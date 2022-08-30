ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi felon sentenced to over 5 years in prison for possession of rifle found under bed

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 62 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Jackson Field Office.

According to court documents, Jemarcus Demon Morgan, 32, possessed a firearm on November 13, 2019. On that date, officers with the Jackson Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance at Morgan’s home. Officers recovered a .22 caliber rifle under the bed in the master bedroom, that was claimed by Morgan. He had previously been convicted of multiple felony offenses, including possession of controlled substances, simple robbery, and possession of contraband in a correctional facility.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Jackson Police Department investigated the case.

Criminal Chief Erin Chalk and Assistant United States Attorney Adam Stuart prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

Missie West
4d ago

They need to let him go if it cant be held up for all it shouldnt be held for some ...all felons are not given the 5 years for having a gun ..my brother was only given 4 years for shooting my son in the back as he was walking away and then was going to shoot him in the head but was stopped by a friend ..so if ms isnt going to hold it for all they dont need to for some

Rod Rush
4d ago

he served his time for the other crimes. he wasn't in streets with it so he can't protect his self at home wow

