ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Walmart withdraws Texas lawsuit over liquor store law

AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from the The Dallas Morning News, Walmart is stepping down in its legal fight against a liquor store law in Texas. Last summer, the retailer filed a lawsuit in Austin challenging a portion of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code stopping publicly traded retailers from owning liquor stores.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Texas DPS conducts speed enforcement along I-14

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a speed enforcement Saturday morning among Interstate 14 in Bell County. Texas DPS officers were on the interstate from 7 to 11 a.m. Sept. 3 as part of of an enforcement done to reduce the number of car crashes for this area.
BELL COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Texas attorney faces charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas attorney associated with the right-wing group the Oath Keepers now faces charges related to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Kellye SoRelle was arrested in Junction, Texas on Thursday and made her first court appearance at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in Austin.
JUNCTION, TX
KWTX

Man found with gunshot wound in North Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A man has been airlifted to Baylor Scott and White after being shot on Saturday evening in downtown Killeen. Killeen police officers responded at approximately 5:43 a.m. Sept. 3 to the 400 block of North 12th Street in reference to a shooting disturbance. Officers arrived and...
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infestation#Health And Safety#The Killeen Daily Herald#Dol#The U S District Court#The Daily Herald
KWTX

Waco man charged for intoxication manslaughter in July fatal crash

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Johnathan Christian Lewis, 22, has been arrested in the death of Edwardo Zamora, 57, in July from a fatal crash in Waco. Lewis has been charged with Intoxication manslaughter, manslaughter and intoxication assault on Sept. 2 and is being held at the McLennan County Jail. Police...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.1.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Killeen, TX
City
Austin, TX
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City

No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas (home of Ft. Hood) didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Affidavit reveals Waco woman's murder was over sale of stolen lumber

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The video attached to this article was published August 16 and is unrelated to this story. A mother and daughter in Coryell County are both charged with murder in connection to the death of a Waco woman, according to an arrest affidavit from the Coryell County Sheriff's Office.
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Police: Texas man killed in broad daylight downtown in entertainment district

AUSTIN, Texas — One man is dead after being fatally shot in the late morning Aug. 16 in Austin's downtown entertainment district. Shortly before 11 a.m. Austin police arrived at the intersection of East Sixth Street and Sabine Street and discovered 36-year-old Chester Sauls suffering from a gunshot wound. Sauls was unresponsive and later died at the scene.
AUSTIN, TX
KDAF

Report says this is the best diner in Texas

When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
TEXAS STATE
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
817K+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy