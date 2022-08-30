ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Mississippi pastor allegedly confesses to killing missing Alabama man 3 years ago

A Mississippi pastor walked into a sheriff’s office earlier this week and allegedly confessed to killing a missing west Alabama man more than three years ago. James Eric Crisp, a 37-year-old preacher at a drug recovery program where he was once a resident, confessed to killing 48-year-old Roger Loyd Taylor, a Sulligent resident who was reported missing in 2019 and whose case went cold before Crisp’s alleged confession.
Alabama prosecutors: Former sheriff ‘will not escape justice’ with ‘misguided allegation’

Alabama prosecutors today disputed former Limestone County sheriff Mike Blakely’s claims that his jail sentence and felony convictions are “void.”. “Blakely received a fair trial, and he will not escape justice by attacking the qualifications of a judge who has been licensed for nearly forty years, and who has served honorably for more than thirty years as a district judge, a circuit judge, and an appellate judge,” prosecutors from the Alabama Attorney General’s Office wrote in court records.
Drive Electric Alabama showcases vehicles at Mobile event

Electric vehicle owners and enthusiasts participated in a south Alabama motor show Saturday in the hopes of getting more people interested in the vehicles they know and love. Members of the Mobile-based Drive Electric Alabama chapter appeared at the Gulf Coast Motor Show at The Grounds in Mobile to answer questions about electric vehicles, show the differences between those vehicles and gasoline-powered vehicles and more.
COVID boosters aimed at omicron are coming to Alabama in September

Leaders of two federal health agencies approved updated COVID booster vaccines Thursday, clearing the way for the rollout of shots formulated to fight variants of the virus. The updated Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines contain both the original COVID strain and the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants that have caused most cases during the summer. As the shots roll out, they will replace old boosters that contain only the original strain, said Dr. William Schaffner, an expert on vaccines and a professor at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.
Is Southwest Airlines coming to Huntsville International Airport?

There was a time, not long ago, when Huntsville International Airport set a laser focus on attracting Southwest Airlines to the state’s second-busiest airport. More than 2½ years and one pandemic later, the airport is acknowledging that the nation’s largest low-fare carrier is, in fact, not coming to Huntsville. But the airport and the city’s mayor are not giving up just yet.
In Alabama’s battle of beach bridges, ALDOT sticking with Gulf Shores project

The Alabama Department of Transportation plans to advertise soon for bids on the construction of a new two-lane bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway in Gulf Shores. The move comes as negotiators with the Baldwin Beach Express Company (BCBC), the private operators of a 22-year-old toll bridge in Orange Beach, are pitching a toll-free option for all Baldwin County residents. That agreement would be in place only if no new bridge is built over the Intercoastal Waterway between the W.C. Holmes Bridge (Alabama State Route 59) and the Beach Express Bridge for the next 50 years.
Huntsville City Schools to build $25 million career tech center

The problem with having what Christie Finley termed a “great problem” is that it’s still a problem. That’s why Huntsville school officials and Mayor Tommy Battle gathered Friday at Jemison High School to announce what’s expected to be the solution: A 60,000 square foot career tech center that the school system will build adjacent to the new central office soon to be built on Memorial Parkway.
