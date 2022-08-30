ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Daily Mail

Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fox News

Kellyanne Conway: Good presidents should want to engage people, not enrage people

Former Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said President Biden is a "no-show" when it comes to handling the nation's crises on "Jesse Watters Primetime." KELLYANNE CONWAY: You’re absolutely right, anybody who pays attention to this modestly knows that the first rule of politics is that if you want to engage people, you don’t enrage people. We don't insult people, we inspire people, and we all try to do that, and the president — particularly one who ran affirmatively on the platform — must do that. One last thing: I want everybody to know that 234 of the 589 days Joe Biden has been in office, 234, he has either been on vacation or in some other leisure pursuit that had nothing to do with his job.
POTUS
Fox News

CNN anchor hits Biden for having Marines behind him at anti-MAGA speech: Military is supposed to be apolitical

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar offered rare criticism of President Biden over his use of Marines in the backdrop of his highly-political speech. Speaking in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia during remarks billed as his "Battle for the Soul of the Nation" speech Thursday night, Biden repeatedly slammed the "MAGA" Republicans and called out former President Trump by name as being threats to democracy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’

Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump claims he has his own polls that show Mar-a-Lago raid has made him more popular

Donald Trump found something to celebrate on Thursday after tacitly admitting to keeping classified presidential records without the permission of the National Archives in a legal filing the day earlier.In an interview with a right-wing broadcaster, the former president pointed out how his poll numbers among Republican voters have rebounded in recent weeks amid news of the raid and new criminal investigation targeting him.“I don’t even like saying it because it sounds so trivial...my poll numbers have gone through the roof because of [the raid],” he said. “I’ve never been involved in an event that’s driven me up like...
POTUS
Daily Mail

50 House Democrats and Republicans demand Biden release text of any Iran nuclear deal: Lawmakers raise alarm that U.S. will weaken sanctions on terrorist funding as talks accelerate

A bipartisan group of members of Congress raised fears on Thursday that a new nuclear deal with Iran will weaken sanctions on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and open the door to Russia playing a role in the country's atomic program. In a letter to the White House, 50 Republicans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

To Impeach Biden Now Would Be Unconstitutional | Opinion

As I predicted when Democrats sought to impeach then-President Donald Trump on unconstitutional grounds, conservative Republicans are planning to try the same unconstitutional gambit if and when they take control of the House of Representatives. It has now been reported that efforts are underway to begin this process.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

New poll shows Biden approval rising as Democrats overtake Republicans on generic ballot

A new poll from the Wall Street Journal shows the Democratic Party in newly strong shape, just more than two months before the upcoming midterm elections. Thanks to a surge of support from independent voters and a surge in support and enthusiasm from younger voters, women, and voters of color, the poll found that a plurality of voters would now rather see the Democrats control Congress next year than the Republicans — the party’s first generic ballot lead in a Wall Street Journal poll this year.The Democrats have plenty of evidence beyond polling pointing to their political revival as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Republicans Losing the Midterms Would Be a Political Chokejob for the Ages

United they stand, divided they fall. That seems to be the normal midterm election mantra, where the president’s party (having governed and predictably overreached) is divided and on defense, while the “out” party is united with jaws slavering to rip apart the presidency.But as the 2022 midterms approach, President Joe Biden’s party isn’t the one engaged in the most bitter backbiting (for a change).“Sen. [Mitch] McConnell and I clearly have a strategic disagreement here,” Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told Politico this week, adding: “If you trash talk our candidates… you hurt our chances of...
ELECTIONS
