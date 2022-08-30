Read full article on original website
WNEM
Gas being turned off for 1K+ in Ithaca after line severed
ITHACA, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Ithaca reports roughly 1,400 Consumers Energy customers will have their natural gas turned off after a high-pressure gas line was severed Friday morning. The city reports the line outside of town was hit while tile was being installed in a farm field. According...
WNEM
Bay City businesses bounce back in post-pandemic summer
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - As the final days of summer wind down, this was the first year since the start of the pandemic where businesses, festivals, and more in mid-Michigan returned back to normal. After being in a funk for two summers because of coronavirus restrictions, summer 2022 saw...
WNEM
Park officials: Weekend brings busy holiday travel, packed campground
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - As Labor Day weekend begins, campers are packing Bay City State Park. “The last few years it has been really hard to get into campgrounds. Especially state campgrounds,” said Jason Mulcahy, a camper. “We’re out for fellowship, family and friends getting together and eating.”
WNEM
$50M secured for mid-Michigan road and bridge repairs
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) awarded $50 million to Michigan for emergency repairs made after the May 2020 dam failures in mid-Michigan. The funding will reimburse the state for road and bridge repairs made following the flooding. Nearly 30 roads and bridges across the region were...
WNEM
MSP: Portion of NB I-75 closed due to serious crash in Saginaw County
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police reported a traffic alert Friday evening on northbound I-75. The alert says the highway is closed at the 153 mile marker for a serious injury crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the crash after 10 p.m. MDOT said the incident occurred after...
WNEM
Safety concerns prompt new road construction in Montrose Twp.
MONTROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - New construction is set to begin next week on a stretch of roadway with a recent history of crashes in Montrose Township. The work to correct the elevation of a curve on Seymour Road will start Tuesday, Sept. 6. The Genesee County Road Commission expects...
fox2detroit.com
North Pole Express won't run with Perre Marquette 1225 in 2022
OWOSSO, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2022 North Pole Express will run as this fall and winter but it won't be with the nostalgic steam-powered Pere Marquette 1225. Instead, this year's version will be pulled by a diesel engine. In a press release from the Steam Railroading Institute, the Pere...
Pedestrian killed on I-75, suspected impaired driver crashes into MDOT plow truck amid investigation
BUENA VISTA, MI - A series of crashes snarled traffic on I-75 in Saginaw County during the beginning of the Labor Day weekend, resulting in a man’s death. Michigan State Police Tri-City Post troopers responded to multiple crashes on northbound I-75 near M-13 and the foot of the Zilwaukee Bridge around 9:50 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2.
81-Year-Old Man Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Mt Pleasant (Mt. Pleasant, MI)
Official reports from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office state that an 81-year-old man died after a car crash in Mt. Pleasant on Friday. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
WNEM
Power restored after morning crash in Saginaw Twp.
SAGINAW TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - More than 1,500 people lost power in Saginaw Township Thursday morning following a crash. It happened about 6:15 a.m. on State Street and Linda Avenue, closing down State Street from Mackinaw Street to Hemmeter Road. When TV5 crews arrived on the scene, the vehicle was...
WNEM
Shower and t-storm chances Saturday, some humidity relief Sunday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Labor Day weekend is here! The best rain chances of the entire weekend are today, only a few lingering showers are possible through Sunday, then possibly a sprinkle on Monday. Today will also be the warmest day of the weekend, a cold front Saturday afternoon will cool temperatures off for Sunday and Monday.
abc12.com
Two residents injured when car slams into a house near Mount Pleasant
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two residents sustained minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into their house on Shepherd Road near Mount Pleasant early Thursday. Michigan State Police say a 27-year-old woman from Harrison was driving north on Shepherd Road near Pickard Street in Isabella County's Chippewa Township when she left the road and hit the house around 1 a.m.
Man injures self on auger while cleaning Auburn grain bin, flown to Flint hospital
AUBURN, MI — After falling into an auger at an Auburn grain facility and suffering a severe injury, a local man was airlifted to a Flint hospital. About 9:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Ittner Bean and Grain, 301 Park St., to assist EMS personnel, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. A 44-year-old man had been cleaning a grain bin when he slipped and fell, striking an auger within the bin, the sheriff said.
Semiconductor wafer manufacturer bringing supply chain to new Michigan facility
BAY CITY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Semiconductor wafer manufacturer SK Siltron CSS is opening a new facility in Bay City, state officials announced Thursday.Officials say Michigan was selected to receive a $300 million investment on the facility, which is projected to create 150 jobs."SK Siltron's commitment to Michigan will help us bring the semiconductor supply chain home, cut down shortages and delays, and create good-paying jobs for Michiganders in Bay City," Whitmer said in a statement. "The products SK Siltron manufactures are the building blocks of countless products and industries: electric vehicles, solar panels, smartphones, and so much more—we cannot...
WNEM
SK Siltron starts public art project in Wenonah Park
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - SK Siltron held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday for its new facility in Monitor Township. The semiconductor wafer manufacturer wants to highlight its commitment to the area, so it started a public arts project to engage with Bay City residents. The “Bay City: Where...
mycitymag.com
A Brief History of Saginaw Street
Before the cars, the bricks and the buildings, the roads and highways, and before the United States were established, a small footpath led the way from the lands of the Ottawa in the south (Detroit) to the lands of the Chippewa (Saginaw) in the north. Native Americans strode this path for centuries, up and down the state as they hunted, formed treaties, celebrated and settled. In the middle of this long and winding path flowed Peiconigowink – “the river of the firestone.” At the point where the path met the river, a rich history was born in 1811, when a fur trader named Jacob Smith built a trading post around which sprang up a city. The path, named the Saginaw Trail, became an iconic thoroughfare now known as Saginaw Street. This central path through the remarkable city of Flint was the setting for celebrations and parades, protests and upheaval, triumphs and tragedies. It perseveres, as Flint does, through changes both good and bad, still holding open the door for travelers coming home or simply passing through.
Nurses needed at Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center facilities across the state
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw’s Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center is recruiting nurses to work at health care facilities throughout Michigan, including in Saginaw, Traverse City, Cadillac, Grayling and Oscoda. VA Nurse Recruiter Kristine Rodgers said the health system, which employs more than 300 nurses across the state,...
WNEM
MSP: Fatal crash, other crashes cause I-75 closure
BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are investigating several traffic crashes that closed northbound I-75 near M-13 on Friday. Investigators said that the first crash happened when a 2019 GMC Acadia towing a dune buggy hit a 1997 Chevrolet pickup driven by a 17-year-old man from Ortonville. State Police said that the dune buggy became disconnected and came to rest on the side of the freeway, while the cars pulled to the shoulder.
Low-cost flights direct to hot spots take off at Michigan airports
Regional airports are trying to take advantage of Michiganders eagerness to travel, but they are fighting headwinds from a national staff pilot and crew shortage. The shortage is a national problem, but regional airports are bearing the brunt of it, said Nino Sapone, CEO of Flint’s Bishop International Airport.
Mt. Pleasant Under Boil Water Advisory
The city of Mount Pleasant is under a boil water advisory as of Thursday. A water sample taken Thursday showed levels of 1.99 turbidity unties, which is above the standard of 1.0 turbidity units, according to the city of Mount Pleasant. According to the city a problem occurred with the...
