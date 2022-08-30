Leaders of two federal health agencies approved updated COVID booster vaccines Thursday, clearing the way for the rollout of shots formulated to fight variants of the virus. The updated Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines contain both the original COVID strain and the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants that have caused most cases during the summer. As the shots roll out, they will replace old boosters that contain only the original strain, said Dr. William Schaffner, an expert on vaccines and a professor at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO