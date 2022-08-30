Read full article on original website
Girl received $3K from The Women Commission for Education and Training and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga CountyBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland City Council members knock on residents’ doors to address concerns, offer more community engagement
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Councilman Kevin Conwell walked the neighborhoods of his East Side ward, talking with residents, listening to their victories and complaints and working to fix their concerns. There is the crumbling, condemned house on East 117th Street and Temblett Avenue, where students from Stephanie Tubbs Jones...
Cleveland City Council names its finalists for Community Police Commission
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council on Thursday announced its top choices to serve on the Community Police Commission, the 13-member citizen panel overhauled by voters last fall that will have final say on police discipline. Council’s dozen finalists include a mix of individuals from a wide array of...
Meet the Bay Village native whose new job is to grow Cleveland’s population
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Sara Greicius left Cleveland in 2011 for college, then moved to New York City after graduation. Now she’s back in Northeast Ohio and working to convince others to follow her lead.
State probe finds Ohio Lottery Commission workers assigned to JACK Thistledown Racino received nearly $30,000 for time not worked
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Nine Ohio Lottery Commission employees falsified time cards, earning nearly $30,000 in pay and benefits for time not worked at the JACK Thistledown Racino, according to an Ohio Inspector General report. The Office of the Ohio Inspector General, which is charged with investigating fraud and waste...
Brook Park council opposes permit-less concealed carry law
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- A Brook Park resolution opposing Ohio’s concealed carry handgun law received its first of three public readings at City Council’s Aug. 23 meeting. Gov. Mike DeWine in March signed into law Senate Bill 215, which went into effect in June. It allows qualifying adults to own and carry a concealed handgun without a license. Handgun owners also are neither subject to background checks nor required to undergo training.
What if we removed the journalists and had candidates ask the questions in debates? Letter from the Editor
I was talking with someone who moved to Cleveland fairly recently when she abruptly stopped to ask me about a recent column, which had sparked a thoughtful conversation with her husband. That’s the holy grail here: sparking thoughtful conversation. For in conversation, we find enlightenment, empathy and understanding. It is...
Ohio Lottery Commission investigators scam the taxpayers by faking time sheets and working as cops: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An Ohio Inspector General report found that nine Ohio Lottery Commission employees falsified time cards, earning nearly $30,000 in pay and benefits for time not worked at the JACK Thistledown Racino. We’re talking about how many hours they falsified and what else they were doing (including working...
Brook Park adopts two medical marijuana ordinances
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- City Council adopted two medical marijuana ordinances at its Aug. 23 meeting, one addressing the establishment of dispensaries and the other regarding business operations for those dispensaries. The first ordinance “establishes reasonable and uniform regulations to prevent the deleterious location and concentration of medical marijuana dispensaries...
Cleveland schools could have chosen a better namesake than Stephanie Tubbs Jones to replace slaveowner Patrick Henry on school façade: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — I drove to the building the other day to see the change. I could have walked there, because I live blocks from the old Patrick Henry Junior High School, which I attended in my adolescence. Several generations of Glenville residents went there too, and memories of...
Parma Heights completing one Greenbrier Commons project, eyeing NEO Soccer Facility demolition
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Minor and major projects are planned at Parma Heights’ Greenbrier Commons. Falling into the former category is a current effort by city workers at the front entrance of the community center. “This was something the service department brought to my attention,” Mayor Marie Gallo said....
Pitch made to put Cleveland Glenville’s 100-year-old Cory United Methodist Church on National Registry of Historic Places
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cory United Methodist Church, which has served the Glenville community for 100 years and has had its share of history making moments, could be on its way to earning a listing on the National Register of Historic Places. Cory received unanimous approval last week from the...
Mandel JCC to host Sept. 6 program in honor of David Berger, local weightlifter killed in hostage-taking during 1972 Munich Olympic Games
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- The Mandel Jewish Community Center will host a free communitywide program to honor the memories of Clevelander David Berger and his fellow 10 Israeli athletes who were killed while at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, Germany. The program, commemorating 50 years since the tragedy took place,...
Area needle artists will show their work in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Looking for a little Textile Therapy? Thinking about getting into today’s needle arts?
Avon Library south addition opens to public, renovations continue: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Avon Library Branch Manager Donna Kelly Sprinkle can’t wait for the community to visit the new space and after seeing it for myself during a private tour last week, it’s truly amazing. The southern expansion (phase one) officially opens to the public Tuesday. After the ceremonial ground-breaking Aug....
Northeast Ohio-based ‘911 Crisis Center’ season two starts tonight | How to watch for free (9/3/22)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The second season of “911 Crisis Center” – which chronicles calls handled by Chagrin Valley Dispatch – premieres Saturday, Sept. 3 at 9:30 p.m. eastern on Oxygen. The series follows the dispatchers and supervisors at the Northeast Ohio 911 call center as they...
The Brew Kettle takes top honors at 2022 Cleveland Oktoberfest – winners list, photos
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Brew Kettle took top honors in the annual Cleveland Oktoberfest microbrew competition. More than two dozen judges – most of whom are certified through the Beer Judge Certification Program – evaluated beers. Judges looked to see if beers were brewed according to style guidelines by aroma, appearance and flavor. Dan DeRoos of WOIO Channel 19 and I were media judges.
Restoring Sidaway Bridge would not be worth the cost
I read with interest Steven Litt’s article on the Sidaway Bridge, although I disagree with pouring more money - public or private - into this project (”Advocates seek landmark status for Cleveland’s historic Sidaway Bridge as a prelude to restoration,” Aug. 29). Mr. Litt correctly states that the bridge was built to connect the Hungarian (and Slovak) neighborhoods then living around Kinsman Road and East 79th Street with the Polish “Hyacinth”neighborhood -- named after the now-closed Catholic church by that name near Francis Avenue and East 61st Street. This was not done for ethnic reasons, but to enable workers to mutually connect to factories on either side of the bridge.
Two East Cleveland police officers charged with felony theft in office, tampering
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cuyahoga County grand jury on Friday slapped two East Cleveland police officers with felony charges of theft in office and tampering with evidence. The charges against Tyler Mundson and Brian Stoll come one week after the city’s chief of police, Scott Gardner, was also indicted on charges including theft in office.
Back to school: Car stolen in May recovered in The CLE -- Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Hit confirmation, stolen vehicle (recovered): Chagrin Boulevard, East 152nd Street. Cleveland police reported at around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 25 they were out with a 2017 Toyota listed as stolen from Moreland Hills since May 13. The car -- apparently taken from a townhouse with the keys inside at the time -- turned up at Memorial School in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood.
The buck stops -- and eventually gets freed -- in Parma
PARMA, Ohio -- First responders in Parma are used to being dispatched to calls involving deer; however, an incident on Wednesday (Aug. 31) was definitely a first. It turned out a fairly large seven-point buck had its leg stuck on a Polish National Catholic Cemetery fence near Walters Grove. Both Parma fire and police departments were on the scene.
