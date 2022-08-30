Read full article on original website
Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'
Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
Kellyanne Conway: Biden spends more time talking about MAGA Republicans than the border, fentanyl crisis
Kellyanne Conway: Biden spends more time talking about MAGA Republicans than the border, fentanyl crisis.
Kellyanne Conway: Good presidents should want to engage people, not enrage people
Former Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said President Biden is a "no-show" when it comes to handling the nation's crises on "Jesse Watters Primetime." KELLYANNE CONWAY: You’re absolutely right, anybody who pays attention to this modestly knows that the first rule of politics is that if you want to engage people, you don’t enrage people. We don't insult people, we inspire people, and we all try to do that, and the president — particularly one who ran affirmatively on the platform — must do that. One last thing: I want everybody to know that 234 of the 589 days Joe Biden has been in office, 234, he has either been on vacation or in some other leisure pursuit that had nothing to do with his job.
CNN anchor hits Biden for having Marines behind him at anti-MAGA speech: Military is supposed to be apolitical
CNN anchor Brianna Keilar offered rare criticism of President Biden over his use of Marines in the backdrop of his highly-political speech. Speaking in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia during remarks billed as his "Battle for the Soul of the Nation" speech Thursday night, Biden repeatedly slammed the "MAGA" Republicans and called out former President Trump by name as being threats to democracy.
Fact Check: Did Josh Hawley Predict Riots if Donald Trump Is Arrested?
Senator Josh Hawley, previously seen in a video running from Jan. 6 rioters, was quoted as supposedly predicting chaos if Donald Trump is charged.
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’
Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
Merrick Garland leading the 'most corrupt' Justice Department in American history: Newt Gingrich
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich declared the Biden-Garland DOJ to be "the most corrupt Justice Department in all of American history" after criticism regarding its handling of the Hunter Biden laptop investigation and Mar-a-Lago raid on "The Ingraham Angle." The DOJ filed a document Wednesday in the Mar-a-Lago case pushing...
Perino to Biden White House: If your answer is to blame Trump for learning loss, you're in the wrong business
Fox News host Dana Perino reacted to the Biden White House blaming former President Trump for the Department of Education's latest report showing decreasing scores across the board for U.S. students on "The Five." DANA PERINO: If your answer to this problem, when you wake up in the morning, and...
Karine Jean-Pierre mocked for claiming US added ‘ten thousand million jobs’: ‘Staggering amateurism’
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stepped into a hornet’s nest of mockery on Twitter Friday after stating that the U.S. has added "ten thousand million jobs" since President Biden took office. Jean-Pierre made the gaffe during the Friday White House press briefing while she was talking about job...
WaPo columnist pleads with GOP to admit Dems were right about Trump, ditch him to avoid ‘party suicide’
Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle pleaded with Republicans on Friday to have a "Dr. Phil moment" and get themselves out of their "dangerous" relationship with former President Donald Trump unless they want to commit "party suicide." The column insisted that Trump has been "wrecking" the GOP for years with his...
House Incumbents Being Ousted at Record Rates; It's Worse for Republicans
Newly drawn district lines have played a role in why Republican incumbents are losing, but the biggest factor might be Donald Trump.
Trump claims he has his own polls that show Mar-a-Lago raid has made him more popular
Donald Trump found something to celebrate on Thursday after tacitly admitting to keeping classified presidential records without the permission of the National Archives in a legal filing the day earlier.In an interview with a right-wing broadcaster, the former president pointed out how his poll numbers among Republican voters have rebounded in recent weeks amid news of the raid and new criminal investigation targeting him.“I don’t even like saying it because it sounds so trivial...my poll numbers have gone through the roof because of [the raid],” he said. “I’ve never been involved in an event that’s driven me up like...
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort: Soros paid DNC people to 'get dirt' on me
President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who went to prison after an elaborate alleged "witch hunt," said George Soros paid former Democratic National Committee people to "get dirt" on him. The former Trump campaign chairman, who took no money for his role, told "Tucker Carlson Today" how the...
After blasting Biden's student-loan forgiveness, Ted Cruz says it 'may prove a real challenge' to fight the relief in court
Sen. Ted Cruz has frequently slammed student-debt cancellation as a policy for "slackers," but he acknowledged taking it to court might not hold up.
Trump Voter Jon Voight Says Mar-a-Lago Raid Is Start of 'Third World War'
"May God watch over all and make this land great again," the actor said in a video after condemning the FBI's search of Trump's residence this month.
50 House Democrats and Republicans demand Biden release text of any Iran nuclear deal: Lawmakers raise alarm that U.S. will weaken sanctions on terrorist funding as talks accelerate
A bipartisan group of members of Congress raised fears on Thursday that a new nuclear deal with Iran will weaken sanctions on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and open the door to Russia playing a role in the country's atomic program. In a letter to the White House, 50 Republicans...
To Impeach Biden Now Would Be Unconstitutional | Opinion
As I predicted when Democrats sought to impeach then-President Donald Trump on unconstitutional grounds, conservative Republicans are planning to try the same unconstitutional gambit if and when they take control of the House of Representatives. It has now been reported that efforts are underway to begin this process.
New poll shows Biden approval rising as Democrats overtake Republicans on generic ballot
A new poll from the Wall Street Journal shows the Democratic Party in newly strong shape, just more than two months before the upcoming midterm elections. Thanks to a surge of support from independent voters and a surge in support and enthusiasm from younger voters, women, and voters of color, the poll found that a plurality of voters would now rather see the Democrats control Congress next year than the Republicans — the party’s first generic ballot lead in a Wall Street Journal poll this year.The Democrats have plenty of evidence beyond polling pointing to their political revival as...
Republicans Losing the Midterms Would Be a Political Chokejob for the Ages
United they stand, divided they fall. That seems to be the normal midterm election mantra, where the president’s party (having governed and predictably overreached) is divided and on defense, while the “out” party is united with jaws slavering to rip apart the presidency.But as the 2022 midterms approach, President Joe Biden’s party isn’t the one engaged in the most bitter backbiting (for a change).“Sen. [Mitch] McConnell and I clearly have a strategic disagreement here,” Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told Politico this week, adding: “If you trash talk our candidates… you hurt our chances of...
