonuses ahead of Lansing job fair
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) is offering $17.50 per hour and a signing bonus to new hires. CATA is hosting a job fair on Thursday, Sept. 15, to recruit new bus operators and mechanics to serve the Capital City region. Interviews will be conducted throughout the event.
WILX-TV
Wharton Center welcomes its new executive director
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wharton Center at Michigan State University has a new leader. Eric Olmscheid is now the executive director. Olmscheid is the former Director of Programming and Education at Des Moines Performing Arts and has nearly 20 years of experience with nationally recognized performing arts organizations. As...
WILX-TV
Pipeline damage in Ithaca prompts service interruption to 1,400 customers
ITHACA, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is going door-to-door in Ithaca to disconnect customers’ gas lines due to a severed gas line. According to the utility, an underground pipeline on north Jerome Road was struck and damaged Friday morning. Crews are assessing the damage and going door-to-door to disconnect service Friday night and Saturday. An estimated 1,400 customers in the area will have their gas service interrupted.
WILX-TV
Now Desk LIVE from Spartan Stadium with what you need to know for game day
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk with our game day forecast and what we can expect over the Labor Day Weekend. Seth Wells is live from Spartan Stadium with the latest on traffic changes getting to campus, new policies for tailgating and bringing bags into the game, and more on the 2022-23 season.
WILX-TV
Tow To Go program returns to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Automobile Association’s Tow to Go program will run through the Labor Day Weekend to keep drunk drivers off the road. AAA is offering free rides and tows with a 10-mile radius to members and nonmembers who shouldn’t drive. The Tow to Go program starts Friday at 6 p.m. and runs until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
WILX-TV
Waverly Road construction cause Lansing business woes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some businesses in South Lansing said they are having a hard time staying open because of construction. Now they are asking the city and the community for help. They are also asking for signage that tells drivers they’re still open for business during the road project.
WILX-TV
Plan for extra driving time to Spartan Stadium this fall
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University fans are being urged to plan extra time to travel to Spartan Stadium this year. MSU Associate Athletic Director Matt Larson said the delays are due to construction projects on nearby roads that are expected to last through the fall. “With several...
WILX-TV
Alcohol believed to be a factor after driver crashes into Lansing bar
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police believe alcohol is behind a car crashing into a business in downtown Lansing early Friday morning. News 10 was first on the scene around 1:20 a.m. outside of the Tin Can bar on E Michigan Avenue near Museum Drive. Police said a 52-year-old Lansing...
WILX-TV
Jackson Michigan homicide suspect found in Jackson Mississippi
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police searching for the suspect in a Jackson, Mich. homicide have announced that they found them in Jackson, Miss. The Jackson Police Department identified 44-year-old Leandrew Martin as a suspect in the Aug. 28 shooting death of Markeithis Smith. A two-count felony warrant was issued for Martin’s arrest but, in the days following the shooting, he was not found in Mid-Michigan.
WILX-TV
Recount complete: Meridian Township marijuana business ban declined by voters
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum announced the completion of the recount for the Meridian Township Recreational Marijuana Opt-Out Ballot Proposal. The ballot measure asked voters whether businesses that sold recreational marijuana would be allowed in Meridian Township. A ‘no’ decision would allow them, while a...
WILX-TV
Missing 16-year-old boy believed to be in Grand Rapids found safely
GREENVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - A missing 16-year-old boy from Greenville has been located safely, police confirmed Friday morning. According to authorities, Kyle Allen Pratt was reported as a possible runaway Aug. 25. Police believe he is in the Grand Rapids area and has reportedly been seen driving a gray SUV.
