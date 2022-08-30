Video captures posse of NYC young teens robbing victim with box-cutter: cops

Video shows a posse of apparently young teens approach a victim in The Bronx on Tuesday before one of them holds a box-cutter to his neck and the others punch, kick and rob him, police said.

The violent mugging of the 19-year-old victim occurred around 9 a.m. at the corner of Saint Ann’s Avenue and East 156 Street, cops said.

One of the suspects “approached him with a box cutter and put it to his neck,” a police spokesman said.

The mugger’s accomplices then got in on the action, punching and kicking the victim and swiping his Apple IPhone XR and wallet containing a Chase credit card, authorities said. The suspects then fled.

The victim refused medical attention.

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the suspects.

Video shows a group of young teens approach a victim in The Bronx on Tuesday before one of them holds a box-cutter to his neck. DCPI

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.