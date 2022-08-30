Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Walmart withdraws Texas lawsuit over liquor store law
AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from the The Dallas Morning News, Walmart is stepping down in its legal fight against a liquor store law in Texas. Last summer, the retailer filed a lawsuit in Austin challenging a portion of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code stopping publicly traded retailers from owning liquor stores.
KWTX
Texas DPS conducts speed enforcement along I-14
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a speed enforcement Saturday morning among Interstate 14 in Bell County. Texas DPS officers were on the interstate from 7 to 11 a.m. Sept. 3 as part of of an enforcement done to reduce the number of car crashes for this area.
CBS Austin
Texas attorney faces charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas attorney associated with the right-wing group the Oath Keepers now faces charges related to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Kellye SoRelle was arrested in Junction, Texas on Thursday and made her first court appearance at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in Austin.
KWTX
Man found with gunshot wound in North Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A man has been airlifted to Baylor Scott and White after being shot on Saturday evening in downtown Killeen. Killeen police officers responded at approximately 5:43 a.m. Sept. 3 to the 400 block of North 12th Street in reference to a shooting disturbance. Officers arrived and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas Still Needs Your Help Finding These Top Wanted Criminals
We've discussed in the past criminals in Texas who are running from the law for the crimes they've committed. There's also many in Bell County who, at the time of writing, are also hiding. But there's a multitude of criminals in the state of Texas, and some don't always get the attention needed to be apprehended.
KWTX
Waco man charged for intoxication manslaughter in July fatal crash
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Johnathan Christian Lewis, 22, has been arrested in the death of Edwardo Zamora, 57, in July from a fatal crash in Waco. Lewis has been charged with Intoxication manslaughter, manslaughter and intoxication assault on Sept. 2 and is being held at the McLennan County Jail. Police...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.1.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
News Channel 25
Footage released of Central Texas pursuit where female driver held at gunpoint
BELL COUNTY, Texas — It's some of the craziest and rawest police body-camera footage in recent memory. Late Wednesday afternoon, Fort Worth police released dramatic footage from an officer-involved shooting on I-35 Sunday night. In the footage, police rush to rescue a woman being held hostage inside a car...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Judge reduces $67 million award in fatal shooting of Landon Nobles by APD
AUSTIN, Texas — A federal judge slashed a record-high award the City of Austin was set to pay the family of a man who was killed by Austin police in 2017. According to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Stateman, the judge cut the amount in the case from $67 million to just over $8 million.
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City
No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas (home of Ft. Hood) didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
KWTX
Owners of Infamous Ink still waiting for their day in court after City of Waco cited them for defying COVID-19 closure order
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Zac and Chonna Colbert, who defied state business closure orders during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, have been waiting two years to defend themselves in court after the city of Waco cited them for reopening their Infamous Ink tattoo business. However, their long-awaited day in...
Affidavit reveals Waco woman's murder was over sale of stolen lumber
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The video attached to this article was published August 16 and is unrelated to this story. A mother and daughter in Coryell County are both charged with murder in connection to the death of a Waco woman, according to an arrest affidavit from the Coryell County Sheriff's Office.
Police: Waco woman still missing after 5 months
A Waco woman has been declared missing by local authorities after she was last heard from in March.
Texas' pandemic-era housing boom is finally slowing down
New numbers show the frenetic growth in real estate prices at least slowing down.
Follow up: Renter who's rent went up 166% now facing eviction
"I'm moving, I'm done with this house," she told 25 News more than a month after her first interview during a follow up story.
Two Killed in Two Separate Traffic Accidents In Temple and Belton, Texas
The last couple of weeks have seen several traffic crashes in Bell County. Unfortunately there are a couple more to report, and both were fatal. One death was reported in Belton on Tuesday and another in Temple early this morning. Lake Road Fatality. According to a City of Belton press...
News Channel 25
Police: Texas man killed in broad daylight downtown in entertainment district
AUSTIN, Texas — One man is dead after being fatally shot in the late morning Aug. 16 in Austin's downtown entertainment district. Shortly before 11 a.m. Austin police arrived at the intersection of East Sixth Street and Sabine Street and discovered 36-year-old Chester Sauls suffering from a gunshot wound. Sauls was unresponsive and later died at the scene.
Report says this is the best diner in Texas
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
Chron.com
Houston, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
817K+
Views
ABOUT
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.https://www.chron.com/
Comments / 4