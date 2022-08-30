Read full article on original website
Mississippi pastor allegedly confesses to killing missing Alabama man 3 years ago
A Mississippi pastor walked into a sheriff’s office earlier this week and allegedly confessed to killing a missing west Alabama man more than three years ago. James Eric Crisp, a 37-year-old preacher at a drug recovery program where he was once a resident, confessed to killing 48-year-old Roger Loyd Taylor, a Sulligent resident who was reported missing in 2019 and whose case went cold before Crisp’s alleged confession.
Victim identified in fatal north Alabama campground shooting; 2 people detained
Morgan County authorities say a 48-year-old man died following a shooting Thursday night at a north Alabama campground. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn identified the victim as Jeremy Alexander Morse of Decatur, who was airlifted from the scene. The incident happened at Quail Creek Campground off Quail Creek Drive in...
Indicted train engineer allegedly video chatting while man killed on Alabama railroad track
A train engineer who was allegedly chatting on video when his locomotive struck heavy equipment on the tracks in south Alabama, killing a Mississippi man, was charged with reckless manslaughter in the crash, court documents show. James Jeffery Elder, 49, of Spanish Fort was indicted last week by Mobile County...
Mississippi murder suspect stole vehicle Thursday in west Alabama; last seen in Dallas County: ALEA
A suspect wanted for murder in Mississippi was involved in a vehicle theft Thursday afternoon in west Alabama and was last seen in the central part of the state, authorities said Thursday night. Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Miss., should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the...
1 critical after being shot at north Alabama campground; 2 suspects detained
One person was critically wounded Thursday night after they were shot at a north Alabama campground, authorities said. Two suspects have been detained, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies who arrived on the scene found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was...
Alabama prosecutors: Former sheriff ‘will not escape justice’ with ‘misguided allegation’
Alabama prosecutors today disputed former Limestone County sheriff Mike Blakely’s claims that his jail sentence and felony convictions are “void.”. “Blakely received a fair trial, and he will not escape justice by attacking the qualifications of a judge who has been licensed for nearly forty years, and who has served honorably for more than thirty years as a district judge, a circuit judge, and an appellate judge,” prosecutors from the Alabama Attorney General’s Office wrote in court records.
DA: Orange Beach man charged in crash that killed Alabama police officer had suspended license, ignition interlock
An Orange Beach man is facing a murder charge in the August 22 death of a Mt. Vernon police officer. Tyler Lee Henderson, 31, was driving his pick-up truck “at an excessive speed” along Baldwin County Road 36 when crossed over Alabama State Route 59 around 7 p.m. that night and slammed into a police cruiser.
Alabama seeks to dismiss lawsuit to stop Alan Eugene Miller’s execution
The state asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by an Alabama inmate who is trying to halt his lethal injection later this month by arguing officials lost paperwork in which he selected an alternate execution method. The lawsuit by Alan Eugene Miller, who was convicted of killing...
Labor Day swim guide: Beware high bacteria levels in these Alabama waterways
The Labor Day weekend will be a busy time on the Coosa and Cahaba Rivers in Alabama, but there may still be harmful levels of bacteria or other water quality issues to be aware of before jumping in. For the latest water sample results from multiple spots along those rivers,...
Indiana woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Cullman County that involved 2 tractor-trailers
An Indiana woman has been identified as the victim killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Cullman County. Alabama State Troopers on Thursday identified the fatality victim as 58-year-old Ruth A. Bahr. She lived in Vincennes, Ind. The crash happened at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 65, about one mile north...
Drive Electric Alabama showcases vehicles at Mobile event
Electric vehicle owners and enthusiasts participated in a south Alabama motor show Saturday in the hopes of getting more people interested in the vehicles they know and love. Members of the Mobile-based Drive Electric Alabama chapter appeared at the Gulf Coast Motor Show at The Grounds in Mobile to answer questions about electric vehicles, show the differences between those vehicles and gasoline-powered vehicles and more.
Listen to the Doobie Brothers drop Alabama moon into ‘Black Water’ in Pelham show
The Doobie Brothers took their Alabama fans in their arms and rocked them for more than a little while with no opening act on Friday night at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham. Patrick Simmons, who wrote and sings perhaps the most beloved Doobie Brothers song of all time, “Black Water,”...
COVID boosters aimed at omicron are coming to Alabama in September
Leaders of two federal health agencies approved updated COVID booster vaccines Thursday, clearing the way for the rollout of shots formulated to fight variants of the virus. The updated Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines contain both the original COVID strain and the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants that have caused most cases during the summer. As the shots roll out, they will replace old boosters that contain only the original strain, said Dr. William Schaffner, an expert on vaccines and a professor at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.
Victim identified in fatal Wednesday Huntsville motorcycle collision
Huntsville police have identified the victim in a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle Wednesday night. According to police, Kathrynn Lively, 21, died following the incident. The crash took place at Willowbrook Drive and Bailey Cove Road, shortly after 7:30 p.m. Police are investigating.
Football High Live: Updates, scores, highlights from statewide Week 3 games
Week 3 of the 2022 high school football season in Alabama rolls on tonight with nearly 170 games happening statewide. Follow all the action right here from kickoff to the very last final score reported. We’ll have updates, highlights, recruiting photos and more with our by-the-minute updates. Some of...
Rolling Stone magazine’s new issue highlights Alabama city’s live-music
Pretty pop-star Harry Styles is on the cover, but page 46 will be more interesting to Huntsville residents. The city’s live music scene is covered in the print edition of Rolling Stone magazine’s September issue. Huntsville is among eight cities highlighted in a seven-page package headlined “Being There.”...
Anthony Rogers, Pike Road rally past Wetumpka in thriller
It was a night of big plays as well as mistakes, but neither Pike Road nor Wetumpka was going to back down. The two teams combined for more than 700 yards of offense and 200 yards of penalties as the Patriots scored in the final minute to win 35-33. Pike...
Is Southwest Airlines coming to Huntsville International Airport?
There was a time, not long ago, when Huntsville International Airport set a laser focus on attracting Southwest Airlines to the state’s second-busiest airport. More than 2½ years and one pandemic later, the airport is acknowledging that the nation’s largest low-fare carrier is, in fact, not coming to Huntsville. But the airport and the city’s mayor are not giving up just yet.
In Alabama’s battle of beach bridges, ALDOT sticking with Gulf Shores project
The Alabama Department of Transportation plans to advertise soon for bids on the construction of a new two-lane bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway in Gulf Shores. The move comes as negotiators with the Baldwin Beach Express Company (BCBC), the private operators of a 22-year-old toll bridge in Orange Beach, are pitching a toll-free option for all Baldwin County residents. That agreement would be in place only if no new bridge is built over the Intercoastal Waterway between the W.C. Holmes Bridge (Alabama State Route 59) and the Beach Express Bridge for the next 50 years.
Huntsville City Schools to build $25 million career tech center
The problem with having what Christie Finley termed a “great problem” is that it’s still a problem. That’s why Huntsville school officials and Mayor Tommy Battle gathered Friday at Jemison High School to announce what’s expected to be the solution: A 60,000 square foot career tech center that the school system will build adjacent to the new central office soon to be built on Memorial Parkway.
