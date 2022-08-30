ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewAge, seller of health and wellness products, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Aug 30 (Reuters) - NewAge Inc (NBEV.O), which describes itself as a direct-to-consumer seller of health and wellness products, filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, three weeks after receiving a default notice on a loan agreement.

The Midvale, Utah-based company and three affiliates sought Chapter 11 protection from creditors with the U.S. bankruptcy court in Delaware. NewAge said it had $310.9 million of assets and $149.4 million of debts as of the end of last year.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Mark Porter

