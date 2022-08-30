ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Video shows porch pirate steal Kansas City toddler’s lifesaving medical equipment

By Russell Colburn
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo.— A Kansas City, Missouri, family says video shows a porch pirate stealing their son’s lifesaving medical equipment. It was delivered Saturday in a box in front of their fence.

It is easy to see the bond one-year-old Carlos has with his mom, Susanna Elizarraraz.

“He’s very curious, he wants to touch everything,” Susanna Elizarraraz said.

Sometimes that means touching mom’s face.

“He has a lot of personality for a toddler, a little baby,” said Carlos’ dad, Juan Carlos Elizarraraz.

Though Carlos does not let anything slow him down, he’s had some challenges.

Born with genetic differences, he had to have a tracheotomy at two weeks old and spent the first three months of his life at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

“This is a very important piece to his day-to-day life,” said Susanna Elizarraraz, showing Carlos’ suction device.

Carlos’ trach needs to be cleaned out routinely so he can breathe.  The canister for the suction device the family recently had delivered came cracked, so the family ordered a new one.

Home surveillance video from Saturday shows a woman get out of the passenger’s seat of a white SUV, skip over to the family’s fence and take the box before getting back in the vehicle. They drive away and we never see the driver.

FOX4 blurred her face since she has not been charged with a crime.

“That’s not fair to my son,” Juan Carlos Elizarraraz said.  “We have to worry about whether or not his equipment is going to be there next time we order it.”

The family has not alerted the police, saying they are not sure the video is good enough.  They are also not optimistic they will get the canister back.

They do, however, want to identify the woman.  A family member made a post in the Stolen KC Facebook group.

They want people aware so it does not happen to anyone else.

“When they’re stealing boxes off of people’s porches, it may not be a Gucci purse or Jordan’s, it very well could be people’s lifesaving prescriptions, medical equipment they need to be able to sustain life on a day-to-day basis, which is the case for our son,” Susanna Elizarraraz said.

KCPD recommends always calling them, saying some reports can be made over the phone or walked into the police station.  Officers generally see more porch pirate cases during the holidays.

