CCSO: Burglar arrested after being shot by homeowner
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Saturday arrested a man accused of breaking into an Adams Run home after he was shot by a home owner. According to CCSO, deputies responded to a home on Mauss Hill Road around 3:30 a.m. Two people...
Woman in North Charleston shot dead in her home, suspect arrested
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCIV) — A North Charleston woman was found dead in her apartment Thursday night after police responded to a disturbance call. According to North Charleston Police, officers were dispatched around midnight on September 1 to a call by a woman asking them to remove a man from her home.
Man charged in deadly overnight shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department said a 25-year-old man has been arrested after a deadly overnight shooting. Javerick Devonta Tyrell Self was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Officers responded to Fairwind Drive just after midnight...
Man, 25, arrested after deadly overnight shooting in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 25-year-old man has been arrested following a deadly shooting in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to an address off Fairwind Drive around midnight Friday after receiving reports of a disturbance. A female shooting victim was found at the scene. Police said she did […]
Prisoner back in custody after escaping from Florence hospital, police say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A prisoner is back behind bars after police said he escaped from a hospital. Florence Police Department Capt. Bob Drulis said Angel Gutierrez escaped around 8:30 p.m. Friday from McLeod Hospital. He was found around the CSX wooded area around 10:30 p.m. and taken back...
Little River man dies in Longs-area shooting; police investigating
A 51-year-old man died from gunshot injuries on Dewitt Road in Longs around 12:15 a.m. Friday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the deceased as Berlie Michael III of Little River. An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston later this week, Fowler added.
Woman found dead with her children in Carolina Forest was in custody battle, records show
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An elementary school teacher who was found dead with her two children after a shooting in a Carolina Forest neighborhood was in the middle of a custody battle, according to public records. The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Coroner’s Office said 42-year-old Laura...
1 hurt in shooting at Murrells Inlet bar, police say
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting at a Grand Strand bar earlier this week, according to the Horry County Police Department. A police report obtained by WMBF News states the incident happened at around 2 a.m. Tuesday at Player 1 Up, located on Highway 17 Business.
Eastside leaders, residents call for changes after shooting injures 10-year-old: ‘I’m sick and tired of it’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community leaders are calling for changes nearly a week after a 10-year-old was shot and suffered serious injuries in downtown Charleston. The shooting at Martin Park left visible bullet holes in the white brick wall of the swimming pool building and the glass of the window on the door into the building. There are cameras up on the building in the park, but people who live in the area say that is not enough.
2 teens charged in Florence County shooting, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two teens have been charged in connection to a shooting in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Wednesday in the area of Gaymon Road in Timmonsville. A victim was found at the scene and was taken to the hospital where they’re expected to recover.
Coroner’s office identifies body found on road in Longs area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting death early Friday Morning. Berlie Michael III, 51, of Little River, was found dead in the roadway Friday morning in the Longs area. According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, around 12:15...
Police: 5 arrested after vehicles stopped traffic, ‘drove recklessly’ on the Ravenel bridge
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Five people are facing charges in connection to an August incident where a group of vehicles drove recklessly and blocked traffic on the Ravenel bridge, according to police. The Mount Pleasant Police Department says the following arrests were made Friday. Evin Bruce Fagan, 30, from...
Deputies searching for man after armed robbery at Ladson convenience store
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in the Ladson area. Deputies arrived around 1 a.m. Thursday morning at the convenience store on Highway 78. A clerk reported to investigators that a man had entered the store,...
Victim Identified in Georgetown Shooting
An update on the shooting in Georgetown we told you about yesterday.. The victim has been identified but the suspect remains at large. 25 year old Stevion Marsh is the suspect of the shooting which happened around 1 a.m. in the 2500 block of Prince Street, he is still considered ‘armed and dangerous’. The victim in that shooting has been identified as 51 year old Cornelius Smith. Smith was taken to the Georgetown Memorial Hospital and died later at MUSC. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Georgetown Police Department.
1 injured in Wednesday night shooting in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday evening that left one person injured. At roughly 9:45 p.m., officers responded to Barony Park Circle after hearing reports that someone had been shot in the area, according to an incident report. Officers...
Affidavit: Woman charged with arson on Wadmalaw Island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman in connection with an arson incident at a Wadmalaw Island residence on Monday. On August 29 around 10:30 a.m., deputies were called to assist with a reported fire in the 1800 block of Birds Nest Road. According to an affidavit, investigators […]
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A mother and her two children are dead after a shooting in a Carolina Forest neighborhood, according to Horry County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office confirmed that three people in total were dead after a shooting incident Wednesday afternoon in the area of Centennial Circle, located off Carolina Forest Boulevard.
Dog shot in parking lot of Summerton restaurant, man charged
SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) - A dog was shot in the parking lot of a restaurant in Clarendon County Saturday. According to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, an investigator was immediately assigned after deputies received a complaint about a dog being shot at Red’s Bar and Grill on W Rickenbaker Road in Summerton.
26-year-old man dead, woman in critical condition after shooting on South Cashua Drive in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 26-year-old man was killed and a woman was critically injured Tuesday night in a shooting in Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Kalique Allen of Florence died after the shooting, which happened about 8:15 p.m. in the 500 block of South Cashua Drive, von Lutcken said. An […]
Man arrested after deadly August 23 crash on James Island Connector
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 58-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an August 23 crash that left two people dead. Officials with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) announced Tuesday that Richard Reed of Glennville, Georgia was taken into custody by detectives and charged with two counts of reckless vehicular homicide. A motorcyclist and […]
