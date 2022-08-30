ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Brook Park council opposes permit-less concealed carry law

BROOK PARK, Ohio -- A Brook Park resolution opposing Ohio’s concealed carry handgun law received its first of three public readings at City Council’s Aug. 23 meeting. Gov. Mike DeWine in March signed into law Senate Bill 215, which went into effect in June. It allows qualifying adults to own and carry a concealed handgun without a license. Handgun owners also are neither subject to background checks nor required to undergo training.
BROOK PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

Brook Park adopts two medical marijuana ordinances

BROOK PARK, Ohio -- City Council adopted two medical marijuana ordinances at its Aug. 23 meeting, one addressing the establishment of dispensaries and the other regarding business operations for those dispensaries. The first ordinance “establishes reasonable and uniform regulations to prevent the deleterious location and concentration of medical marijuana dispensaries...
BROOK PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

Mandel JCC to host Sept. 6 program in honor of David Berger, local weightlifter killed in hostage-taking during 1972 Munich Olympic Games

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- The Mandel Jewish Community Center will host a free communitywide program to honor the memories of Clevelander David Berger and his fellow 10 Israeli athletes who were killed while at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, Germany. The program, commemorating 50 years since the tragedy took place,...
BEACHWOOD, OH
News Break
Politics
Cleveland.com

The Brew Kettle takes top honors at 2022 Cleveland Oktoberfest – winners list, photos

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Brew Kettle took top honors in the annual Cleveland Oktoberfest microbrew competition. More than two dozen judges – most of whom are certified through the Beer Judge Certification Program – evaluated beers. Judges looked to see if beers were brewed according to style guidelines by aroma, appearance and flavor. Dan DeRoos of WOIO Channel 19 and I were media judges.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Restoring Sidaway Bridge would not be worth the cost

I read with interest Steven Litt’s article on the Sidaway Bridge, although I disagree with pouring more money - public or private - into this project (”Advocates seek landmark status for Cleveland’s historic Sidaway Bridge as a prelude to restoration,” Aug. 29). Mr. Litt correctly states that the bridge was built to connect the Hungarian (and Slovak) neighborhoods then living around Kinsman Road and East 79th Street with the Polish “Hyacinth”neighborhood -- named after the now-closed Catholic church by that name near Francis Avenue and East 61st Street. This was not done for ethnic reasons, but to enable workers to mutually connect to factories on either side of the bridge.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Back to school: Car stolen in May recovered in The CLE -- Moreland Hills Police Blotter

Hit confirmation, stolen vehicle (recovered): Chagrin Boulevard, East 152nd Street. Cleveland police reported at around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 25 they were out with a 2017 Toyota listed as stolen from Moreland Hills since May 13. The car -- apparently taken from a townhouse with the keys inside at the time -- turned up at Memorial School in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood.
MORELAND HILLS, OH
Cleveland.com

The buck stops -- and eventually gets freed -- in Parma

PARMA, Ohio -- First responders in Parma are used to being dispatched to calls involving deer; however, an incident on Wednesday (Aug. 31) was definitely a first. It turned out a fairly large seven-point buck had its leg stuck on a Polish National Catholic Cemetery fence near Walters Grove. Both Parma fire and police departments were on the scene.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

